Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - Text, Study Guide, and SimChart for the Medical Office Package
13th Edition
Authors: Deborah Proctor Brigitte Niedzwiecki Julie Pepper Payel Madero
Paperback ISBN: 9780323445993
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 8th July 2016
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 8th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323445993
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Payel Madero
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA Approved ICD-10 Trainer COO, PPJ Enterprises Upland, California
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.