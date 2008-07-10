Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XIV - 14th Edition - ISBN: 9780721694979, 9781455757299

Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XIV

14th Edition

Authors: John Bonagura David Twedt
eBook ISBN: 9781455757299
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th July 2008
Page Count: 1440
Table of Contents

Section 1: Critical Care

1. Shock

2. Acute Pain Management

3. Nutrition in Critical Care

4. Antiplatelet and Anticoagulant Therapy

5. Cardiopulmonary Cerebral Resuscitation

6. Traumatic Brain Injury

7. Vascular Access Techniques

8. Pacing in the Critical Care Setting

9. Fluid Therapy

10. Acid-Base Disorders

11. Colloid Fluid Therapy

12. Acute Abdomen: Evaluation and Emergency Treatment

13. Drainage Techniques for the Septic Abdomen

14. Gastric Dilatation-Volvulus

15. Emergency Management of Open Fractures

16. Thoracic Trauma

17. Intravenous Anesthetic and Analgesic Techniques

Section 2: Toxicologic Disorders

18. Toxin Exposures in Small Animals

19. Toxins Seen in Emergency Clinics

20. Reporting an Adverse Drug Reaction to the FDA

21. Sources of Help for Toxicosis Cases

22. Small Animal Poisoning: Additional Considerations Related to Legal Claims

23. Urban Legends of Toxicology-Facts and Fiction

24. Toxicosis Treatments

25. Rodenticide Toxicoses

26. Insecticide Toxicoses

27. Parasiticide Toxicoses: Avermectins

28. Lead Toxicosis in Small Animals

29. Automotive Toxins

30. Nicotine Toxicosis

31. Recently Recognized Animal Toxicants

32. Human Drugs of Abuse

33. Toxicology of Veterinary and Human Estrogen and Progesterone Formulations in Dogs

34. Herbal Hazards

35. Aflatoxicosis in Dogs

36. Nephrotoxins

37. Food Toxicoses in Small Animals

Section 3: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

38. Interpretation of Endocrine Diagnostic Test Results for Adrenal and Thyroid Disease

39. Medical Treatment of Hyperthyroidism

40. Radiodidine for Hyperthyroidism

41. Hypothyroidism

42. Obesity

43. Canine Diabetes Mellitus

44. Feline Diabetes Mellitus

45. Diet and Diabetes

46. Diabetic Monitorinq

47. Complicated Diabetes Mellitus

48. Atypical and Subclinical Hyperadrenocorticism

49. Hyperadrenocorticism

50. Adrenal Insufficiency in Critical Illness

51. Hypoadrenocoticism

52. Idiopathic Hypercalcemia in Cats

53. Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism

54. Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism in Dogs

Section 4: Hematology, Oncology, Immunology

55. Immunosuppressive Agents

56. Blood Typing and Cross-Matching

57. Immune-Mediated Hemolytic Anemia

58. Nonregenerative Anemias

59. von Willebrand’s Disease and Other Hereditary Coagulopathies

60. Thrombocytopenia

61. DIC Diagnosis and Management

62. Platelet Dysfunction

63. Clinical Trials in Veterinary Oncology

64. Collection of Specimens for Cytology

65. Anticancer Drugs and Protocols – Traditional Drugs

66. Anticancer Drugs – New Drugs

67. Radiation Therapy

68. Surgical Oncology Principles

69. Canine Soft Tissue Sarcomas

70. Hemangiosarcoma

71. Feline Vaccine Associated Sarcoma

72. Canine Lymphoma

73. Feline Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

74. Paraneoplastic Hypercalcemia

