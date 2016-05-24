Comprehensive Medical Assisting begins with Kinn! Elsevier’s 60th Anniversary edition of Kinn’s The Medical Assistant, 13th Edition provides you with real-world administrative and clinical skills that are essential to working in the modern medical office. An applied learning approach to the MA curriculum is threaded throughout each chapter to help you further develop the tactile and critical thinking skills necessary for working in today’s healthcare setting. Paired with our adaptive solutions, real –world simulations, EHR documentation and HESI remediation and assessment, you will learn the leading skills of modern administrative and clinical medical assisting in the classroom!