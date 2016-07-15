Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant - Text and Study Guide Package
13th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Authors: Deborah Proctor
Paperback ISBN: 9780323473842
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th July 2016
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 15th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323473842
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.