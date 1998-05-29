King's Safety in the Process Industries
2nd Edition
Description
All in the process industries are fully aware of the potentially devastating effects that an explosion, fire or escape of flammable and toxic material can have, and the role of effective safety procedures in this environment can never be underestimated. This second edition of Ralph King's widely regarded insight into the key issues has been thoroughly revised and updated throughout to provide a comprehensive account of the main hazards, as well as discussing the causes of accidents and how best they can be controlled at source.
Ron Hirst, a fire engineering consultant, has thoroughly revised and updated the text throughout, and has added new material on combustion technology and fire risk as well as including a new case study of the Piper Alpha disaster. Part III has been completely rewritten by Glynne Evans (formerly with teh HSE) to concentrate on mechanical failure. This excellent new edition is ideal for all those involved in the management, design, construction, operation, inspection and maintenance of a process plant, with an interest in safety management.
Readership
Postgraduate and professional engineers - in particular mechanical and chemical. Professional process engineers, and Health and Safety executives. Anyone with an interest in environmental disasters and their prevention
Table of Contents
Part 1: Setting the scene From past to present Laws, codes and standards Meanings and misconceptions Flixborough and its lessons Four other major accidents Part 2: Hazards - chemical, mechanical and physical Electrical and other physical hazards Health hazards of industrial substances Chemical reaction hazards Unstable chemicals Combustion technology Fire and explosion hazard rating of process plant Part 3: Preventing mechanical failures Hardware hazards Corrosion hazards and control Reliability and risk assessment Design for safety Safety by inspection and maintenance Active protection systems and implementation Part 4: Management, production and related topics Safe work permits Management for health and safety (HS) Plant commissioning, operation, and emergency planning Safety training Personal protection in the working environment Hazards in the transfer of technology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 29th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523316
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780340677865
About the Author
Ralph King
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Chemical Engineer, Surrey, UK
Ronald Hirst
Affiliations and Expertise
Fire Engineering Consultant, Lancashire, UK
Reviews
"...an informative book.. of particular use to safety managers of sites containing a number of different processes... also engineers who are not safety professionals... an extremely useful book." --Transactions of the Institute of Chemical Engineering
"The text is excellently presented with a wealth of illustration and references, explanatory diagrams, plans and charts. This is a book to enjoy, well written in easy, factual style, packed with information and productive discussion. It is essential and engrossing reading." --Occupational Safety and Health
"... a comprehensive treatment..." --Fire Technology
"... updated and comprehensive." --ICS Books