75. Malignant Histiocytosis

76. Nasal Tumors

77. Pulmonary Neoplasia

78. Osteosarcoma

79. Mammary Cancer

80. Urinary Bladder Cancer

81. Mast Cell Tumor

82. Malignant Melanoma

83. Anal Sac Tumors

Section 5: Dermatologic Diseases

84. Cyclosporine Use in Dermatology

85. Interferons

86. Avermectins in Dermatology

87. Hypoallergenic Diets- Principles of Therapy

88. Pentoxifylline

89. Glucocorticoids in Dermatology

90. Pruritis Therapy in the Cat

91. Shampoo Therapy

92. Allergen-specific Immunotherapy

93. Topical Immune Modulatorsv

94. Dust Mites and Their Control

95. Topical Therapy of Otitis Externa

96. Systemic Therapy for Otitis Externa and Media

97. Ear Flushing Techniques

98. Feline Demodecosis

99. Feline Viral Skin Diseases

100. Canine Papillomaviruses

101. Pyotraumatic Dermatitis (Hot Spots)

102. Methicillin Resistant Canine Pyoderma

103. Sebaceous Adenitis

104. Malassezia Therapy

105. Treatment of Dermatophytosis in Dogs and Cats

106. Canine Cutaneous Histiocytic Diseases

107. Anal Sac Diseases

108. Acral Lick Dermatitis

Section 6: Gastrointestinal Diseases

109. Feline Stomatitis Faucitis

110. Dysphasia

111. Esophagitis

112. Megaesophagus

113. Helicobacter Gastritis

114. Gastric Ulceration

115. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

116. Tylosin Responsive Diarrhea

117. Trichomonas

118. Protein-Losing Enteropathy

119. Chronic Colitis in Dogs and Cats

120. Canine Ulcerative Colitis

121. Flatulence

122. Anal-Rectal Disease

123. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency

124. Canine Pancreatic Disease

125. Feline Pancreatic Disease

126. Diagnostic Approach to Hepatobiliary Disease

127. Diagnostic Evaluation of Elevated Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in the Dog

128. Hepatic Support Therapy

129. Copper-Associated Chronic Hepatitis

130. Ursodeoxycholic Acid Therapy

131. Drug-Associated Liver Disease

132. Feline Hepatic Lipidosis

133. Cholangitisv

134. Portal Systemic Shunts

135. Biliary Mucocele in Dogs

136. Esophageal Feeding Tubes

Section 7: Respiratory Diseases

137. Oxygen Therapy

138. Ventilator Therapy

139. Rhinitis in the Dog

140. Rhinitis in the Cat

141. Brachycephalic Upper Airway Syndrome in Dogs

142. Nasopharyngeal Disorders

143. Laryngeal Diseases

144. Medical Management of Tracheal Collapse

145. Tracheal Collapse

146. Chronic Bronchitis in Dogs

147. Bordetella-bronchiseptica Bronchitis

148. Bronchitis and Asthma in Cats

149. Bacterial Pneumonia

150. Noncardiogenic Pulmonary Edema

151. Respiratory Parasites

152. Interstitial Lung Diseases

153. Pleural Effusion

154. Pneumothorax

155. Pulmonary Thromboembolism

156. Pulmonary Hypertension

Section 8: Cardiovascular Diseases

157. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease

158. Syncope

159. Systemic Hypertension

160. Bradyarrhythmias and Cardiac Pacing

161. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Dogs

162. Ventricular Arrhythmias in Dogs

163. Cardiac Arrhythmias in Cats

164. Cardioversion

165. Patent Ductus Arteriosus

166. Ventricular Septal Defect

167. Pulmonic Stenosis

168. Subaortic Stenosis

169. Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia

170. Mitral Valve Dysplasia

171. Congestive Heart Failure in Dogs

