Kingsmill Plantations, 1619—1800 - 1st Edition

Kingsmill Plantations, 1619—1800

1st Edition

Archaeology of Country Life in Colonial Virginia

Authors: William M. Kelso
eBook ISBN: 9781483274539
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th December 1984
Page Count: 256
Description

Kingsmill Plantations, 1619-1800: Archaeology of Country Life in Colonial Virginia covers the historical and archaeological aspects, along with reconstruction attempt of a typical setting of seven plantation sites at Kingmill, near Williambsburg, Virginia.

This book contains five chapters that focus on the settlement and development of Kingsmill’s homesteads and estates. Other chapters provide the names and personalities for the plantation sites at Kingmill. Considerable archaeological findings concerning the sites’ manor, tenements, mansions, houses, quarters, and outbuildings are discussed. The remaining chapters deal with the evaluation of the sites’ gardens, wells, waste, pots, bones, and status.

This book is intended primarily for architectural historians, archaeologists, and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


List of Figures

Preface

Acknowledgments

1 Introduction

2 Above Ground

Context

Things

People

3 From the Earth: Shelter

Sites

Manor and Tenements

Mansions and Houses

Quarters

Outbuildings

4 From the Earth: Food and Drink

Gardens

Wells

Waste

Pots, Bones, and Status

5 Pattern

Appendix A: Inventories

Appendix B: Kingsmill Ceramic Vessels: Type and Form

Appendix C: Faunal Analyses

Bibliography

Index

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483274539

About the Author

William M. Kelso

