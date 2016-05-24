Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant

Unit 1: Introduction to Medical Assisting

1. The Medical Assistant and Competency-Based Education

2. The Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team

3. Professional Behavior in the Workplace

4. Therapeutic Communications

5. Patient Education

6. Medicine and Law

7. Medicine and Ethics

Unit 2: Ambulatory Care Administration

8. Technology and Written Communication in the Medical Office

9. Telephone Techniques

10. Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing

11. Daily Operations in the Ambulatory Care Setting

12. The Health Record

13. Administrative Pharmacology Applications

Unit 3: Coding and Medical Billing Procedures

14. Basics of Diagnostic Coding

15. Basics of Procedural Coding

16. Basics of Health Insurance

17. Medical Billing and Reimbursement

Unit 4: Medical Office Administrative Functions

18. Patient Accounts, Collections and Practice Management

19. Banking Services and Procedures

20. Supervision and Human Resources Management

21. Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service

Unit 5: Assisting with Medical Specialties

22. All-Hazard Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies

Unit 6: Career Development

23. Career Development and Life Skills