172. Chronic Valvular Heart Disease in Dogs

173. Infective Endocarditis

174. Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs

175. Cardiomyopathy in Boxer Dogs

176. Cardiomyopathy in the Doberman Pinscher

177. Myocarditis

178. Therapy of Feline Cardiomyopathies

179. Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy in Cats

180. Aortic Thromboembolism

181. Pericardial Effusion

182. Heartworm Disease in Cats

183. Heartworm Disease in Dogs

Section 9: Urinary Diseases

184. Managing the Patient with Polyuria and Polydipsia

185. Interpreting and Managing Crystalluria

186. Diagnostic Approach to Acute Azotemia

187. Proteinuria: Implications for Management

188. Glomerular Disease

189. Measuring GFR: Practical Use of Clearance Tests

190. Evidence-Based Management of Chronic Kidney Disease

191. Acute Renal Failure

192. Chronic Kidney Disease: Staging and Management

193. Calcitriol

194. Hemodialysis

195. Renal Transplantation

196. Gastrostomy Tube Feeding in Renal Disease

197. Systemic Hypertension in Renal Disease

198. Treatment of Anemia in Renal Failure

199. Simple (Uncomplicated?) Urinary Tract Infection

200. Multidrug Resistant Urinary Tract Infection

201. Cancer and the Kidney

202. Management of Feline Ureteroliths

203. Lower Urinary Tract Uroliths

204. Laser Lithotripsy for Uroliths

205. Feline Lower Urinary Tract Disease

206. Urethral Obstruction in Cats

207. Urinary Incontinence and Micturition Disorders – Pharmacologic Management

208. Urinary Incontinence - Treatment with Injectable Bulking Agents

209. Interventional Radiology

Section 10: Reproductive Diseases

210. Breeding Management of the Bitch

211. Use of Vaginal Cytology and Vaginal Cultures for Breeding Management and Diagnosis of Reproductive Tract Disease

212. Endoscopic Transcervical Insemination

213. Pregnancy Loss in the Bitch

214. False Pregnancy in the Bitch

215. Dystocia Management

216. Canine Postpartum Disorders

217. Nutrition in the Bitch during Pregnancy and Lactation

218. Pyometra

219. Vaginitis

220. Surgical Repair of Vaginal Anomalies in the Bitch

221. Early Age Neutering in the Dog and Cat

222. Estrus Suppression in the Bitch

223. Canine Pregnancy Termination

224. Control of Viral Diseases in Catteries

225. Ovarian Remnant Syndrome in Cats

226. Pregnancy Loss in the Queen

227. Medical Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and Prostatitis in Dogs

228. Aspermia/Oligozoospermia Caused by Retrograde Ejaculation in the Dog

229. Intermittent Erection of the Penis in Castrated Male Dogs

230. Methods and Availability of Tests for Hereditary Disorders of Dogs

Section 11: Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Diseases

231. Considerations in Treatment of Status Epilepticus

232. New Maintenance Anticonvulsant Therapies for Dogs and Cats

233. Treatment of Primary Central Nervous System Inflammation (Encephalitis and Meningitis

234. Treatment of Cerebrovascular Disease

235. Treatment of Intracranial Tumors

236. Diagnosis and Treatment of Atlantoaxial Subluxation

237. Treatment of Canine Cervical Spondylomyelopathy

238. Treatment of Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis Disease

239. Controversy Regarding Methyprednisolone Sodium Succinate for Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury

