Kinn's The Medical Assistant

14th Edition

An Applied Learning Approach

Authors: Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper P. Ann Weaver
eBook ISBN: 9780323655750
Paperback ISBN: 9780323581264
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 1312
Description

More than any other product on the market, the most successful Medical Assistants begin their careers with Kinn. Trusted for more than 60 years, Kinn's The Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 14th Edition, teaches you real-world administrative and clinical skills essential for a career in the modern medical office – always with a focus on application through unfolding case scenarios, critical thinking questions, procedure videos, and interactive exercises. The reorganized 14th edition includes expanded content on medical office accounts, collections, banking, and practice management as well as a new chapter reviewing medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, and pathology. With an easy-to-read format and a full continuum of separately sold adaptive learning solutions, real-world simulations, EHR documentation experience, and HESI remediation and assessment — you’ll learn the leading skills to prepare for certification and a successful career in the dynamic and growing Medical Assisting profession!

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of all administrative and clinical procedures prepares you for a wide array of Medical Assisting jobs.
  • Nearly 185 step-by-step illustrated procedures with rationales break down how to perform critical skills for practice.
  • Applied approach to learning helps you use what you’ve learned in a real-world setting, including case scenarios, critical thinking exercises, procedures videos, and interactive online activities.
  • Thorough EHR coverage with access to hands-on activities incorporates use of SimChart® for the Medical Office, software designed to ensure that you are practice-ready (sold separately).
  • Robust companion website includes procedures videos, chapter quizzes, and sample certification exams, and interactive exercises.
  • Key vocabulary terms and definitions are presented at the beginning of each chapter and highlighted in text discussions.
  • Summary of Learning Objectives serves as a checkpoint and study tool.
  • Patient education and legal and ethical features help relate content to practical use.

Table of Contents

PART 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1.The Professional Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
2.Therapeutic Communication
3.Legal Principles
4.Healthcare Laws
5.Healthcare Ethics

PART 2 – Fundamentals of Ambulatory Care Administration
6.Technology
7.Written Communication
8.Telephone Techniques
9.Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
10.Health Records
11.Daily Operations and Safety

PART 3 –Coding and Medical Billing
12.Health Insurance Essentials
13.Diagnostic Coding Essentials
14.Procedural Coding Essentials
15.Medical Billing and Reimbursement Essentials

PART 4 – Advanced Ambulatory Care Administration
16.Patient Accounts and Practice Management
17.Advanced Roles in Administration

PART 5 – Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting
18.NEW! Introduction to Anatomy and Medical Terminology
19.Infection Control
20.Vital Signs
21.Physical Examination
22.Patient Coaching
23.Nutrition and Health Promotion
24.Surgical Supplies and Instruments
25.Assisting with Surgical Procedures
26.Principles of Electrocardiography
27.Medical Emergencies

PART 6 – Assisting with Medications
28.Principles of Pharmacology
29.Pharmacology Math
30.Administering Medications

PART 7 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
31.Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
32.Dermatology
33.Allergy and Infectious Disease
34.Gastroenterology
35.Orthopedics and Rheumatology
36.Neurology
37.Behavioral Health
38.Endocrinology
39.Cardiology
40.Pulmonology
41.Urology and Male Reproduction
42.Obstetrics and Gynecology
43.Pediatrics
44.Geriatrics

PART 8 – Assisting with Clinical Laboratory Procedures 
45.Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory
46.Urinalysis
47.Blood Collection
48.Analysis of Blood
49.Microbiology and Immunology

PART 9 – Job Seeking 
50.Skills and Strategies
Glossary
Index

About the Author

Brigitte Niedzwiecki

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

Julie Pepper

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

P. Ann Weaver

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin

