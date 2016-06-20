Kiwifruit
1st Edition
The Genus ACTINIDIA
Description
Kiwifruit: The Genus ACTINIDIA includes extensive and full coverage of scientific and applied information, ranging from basic taxonomy, population genetics, and natural resources/distribution, to domestication history and breeding/cultivars, also including further information on culture and international production and commercialization.
The book gathers information not previously available in the English language, providing an authoritative reference for professionals, including taxonomists, horticulturist, breeders, conservationists, kiwifruit technicians, college teachers, policymakers in the industry, and governments. In addition to those in the academic and professional sectors, horticultural and botanical enthusiasts will find the information presented highly accessible.
Key Features
- Presents the first world monograph on the genus Actinidia (kiwifruit)
- Provides up-to-date research based on “everything kiwi”, including new and critical information on kiwi germplasm and taxonomy from China, the native country of kiwi
- Includes authoritative and detailed descriptions for each species, with extensive color illustrations and information accumulated during the author’s 30 years of research
Readership
Botanists, horticulturists, taxonomists, plant breeders, conservationists and kiwifruit technicians & extension specialists, college teachers & students in botany and horticulture related majors. This book also can be used as a reference for Kiwifruit growers, gardeners, and horticultural and botanical enthusiasts.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Taxonomy, Distribution, and Germplasm Resources
- A Century of Kiwifruit Domestication and Industry Development
- Historical Glance of A. chinensis Taken Outside China
- Brief History of the Development of the Kiwifruit Industry
- Domestication of A. chinensis var. chinensis and Development of Industry in China
- Chapter 1: Systematics and Genetic Variation of Actinidia
- Abstract
- 1.1 Taxonomic Revision
- 1.2 Treatment of Taxa in the Most Recent Revision of Actinidia
- 1.3 Paleopolyploid Origin, Biogeographic Patterns, and Reticulate Evolution
- 1.4 Actinidia Palynology
- 1.5 Flower Morphology and Sex Variation
- 1.6 Ploidy Variation and Breeding Applications
- 1.7 Genomic Diversity
- Chapter 2: Species
- Abstract
- 2.1 Actinidia arguta
- 2.2 Actinidia callosa
- 2.3 Actinidia chengkouensis
- 2.4 Actinidia chinensis
- 2.5 Actinidia chrysantha
- 2.6 Actinidia cylindrica
- 2.7 Actinidia eriantha
- 2.8 Actinidia farinosa
- 2.9 Actinidia fasciculoides
- 2.10 Actinidia fortunatii
- 2.11 Actinidia fulvicoma
- 2.12 Actinidia glaucocallosa
- 2.13 Actinidia grandiflora
- 2.14 Actinidia hemsleyana
- 2.15 Actinidia henryi
- 2.16 Actinidia holotricha
- 2.17 Actinidia hubeiensis
- 2.18 Actinidia indochinensis
- 2.19 Actinidia kolomikta
- 2.20 Actinidia laevissima
- 2.21 Actinidia lanceolata
- 2.22 Actinidia latifolia
- 2.23 Actinidia liangguangensis
- 2.24 Actinidia lijiangensis
- 2.25 Actinidia linguiensis
- 2.26 Actinidia longicarpa
- 2.27 Actinidia macrosperma
- 2.28 Actinidia melanandra
- 2.29 Actinidia melliana
- 2.30 Actinidia obovata
- 2.31 Actinidia persicina
- 2.32 Actinidia pilosula
- 2.33 Actinidia polygama
- 2.34 Actinidia rongshuiensis
- 2.35 Actinidia rubricaulis
- 2.36 Actinidia rubus
- 2.37 Actinidia rudis
- 2.38 Actinidia rufa
- 2.39 Actinidia rufotricha
- 2.40 Actinidia sabiifolia
- 2.41 Actinidia sorbifolia
- 2.42 Actinidia stellatopilosa
- 2.43 Actinidia styracifolia
- 2.44 Actinidia suberifolia
- 2.45 Actinidia tetramera
- 2.46 Actinidia trichogyna
- 2.47 Actinidia ulmifolia
- 2.48 Actinidia umbelloides
- 2.49 Actinidia valvata
- 2.50 Actinidia venosa
- 2.51 Actinidia vitifolia
- 2.52 Actinidia zhejiangensis
- 2.53 Actinidia hypoleuca
- 2.54 Actinidia strigosa
- Chapter 3: Natural Distribution of Genus Actinidia
- Abstract
- 3.1 Regional Distribution, Natural Habitats, and Wild Production
- 3.2 Vertical Distribution
- 3.3 Geographic Distribution of Commercially Important Species
- 3.4 Geographically Overlapping Distributions, Natural Hybridization, and Gene Introgression of Species
- Chapter 4: Domestication and Commercialization of Actinidia
- Abstract
- 4.1 Use of Actinidia Natural Resources in Ancient China
- 4.2 Early Western Introductions of Actinidia Species
- 4.3 Domestication and Commercialization of A. chinensis var. deliciosa
- 4.4 Domestication and Commercialization of A. chinensis var. chinensis
- 4.5 Domestication and Commercialization of A. kolomikta, A. arguta, A. polygama, and A. eriantha
- 4.6 The World Kiwifruit Industry
- Chapter 5: Biology, Genetic Improvement, and Cultivar Development
- Abstract
- 5.1 Morphological Characteristics
- 5.2 Growth and Development Characteristics
- 5.3 Variation in Important Fruit Characteristics of Actinidia
- 5.4 Progress in the Selection and Breeding of Actinidia
- 5.5 Future Cultivars of Actinidia
- Chapter 6: Main Cultivars in Commercial Production
- Abstract
- 6.1 Main Cultivars of A. chinensis var. deliciosa
- 6.2 Main Cultivars of A. chinensis var. chinensis
- 6.3 Pollenizer Cultivars
- 6.4 Cultivar of A. eriantha
- Chapter 7: Cultivation and Management
- Abstract
- 7.1 Kiwifruit Plant Propagation
- 7.2 Culture and Management
- 7.3 Pests, Diseases, and Control
- Chapter 8: Harvest and Storage
- Abstract
- 8.1 Harvest and Postharvest Handling
- 8.2 Storage
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128030677
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128030660
About the Author
Hongwen Huang
Professor Huang started his research career as plant germplasm collector and fruit tree breeder of kiwifruit (Actinidia) and chestnut (Castanea) and his career spans over 30 years in arena of plant genetic resources and breeding, with experiences as co-principal investigator and co-investigator positions for a number of research projects funded by USDA, European Union, China Ministry of Science and Technology and Chinese Academy of Sciences.
He is best known for kiwifruit (Actinidia) research and breeding and responsible for founding Actinidia section of Chinese Horticultural Society and has served as Chairman since 2002. He developed and released novel yellow-fleshed kiwifruit cultivars (Actinidia chinensis) grown worldwide for commercial production. His long time research focused in Actinidia are well received by the world kiwifruit research community as well as world kiwifruit industry and highly valued him a lifetime achievement award by ISHS Kiwifruit Working Group in 2010.
He is author of >200 publications and holder of 15 registered or patented cultivars. He is currently Secretary General of International Association of Botanic Gardens (IABG), Vice chairman of Chinese Botanical Society and coordinator of East Asia Botanical Gardens Network. Professor Huang also serves as chair of ISHS Kiwifruit Working Group two terms (1999-2002; 2010-present).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, South China Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences, China
Reviews
"This text is essential reading for anyone involved with the science and management of kiwifruit. In many of the topics covered it greatly adds to prior knowledge about this genus and provides valuable information about the industry in China." --Journal of the American Pomological Society