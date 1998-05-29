King's Safety in the Process Industries

All in the process industries are fully aware of the potentially devastating effects that an explosion, fire or escape of flammable and toxic material can have, and the role of effective safety procedures in this environment can never be underestimated. This second edition of Ralph King's widely regarded insight into the key issues has been thoroughly revised and updated throughout to provide a comprehensive account of the main hazards, as well as discussing the causes of accidents and how best they can be controlled at source.

Ron Hirst, a fire engineering consultant, has thoroughly revised and updated the text throughout, and has added new material on combustion technology and fire risk as well as including a new case study of the Piper Alpha disaster. Part III has been completely rewritten by Glynne Evans (formerly with teh HSE) to concentrate on mechanical failure. This excellent new edition is ideal for all those involved in the management, design, construction, operation, inspection and maintenance of a process plant, with an interest in safety management.