Kirk and Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780721601380

Kirk and Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment

8th Edition

Authors: Richard Ford Elisa Mazzaferro
Paperback ISBN: 9780721601380
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2005
Page Count: 1008
Description

This thoroughly updated 8th edition comprehensively covers the management of emergency conditions, as well as hundreds of diagnostic and treatment challenges in small animals. The user-friendly format provides instant access to vital information, making it an ideal resource in emergency situations. Includes a section dedicated to the clinical evaluation of patients using both organized body systems and problems list approaches. It also offers guidance on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory tests, diagnosis, and treatment.

Key Features

  • Offers a wealth of proven, successful methods for recognizing and treating emergency problems, as well as core information for everyday practice.
  • Provides essential information for the rapid assessment of patients and treatment planning.
  • Coverage includes practical advice and solutions; how to examine the small animal patient, using a body systems and problems list approach; and a review of basic diagnostic procedures used in daily practice.
  • Offers helpful recommendations for accurate and complete medical records management to help ensure quality care and legal compliance.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: EMERGENCY CARE

1. Prehospital Management of the Injured Animal
Survey the Scene
 Initial Examination
Preparation for Transport
2. Initial Emergency Examination, Management, and Triage
 Primary Survey and Emergency Resuscitation Measures
Ancillary Diagnostic Evaluation
 Summary of Patient Status
The Rapidly Decompensating Patient
3. Emergency Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures
 Abdominal Paracentesis and Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
Bandaging and Splinting Techniques
Blood Component Therapy
Central Venous Pressure Measurement
 Fluid Therapy
Orogastric Lavage
 Oxygen Supplementation
Pulse Oximetry
 Capnometry (End-Tidal Co2 Monitoring)
Thoracocentesis
 Tracheostomy
Urohydropulsion
 Vascular Access Techniques
4. Pain: Assessment, Prevention, and Management
Physiologic Impact of Untreated Pain
Recognition and Assessment of Pain
Acute Pain Management for Emergent, Critical/Intensive Care and Trauma Patients
 Pharmacologic Means to Analgesia: Major Analgesics
Analgesia: Minor Analgesics
 Adjunctive Analgesics Drugs
Local and Regional Techniques for Emergent Patients
5. Emergency Management of Specific Conditions
 Acute Abdomen
Anaphylactic (Anaphylactoid) Shock
 Angioneurotic Edema and Urticaria
Anesthetic Complications and Emergencies
 Bleeding Disorders
Burns
 Cardiac Emergencies
Ear Emergencies
Electrocution/Electric Shock
Emergencies of the Female Reproductive Tract and Genitalia
 Emergencies of the Male Genitalia and Reproductive Tract
Environmental and Household Emergencies Fractures and Musculoskeletal Trauma
Gastrointestinal Emergencies
 Hypertension: Systemic
Metabolic Emergencies
 Neurologic Emergencies
Ocular Emergencies
Oncologic Emergencies
Poisons and Toxins
 Respiratory Emergencies
Pulmonary Diseases
Superficial Soft Tissue Injuries
Shock
 Thromboembolism: Systemic
Urinary Tract Emergencies

SECTION 2: PATIENT EVALUATION AND ORGAN SYSTEM EXAMINATION

6. Patient Evaluation
Owner Assessment: The "Beettt" Test
Clinician Assessment: The "Problem List"
7. The Medical Record
 Medical Record Content
8. Organ System Examination
Alimentary Tract
Cardiovascular
Integument (Skin, Haircoat, and Nails)
 Lymph Nodes and Thyroid Glands
Musculoskeletal/Orthopedic
 Nervous System
Ophthalmic (Ocular)
Otic (Ear)
Reproductive Tract - Female
 Reproductive Tract - Male
Respiratory Tract - Upper
 Respiratory Tract - Lower
Normal Breeding Behavior
Urinary Tract

