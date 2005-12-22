Kirk and Bistner's Handbook of Veterinary Procedures and Emergency Treatment
8th Edition
Description
This thoroughly updated 8th edition comprehensively covers the management of emergency conditions, as well as hundreds of diagnostic and treatment challenges in small animals. The user-friendly format provides instant access to vital information, making it an ideal resource in emergency situations. Includes a section dedicated to the clinical evaluation of patients using both organized body systems and problems list approaches. It also offers guidance on clinical signs and symptoms, laboratory tests, diagnosis, and treatment.
Key Features
- Offers a wealth of proven, successful methods for recognizing and treating emergency problems, as well as core information for everyday practice.
- Provides essential information for the rapid assessment of patients and treatment planning.
- Coverage includes practical advice and solutions; how to examine the small animal patient, using a body systems and problems list approach; and a review of basic diagnostic procedures used in daily practice.
- Offers helpful recommendations for accurate and complete medical records management to help ensure quality care and legal compliance.
Table of Contents
SECTION ONE: EMERGENCY CARE
1. Prehospital Management of the Injured Animal
Survey the Scene
Initial Examination
Preparation for Transport
2. Initial Emergency Examination, Management, and Triage
Primary Survey and Emergency Resuscitation Measures
Ancillary Diagnostic Evaluation
Summary of Patient Status
The Rapidly Decompensating Patient
3. Emergency Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures
Abdominal Paracentesis and Diagnostic Peritoneal Lavage
Bandaging and Splinting Techniques
Blood Component Therapy
Central Venous Pressure Measurement
Fluid Therapy
Orogastric Lavage
Oxygen Supplementation
Pulse Oximetry
Capnometry (End-Tidal Co2 Monitoring)
Thoracocentesis
Tracheostomy
Urohydropulsion
Vascular Access Techniques
4. Pain: Assessment, Prevention, and Management
Physiologic Impact of Untreated Pain
Recognition and Assessment of Pain
Acute Pain Management for Emergent, Critical/Intensive Care and Trauma Patients
Pharmacologic Means to Analgesia: Major Analgesics
Analgesia: Minor Analgesics
Adjunctive Analgesics Drugs
Local and Regional Techniques for Emergent Patients
5. Emergency Management of Specific Conditions
Acute Abdomen
Anaphylactic (Anaphylactoid) Shock
Angioneurotic Edema and Urticaria
Anesthetic Complications and Emergencies
Bleeding Disorders
Burns
Cardiac Emergencies
Ear Emergencies
Electrocution/Electric Shock
Emergencies of the Female Reproductive Tract and Genitalia
Emergencies of the Male Genitalia and Reproductive Tract
Environmental and Household Emergencies Fractures and Musculoskeletal Trauma
Gastrointestinal Emergencies
Hypertension: Systemic
Metabolic Emergencies
Neurologic Emergencies
Ocular Emergencies
Oncologic Emergencies
Poisons and Toxins
Respiratory Emergencies
Pulmonary Diseases
Superficial Soft Tissue Injuries
Shock
Thromboembolism: Systemic
Urinary Tract Emergencies
SECTION 2: PATIENT EVALUATION AND ORGAN SYSTEM EXAMINATION
6. Patient Evaluation
Owner Assessment: The "Beettt" Test
Clinician Assessment: The "Problem List"
7. The Medical Record
Medical Record Content
8. Organ System Examination
Alimentary Tract
Cardiovascular
Integument (Skin, Haircoat, and Nails)
Lymph Nodes and Thyroid Glands
Musculoskeletal/Orthopedic
Nervous System
Ophthalmic (Ocular)
Otic (Ear)
