Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XIV

Section 1: Critical Care



1. Shock



2. Acute Pain Management



3. Nutrition in Critical Care



4. Antiplatelet and Anticoagulant Therapy



5. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation



6. Traumatic Brain Injury



7. Vascular Access Techniques



8. Pacing in the Critical Care Setting



9. Fluid Therapy



10. Acid-Base Disorders



11. Colloid Fluid Therapy



12. Acute Abdomen: Evaluation and Emergency Treatment



13. Drainage Techniques for the Septic Abdomen



14. Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus



15. Emergency Management of Open Fractures



16. Thoracic Trauma



17. Intravenous Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques



Section 2: Toxicologic Disorders



18. Toxin Exposures in Small Animals



19. Toxins Seen in Emergency Clinics



20. Reporting an Adverse Drug Reaction to the FDA



21. Sources of Help for Toxicosis Cases



22. Small Animal Poisoning: Additional Considerations Related to Legal Claims



23. Urban Legends of Toxicology-Facts and Fiction



24. Toxicosis Treatments



25. Rodenticide Toxicoses



26. Insecticide Toxicoses



27. Parasiticide Toxicoses: Avermectins



28. Lead Toxicosis in Small Animals



29. Automotive Toxins



30. Nicotine Toxicosis



31. Recently Recognized Animal Toxicants



32. Human Drugs of Abuse



33. Toxicology of Veterinary and Human Estrogen and Progesterone Formulations in Dogs



34. Herbal Hazards



35. Aflatoxicosis in Dogs



36. Nephrotoxins



37. Food Toxicoses in Small Animals



Section 3: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases



38. Interpretation of Endocrine Diagnostic Test Results for Adrenal and Thyroid Disease



39. Medical Treatment of Hyperthyroidism



40. Radiodidine for Hyperthyroidism



41. Hypothyroidism



42. Obesity



43. Canine Diabetes Mellitus



44. Feline Diabetes Mellitus



45. Diet and Diabetes



46. Diabetic Monitorinq



47. Complicated Diabetes Mellitus



48. Atypical and Subclinical Hyperadrenocorticism



49. Hyperadrenocorticism



50. Adrenal Insufficiency in Critical Illness



51. Hypoadrenocoticism



52. Idiopathic Hypercalcemia in Cats



53. Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism



54. Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism in Dogs



Section 4: Hematology, Oncology, Immunology



55. Immunosuppressive Agents



56. Blood Typing and Cross-Matching



57. Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia



58. Nonregenerative Anemias



59. von Willebrand’s Disease and Other Hereditary Coagulopathies



60. Thrombocytopenia



61. DIC Diagnosis and Management



62. Platelet Dysfunction



63. Clinical Trials in Veterinary Oncology



64. Collection of Specimens for Cytology



65. Anticancer Drugs and Protocols – Traditional Drugs



66. Anticancer Drugs – New Drugs



67. Radiation Therapy



68. Surgical Oncology Principles



69. Canine Soft Tissue Sarcomas



70. Hemangiosarcoma



71. Feline Vaccine Associated Sarcoma



72. Canine Lymphoma



73. Feline Gastrointestinal Lymphoma



74. Paraneoplastic Hypercalcemia



75. Malignant Histiocytosis



76. Nasal Tumors



77. Pulmonary Neoplasia



78. Osteosarcoma



79. Mammary Cancer



80. Urinary Bladder Cancer



81. Mast Cell Tumor



82. Malignant Melanoma



83. Anal Sac Tumors



Section 5: Dermatologic Diseases



84. Cyclosporine Use in Dermatology



85. Interferons



86. Avermectins in Dermatology



87. Hypoallergenic Diets- Principles of Therapy



88. Pentoxifylline



89. Glucocorticoids in Dermatology



90. Pruritis Therapy in the Cat



91. Shampoo Therapy



92. Allergen-specific Immunotherapy



93. Topical Immune Modulatorsv



94. Dust Mites and Their Control



95. Topical Therapy of Otitis Externa



96. Systemic Therapy for Otitis Externa and Media



97. Ear Flushing Techniques



98. Feline Demodecosis



99. Feline Viral Skin Diseases



100. Canine Papillomaviruses



101. Pyotraumatic Dermatitis (Hot Spots)



102. Methicillin Resistant Canine Pyoderma



103. Sebaceous Adenitis



104. Malassezia Therapy



105. Treatment of Dermatophytosis in Dogs and Cats



106. Canine Cutaneous Histiocytic Diseases



107. Anal Sac Diseases



108. Acral Lick Dermatitis



Section 6: Gastrointestinal Diseases



109. Feline Stomatitis Faucitis



110. Dysphasia



111. Esophagitis



112. Megaesophagus



113. Helicobacter Gastritis



114. Gastric Ulceration



115. Inflammatory Bowel Disease



116. Tylosin Responsive Diarrhea



117. Trichomonas



118. Protein-Losing Enteropathy



119. Chronic Colitis in Dogs and Cats



120. Canine Ulcerative Colitis



121. Flatulence



122. Anal-Rectal Disease



123. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency



