Kingsmill Plantations, 1619—1800
1st Edition
Archaeology of Country Life in Colonial Virginia
Description
Kingsmill Plantations, 1619-1800: Archaeology of Country Life in Colonial Virginia covers the historical and archaeological aspects, along with reconstruction attempt of a typical setting of seven plantation sites at Kingmill, near Williambsburg, Virginia.
This book contains five chapters that focus on the settlement and development of Kingsmill’s homesteads and estates. Other chapters provide the names and personalities for the plantation sites at Kingmill. Considerable archaeological findings concerning the sites’ manor, tenements, mansions, houses, quarters, and outbuildings are discussed. The remaining chapters deal with the evaluation of the sites’ gardens, wells, waste, pots, bones, and status.
This book is intended primarily for architectural historians, archaeologists, and anthropologists.
Table of Contents
List of Figures
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 Introduction
2 Above Ground
Context
Things
People
3 From the Earth: Shelter
Sites
Manor and Tenements
Mansions and Houses
Quarters
Outbuildings
4 From the Earth: Food and Drink
Gardens
Wells
Waste
Pots, Bones, and Status
5 Pattern
Appendix A: Inventories
Appendix B: Kingsmill Ceramic Vessels: Type and Form
Appendix C: Faunal Analyses
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 20th December 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483274539