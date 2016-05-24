Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant
13th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Administrative Medical Assisting begins with Kinn! Elsevier’s Kinn’s The Administrative Medical Assistant, 13th Edition provides you with the real-world administrative skills that are essential to working in the modern medical office. An applied learning approach to the MA curriculum is threaded throughout each chapter to help you further develop the tactile and critical thinking skills necessary in today’s healthcare setting. Paired with our adaptive solutions, EHR documentation, ICD-10 coverage and, detailed procedural videos, you will learn the professional and interpersonal skills of modern administrative medical assisting!
Key Features
- Professionalism in applicable procedures teaches you how to properly interact with patients and coworkers.
- Professional behavior boxes provide guidelines on how to interact with patients, families, and coworkers.
- Step-by-step procedures explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
- Patient education and legal and ethical issues are described in relation to the Medical Assistant's job.
- Critical thinking applications test your understanding of the content.
- Threaded case scenarios help you to apply concepts to realistic administrative situations.
- Portfolio builder helps you demonstrate proficiency to potential employers.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting
1. The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education
2. The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
3. Professional Behavior in the Workplace
4. Therapeutic Communications
5. Patient Education
6. Medicine and Law
7. Medicine and Ethics
Unit 2: Ambulatory Care Administration
8. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office
9. Telephone Techniques
10. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
11. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting
12. The Health Record
13. Administrative Pharmacology Applications
Unit 3: Coding and Medical Billing Procedures
14. Basics of Diagnostic Coding
15. Basics of Procedural Coding
16. Basics of Health Insurance
17. Medical Billing and Reimbursement
Unit 4: Medical Office Administrative Functions
18. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management
19. Banking Services and Procedures
20. Supervision and Human Resources Management
21. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service
Unit 5: Assisting with Medical Specialties
22. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
Unit 6: Career Development
23. Career Development and Life Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 24th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396721
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444217
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444200
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444224
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Payel Madero
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California