124. Canine Pancreatic Disease



125. Feline Pancreatic Disease



126. Diagnostic Approach to Hepatobiliary Disease



127. Diagnostic Evaluation of Elevated Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in the Dog



128. Hepatic Support Therapy



129. Copper-Associated Chronic Hepatitis



130. Ursodeoxycholic Acid Therapy



131. Drug-Associated Liver Disease



132. Feline Hepatic Lipidosis



133. Cholangitisv



134. Portal Systemic Shunts



135. Biliary Mucocele in Dogs



136. Esophageal Feeding Tubes



Section 7: Respiratory Diseases



137. Oxygen Therapy



138. Ventilator Therapy



139. Rhinitis in the Dog



140. Rhinitis in the Cat



141. Brachycephalic Upper Airway Syndrome in Dogs



142. Nasopharyngeal Disorders



143. Laryngeal Diseases



144. Medical Management of Tracheal Collapse



145. Tracheal Collapse



146. Chronic Bronchitis in Dogs



147. Bordetella-bronchiseptica Bronchitis



148. Bronchitis and Asthma in Cats



149. Bacterial Pneumonia



150. Noncardiogenic Pulmonary Edema



151. Respiratory Parasites



152. Interstitial Lung Diseases



153. Pleural Effusion



154. Pneumothorax



155. Pulmonary Thromboembolism



156. Pulmonary Hypertension



Section 8: Cardiovascular Diseases



157. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease



158. Syncope



159. Systemic Hypertension



160. Bradyarrhythmias and Cardiac Pacing



161. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Dogs



162. Ventricular Arrhythmias in Dogs



163. Cardiac Arrhythmias in Cats



164. Cardioversion



165. Patent Ductus Arteriosus



166. Ventricular Septal Defect



167. Pulmonic Stenosis



168. Subaortic Stenosis



169. Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia



170. Mitral Valve Dysplasia



171. Congestive Heart Failure in Dogs



172. Chronic Valvular Heart Disease in Dogs



173. Infective Endocarditis



174. Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs



175. Cardiomyopathy in Boxer Dogs



176. Cardiomyopathy in the Doberman Pinscher



177. Myocarditis



178. Therapy of Feline Cardiomyopathies



179. Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy in Cats



180. Aortic Thromboembolism



181. Pericardial Effusion



182. Heartworm Disease in Cats



183. Heartworm Disease in Dogs



Section 9: Urinary Diseases



184. Managing the Patient with Polyuria and Polydipsia



185. Interpreting and Managing Crystalluria



186. Diagnostic Approach to Acute Azotemia



187. Proteinuria: Implications for Management



188. Glomerular Disease



189. Measuring GFR: Practical Use of Clearance Tests



190. Evidence-Based Management of Chronic Kidney Disease



191. Acute Renal Failure



192. Chronic Kidney Disease: Staging and Management



193. Calcitriol



194. Hemodialysis



195. Renal Transplantation



196. Gastrostomy Tube Feeding in Renal Disease



197. Systemic Hypertension in Renal Disease



198. Treatment of Anemia in Renal Failure



199. Simple (Uncomplicated?) Urinary Tract Infection



200. Multidrug Resistant Urinary Tract Infection



201. Cancer and the Kidney



202. Management of Feline Ureteroliths



203. Lower Urinary Tract Uroliths



204. Laser Lithotripsy for Uroliths



205. Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease



206. Urethral Obstruction in Cats



207. Urinary Incontinence and Micturition Disorders – Pharmacologic Management



208. Urinary Incontinence - Treatment with Injectable Bulking Agents



209. Interventional Radiology



Section 10: Reproductive Diseases



210. Breeding Management of the Bitch



211. Use of Vaginal Cytology and Vaginal Cultures for Breeding Management and Diagnosis of Reproductive Tract Disease



212. Endoscopic Transcervical Insemination



213. Pregnancy Loss in the Bitch



214. False Pregnancy in the Bitch



215. Dystocia Management



216. Canine Postpartum Disorders



217. Nutrition in the Bitch during Pregnancy and Lactation



218. Pyometra



219. Vaginitis



220. Surgical Repair of Vaginal Anomalies in the Bitch



221. Early Age Neutering in the Dog and Cat



222. Estrus Suppression in the Bitch



223. Canine Pregnancy Termination



224. Control of Viral Diseases in Catteries



225. Ovarian Remnant Syndrome in Cats



226. Pregnancy Loss in the Queen



227. Medical Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and Prostatitis in Dogs



228. Aspermia/Oligozoospermia Caused by Retrograde Ejaculation in the Dog



229. Intermittent Erection of the Penis in Castrated Male Dogs



230. Methods and Availability of Tests for Hereditary Disorders of Dogs



Section 11: Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Diseases



231. Considerations in Treatment of Status Epilepticus



232. New Maintenance Anticonvulsant Therapies for Dogs and Cats



