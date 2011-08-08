Kirk & Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781437707984, 9781437707991

Kirk & Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment

9th Edition

Authors: Richard Ford Elisa Mazzaferro
Paperback ISBN: 9781437707984
eBook ISBN: 9781437707991
eBook ISBN: 9781455757992
eBook ISBN: 9781455754731
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th August 2011
Page Count: 784
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Provide expert care for cats and dogs! Kirk and Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment, 9th Edition covers not only the management of emergency conditions, but also strategies for dealing with hundreds of routine diagnostic and treatment challenges in small animals. Its user-friendly format provides instant access to vital information -- making it an ideal resource in emergency situations -- and it is conveniently organized by both body systems and presenting signs to help you easily reach a diagnosis and determine a treatment plan for all clinical situations. Written by veterinary experts Richard Ford and Elisa Mazzaferro, Kirk and Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment provides current guidelines for small animal emergency care and the diagnostic procedures most commonly performed in a busy, team-oriented practice.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step instructions and illustrations are provided for all major emergency and non-emergency clinical procedures.

  • A logical, easy-to-use format lists all emergency conditions in alphabetical order, and includes quick reference boxes calling out key information such as clinical tips and cautions.

  • Clear, concise guidelines help you evaluate clinical signs and laboratory test data.

  • Clinical algorithms make it easier to identify and treat abnormalities.

  • Guidelines for assessment and treatment include practical advice and solutions, how to examine the small animal patient using a body systems and problem list approach, and a review of basic diagnostic procedures used in daily practice.

  • Coverage of toxicological emergencies describes how to manage exposures and poisonings.

  • A quick reference guide to the management of the emergency patient is conveniently located on the inside cover.

  • A comprehensive drug formulary makes lookup easy, and includes proprietary names, actions/use of each drug, formulations, recommended dosages, and special precautions, with emergency medications highlighted for fast reference

  • This all-in-one reference includes practical coverage of emergency procedures, physical assessment in sickness and health, routine and advanced testing procedures, diagnostic tests sampling, preparation, procedures, and interpretation.

Table of Contents

Section 1: Emergency Care

Prehospital management of the injured animal

Initial emergency examination, management, and triage

Emergency diagnostic and therapeutic procedures

Pain: assessment, prevention, and management

Emergency management of specific conditions

Section 2: Patient Evaluation and Organ System Examination

Patient evaluation

The medical record

The organ system examination

Section 3: Clinical Signs

Abdominal enlargement with ascites

Abdominal enlargement without ascites

Aggression

Alopecia (See hair loss)

Ataxia (See incoordination)

Blindness (See vision loss)

Blood in urine: hematuria, hemoglobinuria, myoglobinuria

Coma: loss of consciousness

Constipation (obstipation)

Cough

Coughing blood: hemoptysis

Deafness or hearing loss

Decreased urine production: oliguria and anuria

Diarrhea, acute-onset

Diarrhea, chronic

Difficulty breathing or respiratory distress: cyanosis

Difficulty breathing or respiratory distress: dyspnea

Difficulty swallowing: dysphagia

Hair loss: alopecia

Hemorrhage (See spontaneous bleeding)

Icterus (See yellow skin)

Incoordination: ataxia

Increased urination and water consumption: polyuria and polydipsia

Itching or scratching: pruritus

Jaundice (See yellow skin)

Joint swelling: arthropathy

Loss of appetite: anorexia

Lymph node enlargement: lymphadenomegaly

Pain

Painful urination: dysuria (See straining to urinate)

Painful defecation: dyschezia (See straining to defecate)

Rectal and anal pain (See straining to defecate)

Regurgitation

Seizures (convulsions or epilepsy)

Sneezing and nasal discharge

Spontaneous bleeding: hemorrhage

Straining to defecate: dyschezia

Straining to urinate: dysuria

Swelling of the limbs: peripheral edema

Uncontrolled urination: urinary incontinence

Vision loss: total blindness

Vomiting

Vomiting blood: hematemesis

Weakness, lethargy, fatigue

Weight loss: emaciation, cachexia

Yellow skin or mucous membranes: icterus (or jaundice)

Section 4: Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures

Routine Procedures

Dermatologic Procedures

Advanced Procedures

Section 5: Laboratory Diagnosis and Test Protocols

Common reference range values

Sample handling

Submission requirements for rabies suspects

Histopathology and cytopathology

Biochemistry--routine

Routine biochemical testing

Special diagnostic tests and test protocols

Hemostasis and coagulation

Endocrinology

Immunology

Infectious disease serology and microbiology

Urine

Section 6: Charts and Tables

6-1: Emergency Hotlines

6-2: Dog Breeds Recognized by the American Kennel Club (AKC)

6-3: Cat Breeds Recognized by the Cat Fanciers' Association (CFA)

6-4: Useful Information for Rodents and Rabbits

6-5: Determination of the Sex of Mature and Immature Rodents and Rabbits

6-6: Blood Values and Serum Chemical Constituents for Rodents and Rabbits

6-7: Ferrets--Physiologic, Anatomic, and Reproductive Data

6-8: Hematologic Values for Normal Ferrets

6-9: Serum Chemistry Values for Normal Ferrets

6-10: Electrocardiographic Data for Normal Ferrets

6-11: Conversion of Body Weight in Kilograms to Body Surface Area in Meters Squared for Dogs

6-12: Conversion of Body Weight in Kilograms to Body Surface Area in Meters Squared for Cats

6-13: French Scale Conversion Table

6-14: International System of Units (SI) Conversion Guide

6-15: Units of Length, Volume, and Mass in the Metric System

6-16: Vaccines Licensed for Use in Dogs in the United States

6-17: Vaccines Licensed for Use in Cats in the United States

6-18: Canine Vaccination Recommendations-Initial Puppy Series

6-19: Canine Vaccination Recommendations-Adult

6-20: Feline Vaccination Recommendations-Initial Kitten Series

6-21: Feline Vaccination Recommendations-Adult

6-22: Compendium of Animal Rabies Prevention and Control, 2005, National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians, Inc. (NASPHV)

6-23: Prescription Writing Reference... Do's and Don'ts

6-24: Common Drug Indications and Dosages

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9781437707984
eBook ISBN:
9781437707991
eBook ISBN:
9781455757992
eBook ISBN:
9781455754731

About the Author

Richard Ford

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Elisa Mazzaferro

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Emergency Services, Wheat Ridge Veterinary Specialists, Wheat Ridge, CO, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.