Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - Text and Study Guide Package
14th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Authors: Deborah Proctor
Book ISBN: 9780323758369
Imprint: Saunders
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Book ISBN:
- 9780323758369
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.