233. Treatment of Primary Central Nervous System Inflammation (Encephalitis and Meningitis



234. Treatment of Cerebrovascular Disease



235. Treatment of Intracranial Tumors



236. Diagnosis and Treatment of Atlantoaxial Subluxation



237. Treatment of Canine Cervical Spondylomyelopathy



238. Treatment of Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis Disease



239. Controversy Regarding Methyprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury



240. Canine Chiari-Like Malformation and Syringomyelia



241. Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis



242. Treatment of Myopathies and Neuropathies



243. Treatment of Supraspinatous Tendon Disorders in Dogs



244. Medical Treatment of Coxofemoral Joint Disease



245. Treatment of Animals with Spinal and Musculoskeletal Pain



246. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation



247. Treatment of Aberrant Behaviors



Section 12: Ophthalmic Diseases



248. Pearls of the Ophthalmic Exam



249. Ocular Pharmacology



250. Ocular Immunotherapy



251. Ocular Neoplasia



252. Corneal Opacities – Differential Diagnosis



253. Blindness – Differential Diagnosis



254. Anisocoria – Differential Diagnosis



255. Red Eye – Differential Diagnosis



256. Diseases of the Eyelid and Periocular Skin



257. Feline Chlamydiosis



258. Antiherpetic therapy



259. Scleritis and Episcleritis and Scleritis in Dogs



260. Qualitative Tear Film Disturbances of Dogs and Cats



261. Non-Healing Corneal Erosions in Dogs



262. Uveitis



263. Feline Glaucoma



264. Retinal Detachment



Section 13: Infectious Diseases



265. Hospital Acquired Infections



266. Rational Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy



267. Rational Use of Glucocorticoids in Infectious Disease



268. Canine Brucellosis



269. Leptospirosisv



270. Bartonellosis



271. Canine and Feline Mycoplasmosis



272. Canine Anaplasma Infection



273. American Leishmaniasis



274. Toxoplasmosis



275. Pneumocystosis



276. Feline Cytauxzoonosis



277. Systemic Fungal Infections



278. Pythiosis and Lagenidiosis



279. Canine Vaccination



280. Feline Vaccination



281. Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus



282. Feline Calicivirus Infection



283. Piroplasmosis



284. Canine Influenza



285. Feline Infectious Peritonitis



Appendices



Canine and Feline Reference Values



Hematology—Coulter S Plus IV with Manual Differential Counts



Hematology—Technicon H-1 Hematology Analyzer



Système International (SI) Units in Hematology



Hematology—Manual or Semiautomated Methods



Canine Hematology (Means) at Different Ages—Manual or Semiautomated Methods



Canine Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods



Canine Hematology at Different Ages



Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Canine Hematology (Means)



Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Canine Bone Marrow



Feline Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods



Feline Hematology (Means) at Different Ages



Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Feline Hematology (Means)



Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Feline Bone Marrow



Clinical Chemistry—Hitachi 911



Clinical Chemistry—Selected Manual Procedures



Système International (SI) Units in Clinical Chemistry



Clinical Chemistry—Test Characteristics for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911



Interferences Caused by Lipid, Bilirubin,and Hemoglobin for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911



Serum Protein Fractions



Serum Iron and Iron-Binding Capacities in Iron-Deficient and Normal Dogs



Serum Immunoglobulin Concentrations of Normal Beagle Dogs at Various Ages



Acid-Base and Blood Gases



Coagulation Screening Tests



Specific Coagulation Tests



Quantitative Tests of Gastrointestinal Function



Tests of the Endocrine System



Système International (SI) Units for Hormone Assays



Urinary and Renal Function Tests



Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid Cell Populations



Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)



Cerebrospinal Fluid Biochemical Analytes in Histologically Normal Cats



Characteristics of Body Cavity Fluids in Healthy Dogs and Cats



Cytologic Findings in Normal and Abnormal Canine Synovial Fluids



Canine Semen



Canine Prostatic Fluid (Third Fraction)



Electrocardiography



AAFCO Dog and Cat Food Nutrient Profiles



AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles



AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles



Compendium of Animal Rabies Control



Immunization of Wild Mammal Species Against Common Diseases



Treatment of Parasites



Table of Common Drugs: Approximate Dosages



