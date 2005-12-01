Knobil and Neill's Physiology of Reproduction - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780125154000, 9780080535272

Knobil and Neill's Physiology of Reproduction

3rd Edition

Editor-in-Chiefs: Jimmy Neill
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125154000
eBook ISBN: 9780080535272
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st December 2005
Page Count: 3296
Description

The 3rd edition, the first new one in ten years, includes coverage of molecular levels of detail arising from the last decade's explosion of information at this level of organismic organization. There are 5 new Associate Editors and about 2/3 of the chapters have new authors. Chapters prepared by return authors are extensively revised. Several new chapters have been added on the topic of pregnancy, reflecting the vigorous investigation of this topic during the last decade.

The information covered includes both human and experimental animals; basic principels are sought, and information at the organismic and molecular levels are presented.

Key Features

The leading comprehensive work on the physiology of reproduction Edited and authored by the world's leading scientists in the field Is a synthesis of the molecular, cellular, and organismic levels of organization Bibliogrpahics of chapters are extensive and cover all the relevant literature

Readership

Professionals, researchers, and academics in endocrinology and physiology

Table of Contents

Section I: Gametes, Fertilization, and Embryogenesis The Spermatozoon The Ovum Gamete and Zygote Transport Implantation Anatomy and Genesis of the Placenta Sex Determination and Differentiation Early Embryogenesis

Section II: Female Reproductive System Embryology and Genetics of the Mammalian Gonads and Ducts Cyclic changes in the Primate Oviduct and Endometrium Hormonal Control of Follicular Development: Mouse, Primate, and Equine Models Physiology and Molecular Biology of Ovulation Growth Factors, IGF-1 and Ovarian Function Gonadotropin Receptors in the Ovary: Physiology and Molecular Biology Steroid Receptors in the Ovary and Uterus Relaxin and Related Hormones: Physiology and Molecular Biology

Section III: Male Reproductive System Anatomy, Vasculature, and Innervation of the Male Reproductive Tract Spermatogenesis and Its Intrinsic Control The Sertoli Cell Physiology of Testicular Steroidogenesis Regulation of Spermatogenesis Epididymis The Physiology of the Male Sex Accessory Tissues Male Sexual Function: Erection, Emission, and Ejaculation Reproductive Immunology

Section IV: Pituitary and Hypothalamus Perspectives and Overview Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Neuronal Systems Gonadotropes and Lactotropes Gonadotropins: Chemistry and Biosynthesis GnRH Regulation of Gonadotropin Biosynthesis and Secretion Prolactin: Structure, Function, and Regulation of Secretion

Section V: Reproduction Behavior & Its Control Neurobiology of Male Sexual Behaviors Neural and Genetic Influences on Female Reproductive Behaviors Maternal Behaviors Communicative Behaviors Pheromones and Mammalian Reproduction

Section VI: Reproductive Processes and Their Control Puberty in the Rat Puberty in the Sheep Seasonal Regulation of Reproduction in Mammals Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle in Reflex Ovulators Neuroendocrine Control of the Rat Ovarian Cycle Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle of the Sheep Control of the Menstrual Cycle and the Consequences of Fertilization on the Life of the Corpus Luteum Suckling and the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion Metabolic Regulation of Reproduction The Influence of Stress on Reproduction Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Testicular Axis Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis

Section VII: Pregnancy Immunobiology of Early Pregnancy Placental Transport Placental Endocrine Function Maternal Adaptation to Pregnancy Parturition Developmental Origins of Health and Disease

Section VIII: Lactation Mammary Gland Growth and Differentiation Lactation and Its Hormonal Control Oxytocin: Synthesis, Secretion, and Behavioral Effects Milk Ejection and Its Control

Details

No. of pages:
3296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125154000
eBook ISBN:
9780080535272

About the Editor-in-Chief

Jimmy Neill

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.

Reviews

"Each successive edition has grown with the exciting new information generated in the interim. The third edition is no exception. ...These volumes are clearly designed for students of reproductive physiology and cover almost every imaginable topic. ...they certainly would be an invaluable adjunct to understanding the physiology that underlies clinical questions in reproductive medicine. These are the volumes that every graduate student or postdoctoral fellow in reproduction should have and probably would love to receive for Christmas. ...every university, medical school and research institute should have these volumes in their libraries." - V. Daniel Castracane, Foundation for Blood Research, Scarborough, ME for TRENDS IN ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM (2006)

