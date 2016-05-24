Kinn's The Medical Assistant - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323353205, 9780323444170

Kinn's The Medical Assistant

13th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Deborah Proctor Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper Payel Madero Marti Garrels Helen Mills
eBook ISBN: 9780323444170
eBook ISBN: 9780323444163
eBook ISBN: 9780323444187
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323353205
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th May 2016
Page Count: 1312
Description

Comprehensive Medical Assisting begins with Kinn! Elsevier’s 60th Anniversary edition of Kinn’s The Medical Assistant, 13th Edition provides you with real-world administrative and clinical skills that are essential to working in the modern medical office. An applied learning approach to the MA curriculum is threaded throughout each chapter to help you further develop the tactile and critical thinking skills necessary for working in today’s healthcare setting. Paired with our adaptive solutions, real –world simulations, EHR documentation and HESI remediation and assessment, you will learn the leading skills of modern administrative and clinical medical assisting in the classroom!

Key Features

  • Basics of Diagnostic Coding prepares you to use the ICD-10 coding system.
  • Learning objectives listed in the same order as content makes it easy to review material.
  • Clinical procedures integrated into the TOC give you a quick reference point.
  • Professional behavior boxes provide guidelines on how to interact with patients, families, and coworkers.
  • Patient education and legal and ethical issues are described in relation to the Medical Assistant's job.
  • Applied approach to learning helps you use what you’ve learned in the clinical setting.
  • Learning objectives and vocabulary with definitions highlight what’s important in each chapter.
  • Critical thinking applications test your understanding of the content.
  • Step-by-step procedures explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
  • Rationales for each procedure clarify the need for each step and explains why it’s being performed.
  • Portfolio builder helps you demonstrate your mastery of the material to potential employers.

Table of Contents

Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting

1.The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education – NEW!

2.The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team

3.Professional Behavior in the Workplace

4.Therapeutic Communications

5. Medicine and Law

6. Medicine and Ethics

Unit 2: Ambulatory Care Administration

7. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office – NEW!

8. Telephone Techniques

9. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing

10. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting

11. The Health Record – NEW!

Unit 3: Coding and Medical Billing Procedures

12. Basics of Diagnostic Coding

13. Basics of Procedural Coding

14. Basics of Health Insurance

15. Medical Billing and Reimbursement

Unit 4: Medical Office Administrative Functions

16. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management

17. Banking Services and Procedures

18. Supervision and Human Resources Management

19. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service

Unit 5: Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting

20. Infection Control

21. Patient Assessment

22. Patient Education

23. Nutrition and Health Promotion

24. Vital Signs

25. Assisting with the Primary Physical Examination

Unit 6: Assisting with Medications

26. Principles of Pharmacology

27. Pharmacy Math

28. Administering Medications

Unit 7: Assisting with Medical Specialties

29. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies

30. Assisting with Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

31. Assisting in Dermatology

32. Assisting in Gastroenterology

33. Assisting in Urology and Male Reproduction

34. Assisting in Obstetrics and Gynecology

35. Assisting in Pediatrics

36. Assisting in Orthopedic Medicine

37. Assisting in Neurology and Mental Health

38. Assisting in Endocrinology

39. Assisting in Pulmonary Medicine

40. Assisting in Cardiology

41. Assisting in Geriatrics

Unit 8: Diagnostic Procedures

42. Principles of Electrocardiography

43. Assisting with Diagnostic Imaging

44. Assisting in the Clinical Laboratory

45. Assisting in the Analysis of Urine

46. Assisting in Blood Collection

47. Assisting in the Analysis of Blood

48. Assisting in Microbiology and Immunology

Unit 9: Assisting with Surgeries

49. Surgical Supplies and Instruments

50. Surgical Asepsis and Assisting with Surgical Procedures

Unit 10: Career Development

51. Career Development and Life Skills

1312
English
© Saunders 2017
Saunders
About the Author

Deborah Proctor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA

Brigitte Niedzwiecki

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Julie Pepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Payel Madero

Affiliations and Expertise

AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California

Marti Garrels

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington

Helen Mills

Affiliations and Expertise

Helen Mills, RN, MSN, RMA, LXMO, AHI Medical Assisting Program Coordinator and Advisor Keiser University Port St. Lucie, Florida

