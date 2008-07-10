Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XIV
14th Edition
Table of Contents
Section 1: Critical Care
1. Shock
2. Acute Pain Management
3. Nutrition in Critical Care
4. Antiplatelet and Anticoagulant Therapy
5. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation
6. Traumatic Brain Injury
7. Vascular Access Techniques
8. Pacing in the Critical Care Setting
9. Fluid Therapy
10. Acid-Base Disorders
11. Colloid Fluid Therapy
12. Acute Abdomen: Evaluation and Emergency Treatment
13. Drainage Techniques for the Septic Abdomen
14. Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus
15. Emergency Management of Open Fractures
16. Thoracic Trauma
17. Intravenous Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques
Section 2: Toxicologic Disorders
18. Toxin Exposures in Small Animals
19. Toxins Seen in Emergency Clinics
20. Reporting an Adverse Drug Reaction to the FDA
21. Sources of Help for Toxicosis Cases
22. Small Animal Poisoning: Additional Considerations Related to Legal Claims
23. Urban Legends of Toxicology-Facts and Fiction
24. Toxicosis Treatments
25. Rodenticide Toxicoses
26. Insecticide Toxicoses
27. Parasiticide Toxicoses: Avermectins
28. Lead Toxicosis in Small Animals
29. Automotive Toxins
30. Nicotine Toxicosis
31. Recently Recognized Animal Toxicants
32. Human Drugs of Abuse
33. Toxicology of Veterinary and Human Estrogen and Progesterone Formulations in Dogs
34. Herbal Hazards
35. Aflatoxicosis in Dogs
36. Nephrotoxins
37. Food Toxicoses in Small Animals
Section 3: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
38. Interpretation of Endocrine Diagnostic Test Results for Adrenal and Thyroid Disease
39. Medical Treatment of Hyperthyroidism
40. Radiodidine for Hyperthyroidism
41. Hypothyroidism
42. Obesity
43. Canine Diabetes Mellitus
44. Feline Diabetes Mellitus
45. Diet and Diabetes
46. Diabetic Monitorinq
47. Complicated Diabetes Mellitus
48. Atypical and Subclinical Hyperadrenocorticism
49. Hyperadrenocorticism
50. Adrenal Insufficiency in Critical Illness
51. Hypoadrenocoticism
52. Idiopathic Hypercalcemia in Cats
53. Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism
54. Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism in Dogs
Section 4: Hematology, Oncology, Immunology
55. Immunosuppressive Agents
56. Blood Typing and Cross-Matching
57. Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia
58. Nonregenerative Anemias
59. von Willebrand’s Disease and Other Hereditary Coagulopathies
60. Thrombocytopenia
61. DIC Diagnosis and Management
62. Platelet Dysfunction
63. Clinical Trials in Veterinary Oncology
64. Collection of Specimens for Cytology
65. Anticancer Drugs and Protocols – Traditional Drugs
66. Anticancer Drugs – New Drugs
67. Radiation Therapy
68. Surgical Oncology Principles
69. Canine Soft Tissue Sarcomas
70. Hemangiosarcoma
71. Feline Vaccine Associated Sarcoma
72. Canine Lymphoma
73. Feline Gastrointestinal Lymphoma
74. Paraneoplastic Hypercalcemia
75. Malignant Histiocytosis
76. Nasal Tumors
77. Pulmonary Neoplasia
78. Osteosarcoma
79. Mammary Cancer
80. Urinary Bladder Cancer
81. Mast Cell Tumor
82. Malignant Melanoma
83. Anal Sac Tumors
Section 5: Dermatologic Diseases
84. Cyclosporine Use in Dermatology
85. Interferons
86. Avermectins in Dermatology
87. Hypoallergenic Diets- Principles of Therapy
88. Pentoxifylline
89. Glucocorticoids in Dermatology
90. Pruritis Therapy in the Cat
91. Shampoo Therapy
92. Allergen-specific Immunotherapy
93. Topical Immune Modulatorsv
94. Dust Mites and Their Control
95. Topical Therapy of Otitis Externa
96. Systemic Therapy for Otitis Externa and Media
97. Ear Flushing Techniques
98. Feline Demodecosis
99. Feline Viral Skin Diseases
100. Canine Papillomaviruses
