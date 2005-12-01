Knobil and Neill's Physiology of Reproduction
3rd Edition
Description
The 3rd edition, the first new one in ten years, includes coverage of molecular levels of detail arising from the last decade's explosion of information at this level of organismic organization. There are 5 new Associate Editors and about 2/3 of the chapters have new authors. Chapters prepared by return authors are extensively revised. Several new chapters have been added on the topic of pregnancy, reflecting the vigorous investigation of this topic during the last decade.
The information covered includes both human and experimental animals; basic principels are sought, and information at the organismic and molecular levels are presented.
Key Features
The leading comprehensive work on the physiology of reproduction Edited and authored by the world's leading scientists in the field Is a synthesis of the molecular, cellular, and organismic levels of organization Bibliogrpahics of chapters are extensive and cover all the relevant literature
Readership
Professionals, researchers, and academics in endocrinology and physiology
Table of Contents
Section I: Gametes, Fertilization, and Embryogenesis The Spermatozoon The Ovum Gamete and Zygote Transport Implantation Anatomy and Genesis of the Placenta Sex Determination and Differentiation Early Embryogenesis
Section II: Female Reproductive System Embryology and Genetics of the Mammalian Gonads and Ducts Cyclic changes in the Primate Oviduct and Endometrium Hormonal Control of Follicular Development: Mouse, Primate, and Equine Models Physiology and Molecular Biology of Ovulation Growth Factors, IGF-1 and Ovarian Function Gonadotropin Receptors in the Ovary: Physiology and Molecular Biology Steroid Receptors in the Ovary and Uterus Relaxin and Related Hormones: Physiology and Molecular Biology
Section III: Male Reproductive System Anatomy, Vasculature, and Innervation of the Male Reproductive Tract Spermatogenesis and Its Intrinsic Control The Sertoli Cell Physiology of Testicular Steroidogenesis Regulation of Spermatogenesis Epididymis The Physiology of the Male Sex Accessory Tissues Male Sexual Function: Erection, Emission, and Ejaculation Reproductive Immunology
Section IV: Pituitary and Hypothalamus Perspectives and Overview Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Neuronal Systems Gonadotropes and Lactotropes Gonadotropins: Chemistry and Biosynthesis GnRH Regulation of Gonadotropin Biosynthesis and Secretion Prolactin: Structure, Function, and Regulation of Secretion
Section V: Reproduction Behavior & Its Control Neurobiology of Male Sexual Behaviors Neural and Genetic Influences on Female Reproductive Behaviors Maternal Behaviors Communicative Behaviors Pheromones and Mammalian Reproduction
Section VI: Reproductive Processes and Their Control Puberty in the Rat Puberty in the Sheep Seasonal Regulation of Reproduction in Mammals Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle in Reflex Ovulators Neuroendocrine Control of the Rat Ovarian Cycle Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle of the Sheep Control of the Menstrual Cycle and the Consequences of Fertilization on the Life of the Corpus Luteum Suckling and the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion Metabolic Regulation of Reproduction The Influence of Stress on Reproduction Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Testicular Axis Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis
Section VII: Pregnancy Immunobiology of Early Pregnancy Placental Transport Placental Endocrine Function Maternal Adaptation to Pregnancy Parturition Developmental Origins of Health and Disease
Section VIII: Lactation Mammary Gland Growth and Differentiation Lactation and Its Hormonal Control Oxytocin: Synthesis, Secretion, and Behavioral Effects Milk Ejection and Its Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 1st December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125154000
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535272
About the Editor-in-Chief
Jimmy Neill
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Alabama, Birmingham, U.S.A.
Reviews
"Each successive edition has grown with the exciting new information generated in the interim. The third edition is no exception. ...These volumes are clearly designed for students of reproductive physiology and cover almost every imaginable topic. ...they certainly would be an invaluable adjunct to understanding the physiology that underlies clinical questions in reproductive medicine. These are the volumes that every graduate student or postdoctoral fellow in reproduction should have and probably would love to receive for Christmas. ...every university, medical school and research institute should have these volumes in their libraries." - V. Daniel Castracane, Foundation for Blood Research, Scarborough, ME for TRENDS IN ENDOCRINOLOGY & METABOLISM (2006)