Reproductive Tract - Female
Reproductive Tract - Male
Respiratory Tract - Upper
Respiratory Tract - Lower
Normal Breeding Behavior
Urinary Tract
SECTION 3: CLINICAL SIGNS
9. Abdominal Enlargement (With Ascites)(!)
10. Abdominal Enlargement (Without Ascites)(!)
11. Aggression
12. Alopecia (See Hair Loss)
13. Ataxia (See Incoordination)
14. Blindness (See Vision Loss)
15. Blood In Urine: Hematuria
16. Coma: Loss of Consciousness(!)
17. Constipation and Obstipation (See Also Straining to Defecate)
18. Cough
19. Coughing Blood: Hemoptysis (See Also Difficulty Breathing)(!)
20. Deafness or Hearing Loss
21. Decreased Urine Production: Oliguria & Anuria(!)
22. Diarrhea, Acute Onset
23. Diarrhea, Chronic
24. Difficulty Breathing or Respiratory Distress: Cyanosis(!)
25. Difficulty Breathing or Respiratory Distress: Dyspnea(!)
26. Difficulty Swallowing: Dysphagia
27. Hair Loss: Alopecia
28. Hemorrhage (See Spontaneous Bleeding)(!)
29. Icterus (See Yellow Skin)(!)
30. Incoordination: Ataxia
31. Increased Urination and Water Consumption: Polyuria
32. Polydipsia
33. Itching or Scratching: Pruritus (See Also Hair Loss)
34. Jaundice (See Yellow Skin)(!)
35. Joint Swelling: Arthropathy
36. Loss of Appetite: Anorexia
37. Lymph Node Enlargement: Lymphadenomegaly(!)
38. Pain
39. Painful Urination: Dysuria (See Straining to Urinate)
40. Painful Defecation: Dyschezia (See Straining to Defecate)
41. Rectal and Anal Pain (See Straining to Defecate)
42. Regurgitation (See Also Vomiting)
43. Seizures or Convulsions or Epilepsy(!)
44. Sneezing and Nasal Discharge
45. Spontaneous Bleeding: Hemorrhage(!)
46. Straining to Defecate: Dyschezia
47. Straining to Urinate: Dysuria or Anuria(!)
48. Swelling of the Limbs: Peripheral Edema(!)
49. Uncontrolled Urination: Urinary Incontinence
50. Vision Loss: Total Blindness
51. Vomiting (See Also Regurgitation)
52. Vomiting Blood: Hematemesis(!)
53. Weight Loss: Emaciation/Cachexia
54. Yellow Skin or Mucous Membranes: Icterus (Or Jaundice)(!)
SECTION 4: DIAGNOSTIC AND THERAPEUTIC PROCEDURES
55. Routine Procedures
Administration Techniques - Medications & Fluids
Bandaging Techniques (See Section 1)
Blood Pressure Measurement ¡X Indirect
Central Venous Pressure Measurement
Diagnostic Sample Collection Techniques
Dermatologic Procedures
Ear Cleaning
Endotracheal Intubation
Intravenous Catheterization
Physical Therapy
56. Advanced Procedures
Abdominocentesis
Biopsy Techniques - Advanced
Blood Gas - Arterial
Cerebral Spinal Fluid (Csf) Collection
Electrocardiography
Endoscopy - Indications & Equipment Requirements
Fluid Therapy
Gastrointestinal Procedures
Laparoscopy
Ophthalmic Procedures
Radiographic Contrast Studies
Reproductive Tract - Female
Reproductive Tract - Male
Respiratory Tract Procedures
Urinary Tract Procedures
SECTION 5: LABORATORY DIAGNOSTIC AND TEST PROTOCOLS
57. Common Reference Range Values
58. Sample Handling
59. Submission Requirements for Rabies Suspects
Sample Submission for Rabies Testing
Packaging Requirements for Authorized samples
Submission Guidelines
Packing and Shipping Directions
Information Requested on the Rabies Specimen History Form
60. Histopathology & Cytopathology
Histopathology
Cytopathology
61. Biochemistry - Routine
Analyte or Test Name (Synonyms)
Normal
Patient Preparation
Collect
Submit
Interpretation
Interference
Protocol
62. Special Diagnostic Tests and Test Protocols
63. Hemostasis and Coagulation
Initial In-Office Screening Tests Ancillary Tests of Hemostasis Submission of Samples for Coagulation Testing
64. Endocrinology
65. Immunology
66. Infectious Disease Serology and Microbiology
67. Urine
SECTION 6: CHARTS & TABLES
68. Emergency Hotlines
69. Dog Breeds
70. Cat Breeds
71. Breed Standards: Tail Docking & Dew Claws
72. Laboratory Animal Data (Tables 5 thru 14)
73. Epiphyseal Fusion Times
74. Requirements for Send - Out Lab Tests
75. Laboratory Changes - Pregnancy & Lactation
76. Bone Marrow Differential Cell Counts
77. Physiological Data - Dog & Cat
78. Conversions: Body Weight to Meters Squared
79. Conversions: Standard French to Metric
80. Conversions: Traditional Units to/from International System Units (SI)
81. Conversions: Metric Units
82. Vaccine Guidelines
83. Vaccination Protocols - Canine
84. Vaccination Protocols - Felines
85. Rabies Compendium
86. Susceptibility Chart - Non-Domestic Species
87. Prescription Writing - DO's & DON'Ts
88. Drug Reference List
(!) Denotes a clinical sign that poses potential for a life-threatening condition. IMMEDIATE ASSESSMENT and INTERVENTION is indicated.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1008
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 22nd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780721601380
About the Author
Richard Ford
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, College of Veterinary Medicine, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC
Elisa Mazzaferro
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Emergency Services, Wheat Ridge Veterinary Specialists, Wheat Ridge, CO, USA
Reviews
'I was excited to see a new editon. the eith edition is slightly larger than its predecessors, and therefore less pocket 'pocket sized' but retains it's original format...this si a versatile and useful book that ges far beyond its title. Outstanding sections include the approach to the poisened patient and section 5 (diagnostic testing)...a useful starting point for any vetinary surgeon who deals with emergency patients, and acts as a hand book for all.' Sophie Adamantos, The vetinary Record.