101. Pyotraumatic Dermatitis (Hot Spots)
102. Methicillin Resistant Canine Pyoderma
103. Sebaceous Adenitis
104. Malassezia Therapy
105. Treatment of Dermatophytosis in Dogs and Cats
106. Canine Cutaneous Histiocytic Diseases
107. Anal Sac Diseases
108. Acral Lick Dermatitis
Section 6: Gastrointestinal Diseases
109. Feline Stomatitis Faucitis
110. Dysphasia
111. Esophagitis
112. Megaesophagus
113. Helicobacter Gastritis
114. Gastric Ulceration
115. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
116. Tylosin Responsive Diarrhea
117. Trichomonas
118. Protein-Losing Enteropathy
119. Chronic Colitis in Dogs and Cats
120. Canine Ulcerative Colitis
121. Flatulence
122. Anal-Rectal Disease
123. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency
124. Canine Pancreatic Disease
125. Feline Pancreatic Disease
126. Diagnostic Approach to Hepatobiliary Disease
127. Diagnostic Evaluation of Elevated Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in the Dog
128. Hepatic Support Therapy
129. Copper-Associated Chronic Hepatitis
130. Ursodeoxycholic Acid Therapy
131. Drug-Associated Liver Disease
132. Feline Hepatic Lipidosis
133. Cholangitisv
134. Portal Systemic Shunts
135. Biliary Mucocele in Dogs
136. Esophageal Feeding Tubes
Section 7: Respiratory Diseases
137. Oxygen Therapy
138. Ventilator Therapy
139. Rhinitis in the Dog
140. Rhinitis in the Cat
141. Brachycephalic Upper Airway Syndrome in Dogs
142. Nasopharyngeal Disorders
143. Laryngeal Diseases
144. Medical Management of Tracheal Collapse
145. Tracheal Collapse
146. Chronic Bronchitis in Dogs
147. Bordetella-bronchiseptica Bronchitis
148. Bronchitis and Asthma in Cats
149. Bacterial Pneumonia
150. Noncardiogenic Pulmonary Edema
151. Respiratory Parasites
152. Interstitial Lung Diseases
153. Pleural Effusion
154. Pneumothorax
155. Pulmonary Thromboembolism
156. Pulmonary Hypertension
Section 8: Cardiovascular Diseases
157. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease
158. Syncope
159. Systemic Hypertension
160. Bradyarrhythmias and Cardiac Pacing
161. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Dogs
162. Ventricular Arrhythmias in Dogs
163. Cardiac Arrhythmias in Cats
164. Cardioversion
165. Patent Ductus Arteriosus
166. Ventricular Septal Defect
167. Pulmonic Stenosis
168. Subaortic Stenosis
169. Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia
170. Mitral Valve Dysplasia
171. Congestive Heart Failure in Dogs
172. Chronic Valvular Heart Disease in Dogs
173. Infective Endocarditis
174. Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs
175. Cardiomyopathy in Boxer Dogs
176. Cardiomyopathy in the Doberman Pinscher
177. Myocarditis
178. Therapy of Feline Cardiomyopathies
179. Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy in Cats
180. Aortic Thromboembolism
181. Pericardial Effusion
182. Heartworm Disease in Cats
183. Heartworm Disease in Dogs
Section 9: Urinary Diseases
184. Managing the Patient with Polyuria and Polydipsia
185. Interpreting and Managing Crystalluria
186. Diagnostic Approach to Acute Azotemia
187. Proteinuria: Implications for Management
188. Glomerular Disease
189. Measuring GFR: Practical Use of Clearance Tests
190. Evidence-Based Management of Chronic Kidney Disease
191. Acute Renal Failure
192. Chronic Kidney Disease: Staging and Management
193. Calcitriol
194. Hemodialysis
195. Renal Transplantation
196. Gastrostomy Tube Feeding in Renal Disease
197. Systemic Hypertension in Renal Disease
198. Treatment of Anemia in Renal Failure
199. Simple (Uncomplicated?) Urinary Tract Infection
200. Multidrug Resistant Urinary Tract Infection
201. Cancer and the Kidney
202. Management of Feline Ureteroliths
203. Lower Urinary Tract Uroliths
204. Laser Lithotripsy for Uroliths
205. Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease
206. Urethral Obstruction in Cats
