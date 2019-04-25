Knee Multiligament Injuries—Common Problems, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323712187

Knee Multiligament Injuries—Common Problems, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Editors: Sanjeev Kakar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323712187
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th April 2019
Description

This issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine will take a deep dive into Knee MLI. Guest edited by Drs. Bruce A. Levy and Benjamin Freychet, this issue will discuss a number of related topics that are important to practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by our series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Miller. The volume will include articles on: Knee ligament instability patterns; Vascular injury in the multiple ligament injured knee; MCL/PMC; FCL/PLC; Osteotomies; MLIK: initial assessment and treatment; All-inside PCL graftlink; Multiligament Knee Reconstruction; KDIV Multiligament Knee Injuries: Treatment and Outcomes; Repair and Augmentation with Internal Brace in the Multiligament injured knee; PCL reconstruction with internal brace Augmentation; and Outcomes, Injury Patterns and Gait Analysis of Multiligament knee Injury, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
25th April 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323712187

About the Editors

Sanjeev Kakar Editor

