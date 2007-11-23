Kline and Hudson's Nerve Injuries
2nd Edition
Operative Results for Major Nerve Injuries, Entrapments and Tumors
Description
The new edition of this indispensable reference features the clinical experience of seasoned experts coupled with fresh perspectives from five new authors, providing you with well-rounded, up-to-date coverage on treating all aspects of nerve injuries. Abundant case studies, descriptive examples of major peripheral nerve injuries and other lesions, and outcome analyses help you implement the most appropriate treatment plan for each individual patient. Plus, the all new full-color design throughout offers exceptional visual guidance on surgical techniques.
Key Features
- Proved approaches to the surgical treatment of major peripheral nerve injuries, entrapments, and tumors of both the upper and lower extremities make it easy to understand and perform every procedure.
- In-depth outcome analyses—based on case studies—and discussions on how the available outcome data affect management help you determine the best treatment protocols.
Table of Contents
1 Selected Basic Considerations, Professor David G. Kline
2 Mechanisms and Pathology of Injury, Dr Rajiv Midha
3 Clinical and Electrical Evaluation, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Robert Tiel
4 Grading Results, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Robert Tiel
5 Nerve Action potential (NAP) Recordings, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Robert Tiel
6 Operative Care and Techniques, Dr Robert J. Spinner
7 Radial Nerve, Dr Daniel Kim
8 Median Nerve, Dr Robert J Spinner
9 Ulnar Nerve, Dr Daniel Kim
10 Combined Upper Extremity Nerve Injuries, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Robert J. Spinner
11 Lower Extremity Nerve Injuries, Dr Daniel Kim, MD and Judith Murovic, MD
12 Brachial Plexus Anatomy and Pre-Operative Physiology, Dr Rajiv Midha
13 Suprascapular nerve injury and entrapment, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Daniel Kim, MD
14 Lacerations of the Brachial Plexus, Daniel Kim, MD and Judith Murovic, MD
15 Gunshot Wounds to the Brachial Plexus, Dr Daniel Kim
16 Stretch Inuries to Brachial Plexus, Dr Rajiv Midha
17 Plexus Birth Palsies, Professor David G. Kline
18 Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Professor David G. Kline
19 Accessory Nerve, Dr Rajiv Midha
20 Reconstructive Procedures, Dr Robert J. Spinner
21 Pain of Nerve Origin, Professor David G. Kline and Dr Ron Tasker
22 Anesthetic and Positional Palsies, Professor David G. Kline
23 Tumors Involving Nerve, Dr Daniel Kim, MD
24 Iatrogenic Injury To Peripheral Nerve, Dr Robert J Spinner
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 23rd November 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721695372
About the Author
Daniel Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Director of Spinal Neurosurgery and Reconstructive Peripheral Nerve Surgery, Department of Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX
Rajiv Midha
Judith Ann Murovic
Robert Spinner
Dr. Robert Spinner is a neurosurgeon in Rochester, Minnesota. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Mayo Clinic and Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital. He received his medical degree from Mayo Medical School and has been in practice for 25 years. He is one of 17 doctors at Mayo Clinic and one of 13 at Mayo Clinic - Saint Marys Hospital who specialize in Neurological Surgery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN, USA