207. Urinary Incontinence and Micturition Disorders – Pharmacologic Management
208. Urinary Incontinence - Treatment with Injectable Bulking Agents
209. Interventional Radiology
Section 10: Reproductive Diseases
210. Breeding Management of the Bitch
211. Use of Vaginal Cytology and Vaginal Cultures for Breeding Management and Diagnosis of Reproductive Tract Disease
212. Endoscopic Transcervical Insemination
213. Pregnancy Loss in the Bitch
214. False Pregnancy in the Bitch
215. Dystocia Management
216. Canine Postpartum Disorders
217. Nutrition in the Bitch during Pregnancy and Lactation
218. Pyometra
219. Vaginitis
220. Surgical Repair of Vaginal Anomalies in the Bitch
221. Early Age Neutering in the Dog and Cat
222. Estrus Suppression in the Bitch
223. Canine Pregnancy Termination
224. Control of Viral Diseases in Catteries
225. Ovarian Remnant Syndrome in Cats
226. Pregnancy Loss in the Queen
227. Medical Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and Prostatitis in Dogs
228. Aspermia/Oligozoospermia Caused by Retrograde Ejaculation in the Dog
229. Intermittent Erection of the Penis in Castrated Male Dogs
230. Methods and Availability of Tests for Hereditary Disorders of Dogs
Section 11: Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Diseases
231. Considerations in Treatment of Status Epilepticus
232. New Maintenance Anticonvulsant Therapies for Dogs and Cats
233. Treatment of Primary Central Nervous System Inflammation (Encephalitis and Meningitis
234. Treatment of Cerebrovascular Disease
235. Treatment of Intracranial Tumors
236. Diagnosis and Treatment of Atlantoaxial Subluxation
237. Treatment of Canine Cervical Spondylomyelopathy
238. Treatment of Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis Disease
239. Controversy Regarding Methyprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury
240. Canine Chiari-Like Malformation and Syringomyelia
241. Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis
242. Treatment of Myopathies and Neuropathies
243. Treatment of Supraspinatous Tendon Disorders in Dogs
244. Medical Treatment of Coxofemoral Joint Disease
245. Treatment of Animals with Spinal and Musculoskeletal Pain
246. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
247. Treatment of Aberrant Behaviors
Section 12: Ophthalmic Diseases
248. Pearls of the Ophthalmic Exam
249. Ocular Pharmacology
250. Ocular Immunotherapy
251. Ocular Neoplasia
252. Corneal Opacities – Differential Diagnosis
253. Blindness – Differential Diagnosis
254. Anisocoria – Differential Diagnosis
255. Red Eye – Differential Diagnosis
256. Diseases of the Eyelid and Periocular Skin
257. Feline Chlamydiosis
258. Antiherpetic therapy
259. Scleritis and Episcleritis and Scleritis in Dogs
260. Qualitative Tear Film Disturbances of Dogs and Cats
261. Non-Healing Corneal Erosions in Dogs
262. Uveitis
263. Feline Glaucoma
264. Retinal Detachment
Section 13: Infectious Diseases
265. Hospital Acquired Infections
266. Rational Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy
267. Rational Use of Glucocorticoids in Infectious Disease
268. Canine Brucellosis
269. Leptospirosisv
270. Bartonellosis
271. Canine and Feline Mycoplasmosis
272. Canine Anaplasma Infection
273. American Leishmaniasis
274. Toxoplasmosis
275. Pneumocystosis
276. Feline Cytauxzoonosis
277. Systemic Fungal Infections
278. Pythiosis and Lagenidiosis
279. Canine Vaccination
280. Feline Vaccination
281. Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus
282. Feline Calicivirus Infection
283. Piroplasmosis
284. Canine Influenza
285. Feline Infectious Peritonitis
Appendices
Canine and Feline Reference Values
Hematology—Coulter S Plus IV with Manual Differential Counts
Hematology—Technicon H-1 Hematology Analyzer
Système International (SI) Units in Hematology
Hematology—Manual or Semiautomated Methods
Canine Hematology (Means) at Different Ages—Manual or Semiautomated Methods