SECTION 3: CLINICAL SIGNS

9. Abdominal Enlargement (With Ascites)(!)
10. Abdominal Enlargement (Without Ascites)(!)
11. Aggression
12. Alopecia (See Hair Loss)
13. Ataxia (See Incoordination)
14. Blindness (See Vision Loss)
15. Blood In Urine: Hematuria
16. Coma: Loss of Consciousness(!)
17. Constipation and Obstipation (See Also Straining to Defecate)
18. Cough
19. Coughing Blood: Hemoptysis (See Also Difficulty Breathing)(!)
20. Deafness or Hearing Loss
21. Decreased Urine Production: Oliguria & Anuria(!)
22. Diarrhea, Acute Onset
23. Diarrhea, Chronic
24. Difficulty Breathing or Respiratory Distress: Cyanosis(!)
25. Difficulty Breathing or Respiratory Distress: Dyspnea(!)
26. Difficulty Swallowing: Dysphagia
27. Hair Loss: Alopecia
28. Hemorrhage (See Spontaneous Bleeding)(!)
29. Icterus (See Yellow Skin)(!)
30. Incoordination: Ataxia
31. Increased Urination and Water Consumption: Polyuria
32. Polydipsia
33. Itching or Scratching: Pruritus (See Also Hair Loss)
34. Jaundice (See Yellow Skin)(!)
35. Joint Swelling: Arthropathy
36. Loss of Appetite: Anorexia
37. Lymph Node Enlargement: Lymphadenomegaly(!)
38. Pain
39. Painful Urination: Dysuria (See Straining to Urinate)
40. Painful Defecation: Dyschezia (See Straining to Defecate)
41. Rectal and Anal Pain (See Straining to Defecate)
42. Regurgitation (See Also Vomiting)
43. Seizures or Convulsions or Epilepsy(!)
44. Sneezing and Nasal Discharge
45. Spontaneous Bleeding: Hemorrhage(!)
46. Straining to Defecate: Dyschezia
47. Straining to Urinate: Dysuria or Anuria(!)
48. Swelling of the Limbs: Peripheral Edema(!)
49. Uncontrolled Urination: Urinary Incontinence
50. Vision Loss: Total Blindness
51. Vomiting (See Also Regurgitation)
52. Vomiting Blood: Hematemesis(!)
53. Weight Loss: Emaciation/Cachexia
54. Yellow Skin or Mucous Membranes: Icterus (Or Jaundice)(!)

SECTION 4: DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES

55. Routine Procedures
 Administration Techniques - Medications & Fluids
Bandaging Techniques (See Section 1)
 Blood Pressure Measurement ¡X Indirect
Central Venous Pressure Measurement
 Diagnostic Sample Collection Techniques
Dermatologic Procedures
 Ear Cleaning
Endotracheal Intubation
 Intravenous Catheterization
Physical Therapy
56. Advanced Procedures
 Abdominocentesis
Biopsy Techniques - Advanced
Blood Gas - Arterial
Cerebral Spinal Fluid (Csf) Collection
 Electrocardiography
Endoscopy - Indications & Equipment Requirements
Fluid Therapy
Gastrointestinal Procedures
Laparoscopy
Ophthalmic Procedures
 Radiographic Contrast Studies
Reproductive Tract - Female
 Reproductive Tract - Male
Respiratory Tract Procedures
 Urinary Tract Procedures

SECTION 5: LABORATORY DIAGNOSTIC AND TEST PROTOCOLS

57. Common Reference Range Values
58. Sample Handling
59. Submission Requirements for Rabies Suspects
Sample Submission for Rabies Testing
 Packaging Requirements for Authorized samples
Submission Guidelines
 Packing and Shipping Directions
Information Requested on the Rabies Specimen History Form
60. Histopathology & Cytopathology
 Histopathology
Cytopathology
61. Biochemistry - Routine
Analyte or Test Name (Synonyms)
Normal
Patient Preparation
Collect
Submit
Interpretation
Interference
Protocol
62. Special Diagnostic Tests and Test Protocols
63. Hemostasis and Coagulation
Initial In-Office Screening Tests Ancillary Tests of Hemostasis Submission of Samples for Coagulation Testing
64. Endocrinology
65. Immunology
66. Infectious Disease Serology and Microbiology
67. Urine

SECTION 6: CHARTS & TABLES

68. Emergency Hotlines
69. Dog Breeds
70. Cat Breeds
71. Breed Standards: Tail Docking & Dew Claws
72. Laboratory Animal Data (Tables 5 thru 14)
73. Epiphyseal Fusion Times
74. Requirements for Send - Out Lab Tests
75. Laboratory Changes - Pregnancy & Lactation
76. Bone Marrow Differential Cell Counts
77. Physiological Data - Dog & Cat
78. Conversions: Body Weight to Meters Squared
79. Conversions: Standard French to Metric
80. Conversions: Traditional Units to/from International System Units (SI)
81. Conversions: Metric Units
82. Vaccine Guidelines
83. Vaccination Protocols - Canine
84. Vaccination Protocols - Felines
85. Rabies Compendium
86. Susceptibility Chart - Non-Domestic Species
87. Prescription Writing - DO's & DON'Ts
88. Drug Reference List



(!) Denotes a clinical sign that poses potential for a life-threatening condition. IMMEDIATE ASSESSMENT and INTERVENTION is indicated.

About the Author

Richard Ford

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC

Elisa Mazzaferro

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Emergency Services, Wheat Ridge Veterinary Specialists, Wheat Ridge, CO, USA

'I was excited to see a new editon. the eith edition is slightly larger than its predecessors, and therefore less pocket 'pocket sized' but retains it's original format...this si a versatile and useful book that ges far beyond its title. Outstanding sections include the approach to the poisened patient and section 5 (diagnostic testing)...a useful starting point for any vetinary surgeon who deals with emergency patients, and acts as a hand book for all.' Sophie Adamantos, The vetinary Record.

