Knobil and Neill's Physiology of Reproduction

Section I: Gametes, Fertilization, and Embryogenesis The Spermatozoon The Ovum Gamete and Zygote Transport Implantation Anatomy and Genesis of the Placenta Sex Determination and Differentiation Early Embryogenesis

Section II: Female Reproductive System Embryology and Genetics of the Mammalian Gonads and Ducts Cyclic changes in the Primate Oviduct and Endometrium Hormonal Control of Follicular Development: Mouse, Primate, and Equine Models Physiology and Molecular Biology of Ovulation Growth Factors, IGF-1 and Ovarian Function Gonadotropin Receptors in the Ovary: Physiology and Molecular Biology Steroid Receptors in the Ovary and Uterus Relaxin and Related Hormones: Physiology and Molecular Biology

Section III: Male Reproductive System Anatomy, Vasculature, and Innervation of the Male Reproductive Tract Spermatogenesis and Its Intrinsic Control The Sertoli Cell Physiology of Testicular Steroidogenesis Regulation of Spermatogenesis Epididymis The Physiology of the Male Sex Accessory Tissues Male Sexual Function: Erection, Emission, and Ejaculation Reproductive Immunology

Section IV: Pituitary and Hypothalamus Perspectives and Overview Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) Neuronal Systems Gonadotropes and Lactotropes Gonadotropins: Chemistry and Biosynthesis GnRH Regulation of Gonadotropin Biosynthesis and Secretion Prolactin: Structure, Function, and Regulation of Secretion

Section V: Reproduction Behavior & Its Control Neurobiology of Male Sexual Behaviors Neural and Genetic Influences on Female Reproductive Behaviors Maternal Behaviors Communicative Behaviors Pheromones and Mammalian Reproduction

Section VI: Reproductive Processes and Their Control Puberty in the Rat Puberty in the Sheep Seasonal Regulation of Reproduction in Mammals Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle in Reflex Ovulators Neuroendocrine Control of the Rat Ovarian Cycle Neuroendocrine Control of the Ovarian Cycle of the Sheep Control of the Menstrual Cycle and the Consequences of Fertilization on the Life of the Corpus Luteum Suckling and the Control of Gonadotropin Secretion Metabolic Regulation of Reproduction The Influence of Stress on Reproduction Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Testicular Axis Aging in the Hypothalamic-Pituitary-Ovarian Axis

Section VII: Pregnancy Immunobiology of Early Pregnancy Placental Transport Placental Endocrine Function Maternal Adaptation to Pregnancy Parturition Developmental Origins of Health and Disease

Section VIII: Lactation Mammary Gland Growth and Differentiation Lactation and Its Hormonal Control Oxytocin: Synthesis, Secretion, and Behavioral Effects Milk Ejection and Its Control