Canine Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods
Canine Hematology at Different Ages
Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Canine Hematology (Means)
Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Canine Bone Marrow
Feline Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods
Feline Hematology (Means) at Different Ages
Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Feline Hematology (Means)
Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Feline Bone Marrow
Clinical Chemistry—Hitachi 911
Clinical Chemistry—Selected Manual Procedures
Système International (SI) Units in Clinical Chemistry
Clinical Chemistry—Test Characteristics for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911
Interferences Caused by Lipid, Bilirubin,and Hemoglobin for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911
Serum Protein Fractions
Serum Iron and Iron-Binding Capacities in Iron-Deficient and Normal Dogs
Serum Immunoglobulin Concentrations of Normal Beagle Dogs at Various Ages
Acid-Base and Blood Gases
Coagulation Screening Tests
Specific Coagulation Tests
Quantitative Tests of Gastrointestinal Function
Tests of the Endocrine System
Système International (SI) Units for Hormone Assays
Urinary and Renal Function Tests
Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid Cell Populations
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)
Cerebrospinal Fluid Biochemical Analytes in Histologically Normal Cats
Characteristics of Body Cavity Fluids in Healthy Dogs and Cats
Cytologic Findings in Normal and Abnormal Canine Synovial Fluids
Canine Semen
Canine Prostatic Fluid (Third Fraction)
Electrocardiography
AAFCO Dog and Cat Food Nutrient Profiles
AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles
AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles
Compendium of Animal Rabies Control
Immunization of Wild Mammal Species Against Common Diseases
Treatment of Parasites
Table of Common Drugs: Approximate Dosages
Description
From medical disorders to toxicology to infectious disease, Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy XIV includes the most up-to-date information from leading experts in the veterinary field with over 260 new chapters. The user-friendly format presents content clearly to help you easily find the information you need and put it in practice. Selective lists of references and suggested readings provide opportunities for further research, and the Companion CD includes helpful information from the previous volume that still applies to current practice.
Key Features
- Authoritative, reliable information on diagnosis includes details on the latest therapies.
- An organ-system organization makes it easy to find solutions for specific disorders.
- Concise chapters are only 2-5 pages in length, saving you time in finding essential information.
- Well-known writers and editors provide accurate, up-to-date coverage of important topics.
- A convenient Table of Common Drugs, updated by Dr. Mark Papich, offers a quick reference to dosage information.
- Cross-references to the previous edition make it easy to find related information that remains valid and current.
- A list of references and suggested readings is included at the end of most chapters.
- A fully searchable companion Evolve website adds chapters from Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy XIII, with information that has not changed significantly since its publication. It also includes an image collection with over 300 images, and references linked to PubMed. Useful appendices on the website provide a virtual library of valuable clinical references on laboratory test procedures and interpretation, normal reference ranges, body fluid analyses, conversion tables, nutritional profiles, a drug formulary, and more.
