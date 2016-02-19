Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes
1st Edition
Description
The kinetics of reactions in soil and aquatic environments is a topic of extreme importance and interest. To properly understand the fate of applied fertilizers, pesticides, and organic pollutants with time, and to thus improve nutrient availability and the quality of our groundwater, one must study kinetics.
Key Features
Key Features:
* Demonstrates different kinetic methodologies
- Shows how reactions on soil and soil constituents can be measured by utilizing different techniques
- Describes rates and mechanisms of interactions with pesticides and organic pollutants with soil
- Covers the kinetics of chemical weathering
- Discusses how to use mathematical modeling and computer simulation to model kinetic reactions
Readership
Students and professionals in soil science, geochemistry, environmental engineering, and geology.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Application of Chemical Kinetics to Soil Systems. Kinetic Methodologies and Data Interpretation for Diffusion-Controlled Reactions. Kinetics and Mechanisms of Rapid Reactions on Soil Constituents Using Relaxation Methods. Ion Exchange Kinetics on Soils and Soil Constituents. Kinetics of Pesticide and Organic Pollutant Reactions. Rates of Chemical Weathering. Redox Kinetics. Kinetic Modeling of Inorganic and Organic Reactions in Soils. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289199
About the Author
Donald Sparks
Donald L. Sparks is the S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry, Francis Alison Professor and Director of the Delaware Environmental Institute at the University of Delaware. He is internationally recognized for his landmark research on the kinetics and mechanisms of metal/oxyanion/nutrient reactions at biogeochemical interfaces. His pioneering studies on kinetic processes in soils and minerals include the development of widely used and novel kinetic methods, elucidation of rate-limiting steps and mechanisms over a range of spatial and temporal scales, and coupling of real-time kinetic studies with in-situ molecular scale investigations. His discoveries on the speciation, formation rates and stability mechanisms of metal hydroxide surface precipitates, and their role in the retention and bioavailability of toxic metals in the terrestrial environment, have received worldwide attention. This research has led to more effective soil remediation strategies and predictive models.
He is the author or coauthor of 286 publications. These include: 11 edited books, 53 book chapters, and 219 refereed papers. He is the author of two widely adopted textbooks, Kinetics of Soil Chemical Processes and Environmental Soil Chemistry (two editions) published by Academic Press. Dr. Sparks is an ISI Highly Cited Researcher; his research has been cited more than 8380 times and his h-index is 53 (Web of Science). Dr. Sparks has served as editor of Advances in Agronomy since 1991, having edited 77 volumes. He has given over 200 invited presentations at scientific conferences throughout the world, and been a lecturer at 98 universities and institutes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.
He has received numerous honors and awards including Fellow of five scientific societies, national and international research awards, distinguished fellowships and lectureships, and teaching and mentoring awards. He has advised 90 graduate students and postdoctoral researchers and been the recipient of more than $50 million in research funding. He served as President of both the Soil Science Society of America and the International Union of Soil Sciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Hallock du Pont Chair in Soil and Environmental Chemistry and Director, Delaware Environmental Institute, University of Delaware, Newark, DE, USA
Reviews
Reviews:

"A very useful and timely account of the state of the art of kinetic studies of processes in these heterogeneous systems as the occur in soils."
--INTERNATIONAL SOCIETY OF SOIL SCIENCE

"A thorough review of this rapidly developing field is very timely and Sparks does a good job of discussing both the required experimental techniques, and the results of the recent research. Most useful for upper-division undergraduate students in soils science, geochemistry, environmental engineering and geology."
--CHOICE

"This book is highly recommended reading and belongs on the desk of all who are interested in the chemistry of soil and its application to solute transport, mineral nutrition of plants, and environmental concerns. It is a concisely written document dedicated to the quantification of time-dependent processes in soils... The book is a balanced presentation of kinetic principles, current methodology for obtaining kinetic data, and interpretation of kinetic data. The author has written a timely and informative book."
--SOIL SCIENCE