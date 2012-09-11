Klaus and Fanaroff's Care of the High-Risk Neonate
6th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Stay up to date with recent advances in the NICU with Klaus and Fanaroff's Care of the High-Risk Neonate, 6th Edition. This trusted neonatology reference thoroughly covers the new guidelines, equipment, drugs, and treatments that have greatly increased the chance of survival for high-risk infants. Expert contributors deliver the information you need to stay on top of the technological and medical advances in this challenging field.
- Benefit from the expert advice offered in concise, easy-to-read editorial comments throughout the book.
- Assess your knowledge with comprehensive question-and-answer sections at the end of each chapter.
- Understand the clinical relevance of what you’ve learned with case studies that highlight real-world application.
- Own the reference trusted for nearly 40 years by those who care for at-risk neonates in the dynamic and challenging NICU.
1
Evidence-based Medicine and the Role of Networks in Generating Evidence
2
Antenatal and Intrapartum Care of the High-Risk Neonate
3
Resuscitation at Birth
4
Recognition, Stabilization, and Transport of the High-Risk Newborn
5
Size and Physical Examination of the Newborn Infant
6
The Physical Environment
7
Nutrition and Selected Disorders of the Gastrointestinal Tract
8
Care of the Parents
9
Nursing Practice in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
10
Respiratory Problems
11
Assisted Ventilation
12
Glucose, Calcium, and Magnesium
13
Neonatal Hyperbilirubinemia
14
Infections in the Neonate
15
The Heart
16
The Kidney
17
Hematologic Problems
18
Brain Disorders of the Fetus and Neonate
19
The Outcome of Neonatal Intensive Care
20
Ethical Issues in the Perinatal Period
APPENDICES
A-1
Drugs Used for Emergency and Cardiac Indications in Newborns
A-2
Drug Dosing Table
B
Drug Compatibility
C
Normal Values
D
Umbilical Vessel Catheterization
E
Conversion Charts
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 11th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416040019
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455740376
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246200
Jonathan Fanaroff
Jonathan M. Fanaroff, MD, JD, FAAP, Division of Neonatology, Co-Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Director of the Rainbow Center for Pediatric Ethics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital; Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Neonatology, Co-Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Director of the Rainbow Center for Pediatric Ethics at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital; Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Avroy Fanaroff
Emeritus Professor, Pediatrics and Reproductive Biology, Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine; Emeritus Eliza Henry Barnes Chair in Neonatology, Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio
