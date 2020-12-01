Kinn's The Medical Assistant - Text, Study Guide and Procedure Checklist Manual, and SimChart for the Medical Office 2021 Edition Package
14th Edition
Authors: Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper P. Ann Weaver
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323823999
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323823999
About the Authors
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
P. Ann Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.