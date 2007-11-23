Kline and Hudson's Nerve Injuries

The new edition of this indispensable reference features the clinical experience of seasoned experts coupled with fresh perspectives from five new authors, providing you with well-rounded, up-to-date coverage on treating all aspects of nerve injuries. Abundant case studies, descriptive examples of major peripheral nerve injuries and other lesions, and outcome analyses help you implement the most appropriate treatment plan for each individual patient. Plus, the all new full-color design throughout offers exceptional visual guidance on surgical techniques.