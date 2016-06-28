Kinn's The Clinical Medical Assistant - Text + Study Guide + Virtual Medical Office for Medical Assisting package
13th Edition
Authors: Deborah Proctor
Paperback ISBN: 9780323512206
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th June 2016
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 28th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323512206
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.