240. Canine Chiari-Like Malformation and Syringomyelia

241. Treatment of Myasthenia Gravis

242. Treatment of Myopathies and Neuropathies

243. Treatment of Supraspinatous Tendon Disorders in Dogs

244. Medical Treatment of Coxofemoral Joint Disease

245. Treatment of Animals with Spinal and Musculoskeletal Pain

246. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation

247. Treatment of Aberrant Behaviors

Section 12: Ophthalmic Diseases

248. Pearls of the Ophthalmic Exam

249. Ocular Pharmacology

250. Ocular Immunotherapy

251. Ocular Neoplasia

252. Corneal Opacities – Differential Diagnosis

253. Blindness – Differential Diagnosis

254. Anisocoria – Differential Diagnosis

255. Red Eye – Differential Diagnosis

256. Diseases of the Eyelid and Periocular Skin

257. Feline Chlamydiosis

258. Antiherpetic therapy

259. Scleritis and Episcleritis and Scleritis in Dogs

260. Qualitative Tear Film Disturbances of Dogs and Cats

261. Non-Healing Corneal Erosions in Dogs

262. Uveitis

263. Feline Glaucoma

264. Retinal Detachment

Section 13: Infectious Diseases

265. Hospital Acquired Infections

266. Rational Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy

267. Rational Use of Glucocorticoids in Infectious Disease

268. Canine Brucellosis

269. Leptospirosisv

270. Bartonellosis

271. Canine and Feline Mycoplasmosis

272. Canine Anaplasma Infection

273. American Leishmaniasis

274. Toxoplasmosis

275. Pneumocystosis

276. Feline Cytauxzoonosis

277. Systemic Fungal Infections

278. Pythiosis and Lagenidiosis

279. Canine Vaccination

280. Feline Vaccination

281. Feline Leukemia and Feline Immunodeficiency Virus

282. Feline Calicivirus Infection

283. Piroplasmosis

284. Canine Influenza

285. Feline Infectious Peritonitis

Appendices

Canine and Feline Reference Values

Hematology—Coulter S Plus IV with Manual Differential Counts

Hematology—Technicon H-1 Hematology Analyzer

Système International (SI) Units in Hematology

Hematology—Manual or Semiautomated Methods

Canine Hematology (Means) at Different Ages—Manual or Semiautomated Methods

Canine Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods

Canine Hematology at Different Ages

Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Canine Hematology (Means)

Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Canine Bone Marrow

Feline Hematology (Means and Ranges) with Different Ages and Genders—Manual or Semiautomated Methods

Feline Hematology (Means) at Different Ages

Effects of Pregnancy and Lactation on Feline Hematology (Means)

Relative Distribution of Cell Types in Feline Bone Marrow

Clinical Chemistry—Hitachi 911

Clinical Chemistry—Selected Manual Procedures

Système International (SI) Units in Clinical Chemistry

Clinical Chemistry—Test Characteristics for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911

Interferences Caused by Lipid, Bilirubin,and Hemoglobin for Analytes Determined on the Hitachi 911

Serum Protein Fractions

Serum Iron and Iron-Binding Capacities in Iron-Deficient and Normal Dogs

Serum Immunoglobulin Concentrations of Normal Beagle Dogs at Various Ages

Acid-Base and Blood Gases

Coagulation Screening Tests

Specific Coagulation Tests

Quantitative Tests of Gastrointestinal Function

Tests of the Endocrine System

Système International (SI) Units for Hormone Assays

Urinary and Renal Function Tests

Bronchoalveolar Lavage Fluid Cell Populations

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF)

Cerebrospinal Fluid Biochemical Analytes in Histologically Normal Cats

Characteristics of Body Cavity Fluids in Healthy Dogs and Cats

Cytologic Findings in Normal and Abnormal Canine Synovial Fluids

Canine Semen

Canine Prostatic Fluid (Third Fraction)

Electrocardiography

AAFCO Dog and Cat Food Nutrient Profiles

AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles

AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles

Compendium of Animal Rabies Control

Immunization of Wild Mammal Species Against Common Diseases

Treatment of Parasites

Table of Common Drugs: Approximate Dosages

Description

From medical disorders to toxicology to infectious disease, Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy XIV includes the most up-to-date information from leading experts in the veterinary field with over 260 new chapters. The user-friendly format presents content clearly to help you easily find the information you need and put it in practice. Selective lists of references and suggested readings provide opportunities for further research, and the Companion CD includes helpful information from the previous volume that still applies to current practice.

Key Features

  • Authoritative, reliable information on diagnosis includes details on the latest therapies.
  • An organ-system organization makes it easy to find solutions for specific disorders.
  • Concise chapters are only 2-5 pages in length, saving you time in finding essential information.
  • Well-known writers and editors provide accurate, up-to-date coverage of important topics.
  • A convenient Table of Common Drugs, updated by Dr. Mark Papich, offers a quick reference to dosage information.
  • Cross-references to the previous edition make it easy to find related information that remains valid and current.
  • A list of references and suggested readings is included at the end of most chapters.
  • A fully searchable companion Evolve website adds chapters from Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy XIII, with information that has not changed significantly since its publication. It also includes an image collection with over 300 images, and references linked to PubMed. Useful appendices on the website provide a virtual library of valuable clinical references on laboratory test procedures and interpretation, normal reference ranges, body fluid analyses, conversion tables, nutritional profiles, a drug formulary, and more.

Details

Reviews

"With more than 325 contributors, this book gathers a lot of expertise. (...) Since it is a therapeutic book, it is logically divided into chapters, gathering information on the most common conditions a practitioner can be confronted with. Illustrations are placed at strategic locations to reinforce or explain key points. (...) The book ends with a very complete index to help you navigate this bible for practitioners." - Veterinary Times, July 2009

About the Authors

John Bonagura Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

David Twedt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Small Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, USA

