Kinn's The Medical Assistant
13th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Comprehensive Medical Assisting begins with Kinn! Elsevier’s 60th Anniversary edition of Kinn’s The Medical Assistant, 13th Edition provides you with real-world administrative and clinical skills that are essential to working in the modern medical office. An applied learning approach to the MA curriculum is threaded throughout each chapter to help you further develop the tactile and critical thinking skills necessary for working in today’s healthcare setting. Paired with our adaptive solutions, real –world simulations, EHR documentation and HESI remediation and assessment, you will learn the leading skills of modern administrative and clinical medical assisting in the classroom!
Key Features
- Basics of Diagnostic Coding prepares you to use the ICD-10 coding system.
- Learning objectives listed in the same order as content makes it easy to review material.
- Clinical procedures integrated into the TOC give you a quick reference point.
- Professional behavior boxes provide guidelines on how to interact with patients, families, and coworkers.
- Patient education and legal and ethical issues are described in relation to the Medical Assistant's job.
- Applied approach to learning helps you use what you’ve learned in the clinical setting.
- Learning objectives and vocabulary with definitions highlight what’s important in each chapter.
- Critical thinking applications test your understanding of the content.
- Step-by-step procedures explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
- Rationales for each procedure clarify the need for each step and explains why it’s being performed.
- Portfolio builder helps you demonstrate your mastery of the material to potential employers.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting
1.The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education – NEW!
2.The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
3.Professional Behavior in the Workplace
4.Therapeutic Communications
5. Medicine and Law
6. Medicine and Ethics
Unit 2: Ambulatory Care Administration
7. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office – NEW!
8. Telephone Techniques
9. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
10. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting
11. The Health Record – NEW!
Unit 3: Coding and Medical Billing Procedures
12. Basics of Diagnostic Coding
13. Basics of Procedural Coding
14. Basics of Health Insurance
15. Medical Billing and Reimbursement
Unit 4: Medical Office Administrative Functions
16. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management
17. Banking Services and Procedures
18. Supervision and Human Resources Management
19. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service
Unit 5: Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting
20. Infection Control
21. Patient Assessment
22. Patient Education
23. Nutrition and Health Promotion
24. Vital Signs
25. Assisting with the Primary Physical Examination
Unit 6: Assisting with Medications
26. Principles of Pharmacology
27. Pharmacy Math
28. Administering Medications
Unit 7: Assisting with Medical Specialties
29. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
30. Assisting with Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
31. Assisting in Dermatology
32. Assisting in Gastroenterology
33. Assisting in Urology and Male Reproduction
34. Assisting in Obstetrics and Gynecology
35. Assisting in Pediatrics
36. Assisting in Orthopedic Medicine
37. Assisting in Neurology and Mental Health
38. Assisting in Endocrinology
39. Assisting in Pulmonary Medicine
40. Assisting in Cardiology
41. Assisting in Geriatrics
Unit 8: Diagnostic Procedures
42. Principles of Electrocardiography
43. Assisting with Diagnostic Imaging
44. Assisting in the Clinical Laboratory
45. Assisting in the Analysis of Urine
46. Assisting in Blood Collection
47. Assisting in the Analysis of Blood
48. Assisting in Microbiology and Immunology
Unit 9: Assisting with Surgeries
49. Surgical Supplies and Instruments
50. Surgical Asepsis and Assisting with Surgical Procedures
Unit 10: Career Development
51. Career Development and Life Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444170
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444163
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444187
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323353205
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Payel Madero
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California
Marti Garrels
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington
Helen Mills
Affiliations and Expertise
Helen Mills, RN, MSN, RMA, LXMO, AHI Medical Assisting Program Coordinator and Advisor Keiser University Port St. Lucie, Florida