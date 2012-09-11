Klaus and Fanaroff's Care of the High-Risk Neonate - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416040019, 9781455740376

Klaus and Fanaroff's Care of the High-Risk Neonate

6th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Jonathan Fanaroff Avroy Fanaroff Avroy Fanaroff
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416040019
eBook ISBN: 9781455740376
eBook ISBN: 9780323246200
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th September 2012
Page Count: 640
Description

Stay up to date with recent advances in the NICU with Klaus and Fanaroff's Care of the High-Risk Neonate, 6th Edition. This trusted neonatology reference thoroughly covers the new guidelines, equipment, drugs, and treatments that have greatly increased the chance of survival for high-risk infants. Expert contributors deliver the information you need to stay on top of the technological and medical advances in this challenging field.

Key Features

  • Benefit from the expert advice offered in concise, easy-to-read editorial comments throughout the book.
  • Assess your knowledge with comprehensive question-and-answer sections at the end of each chapter.
  • Understand the clinical relevance of what you’ve learned with case studies that highlight real-world application.
  • Own the reference trusted for nearly 40 years by those who care for at-risk neonates in the dynamic and challenging NICU.

Table of Contents

1

Evidence-based Medicine and the Role of Networks in Generating Evidence

2

Antenatal and Intrapartum Care of the High-Risk Neonate

3

Resuscitation at Birth

4

Recognition, Stabilization, and Transport of the High-Risk Newborn

5

Size and Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant

6

The Physical Environment

7

Nutrition and Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract

8

Care of the Parents

9

Nursing Practice in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

10

Respiratory Problems

11

Assisted Ventilation

12

Glucose, Calcium, and Magnesium

13

Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia

14

Infections in the Neonate

15

The Heart

16

The Kidney

17

Hematologic Problems

18

Brain Disorders of the Fetus and Neonate

19

The Outcome of Neonatal Intensive Care

20

Ethical Issues in the Perinatal Period

APPENDICES

A-1

Drugs Used for Emergency and Cardiac Indications in Newborns

A-2

Drug Dosing Table

B

Drug Compatibility

C

Normal Values

D

Umbilical Vessel Catheterization

E

Conversion Charts

About the Author

Jonathan Fanaroff

Jonathan M. Fanaroff, MD, JD, FAAP, Division of Neonatology, Co-Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Director of the Rainbow Center for Pediatric Ethics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital; Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Neonatology, Co-Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Director of the Rainbow Center for Pediatric Ethics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital; Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

