Kinn's The Medical Assistant
14th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
More than any other product on the market, the most successful Medical Assistants begin their careers with Kinn. Trusted for more than 60 years, Kinn's The Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 14th Edition, teaches you real-world administrative and clinical skills essential for a career in the modern medical office – always with a focus on application through unfolding case scenarios, critical thinking questions, procedure videos, and interactive exercises. The reorganized 14th edition includes expanded content on medical office accounts, collections, banking, and practice management as well as a new chapter reviewing medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, and pathology. With an easy-to-read format and a full continuum of separately sold adaptive learning solutions, real-world simulations, EHR documentation experience, and HESI remediation and assessment — you’ll learn the leading skills to prepare for certification and a successful career in the dynamic and growing Medical Assisting profession!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all administrative and clinical procedures prepares you for a wide array of Medical Assisting jobs.
- Nearly 185 step-by-step illustrated procedures with rationales break down how to perform critical skills for practice.
- Applied approach to learning helps you use what you’ve learned in a real-world setting, including case scenarios, critical thinking exercises, procedures videos, and interactive online activities.
- Thorough EHR coverage with access to hands-on activities incorporates use of SimChart® for the Medical Office, software designed to ensure that you are practice-ready (sold separately).
- Robust companion website includes procedures videos, chapter quizzes, and sample certification exams, and interactive exercises.
- Key vocabulary terms and definitions are presented at the beginning of each chapter and highlighted in text discussions.
- Summary of Learning Objectives serves as a checkpoint and study tool.
- Patient education and legal and ethical features help relate content to practical use.
Table of Contents
PART 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1.The Professional Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
2.Therapeutic Communication
3.Legal Principles
4.Healthcare Laws
5.Healthcare Ethics
PART 2 – Fundamentals of Ambulatory Care Administration
6.Technology
7.Written Communication
8.Telephone Techniques
9.Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
10.Health Records
11.Daily Operations and Safety
PART 3 –Coding and Medical Billing
12.Health Insurance Essentials
13.Diagnostic Coding Essentials
14.Procedural Coding Essentials
15.Medical Billing and Reimbursement Essentials
PART 4 – Advanced Ambulatory Care Administration
16.Patient Accounts and Practice Management
17.Advanced Roles in Administration
PART 5 – Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting
18.NEW! Introduction to Anatomy and Medical Terminology
19.Infection Control
20.Vital Signs
21.Physical Examination
22.Patient Coaching
23.Nutrition and Health Promotion
24.Surgical Supplies and Instruments
25.Assisting with Surgical Procedures
26.Principles of Electrocardiography
27.Medical Emergencies
PART 6 – Assisting with Medications
28.Principles of Pharmacology
29.Pharmacology Math
30.Administering Medications
PART 7 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
31.Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
32.Dermatology
33.Allergy and Infectious Disease
34.Gastroenterology
35.Orthopedics and Rheumatology
36.Neurology
37.Behavioral Health
38.Endocrinology
39.Cardiology
40.Pulmonology
41.Urology and Male Reproduction
42.Obstetrics and Gynecology
43.Pediatrics
44.Geriatrics
PART 8 – Assisting with Clinical Laboratory Procedures
45.Introduction to the Clinical Laboratory
46.Urinalysis
47.Blood Collection
48.Analysis of Blood
49.Microbiology and Immunology
PART 9 – Job Seeking
50.Skills and Strategies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323655750
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581264
About the Author
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
P. Ann Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin