Kingsmill Plantations, 1619-1800: Archaeology of Country Life in Colonial Virginia covers the historical and archaeological aspects, along with reconstruction attempt of a typical setting of seven plantation sites at Kingmill, near Williambsburg, Virginia.

This book contains five chapters that focus on the settlement and development of Kingsmill’s homesteads and estates. Other chapters provide the names and personalities for the plantation sites at Kingmill. Considerable archaeological findings concerning the sites’ manor, tenements, mansions, houses, quarters, and outbuildings are discussed. The remaining chapters deal with the evaluation of the sites’ gardens, wells, waste, pots, bones, and status.

This book is intended primarily for architectural historians, archaeologists, and anthropologists.