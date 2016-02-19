Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIA

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume VIA: Kinetics of Gas Reactions discusses single reaction steps, such as transformations of atoms and molecules in specified velocities, impact parameters, and inner states into products of specified states.

This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 covers formal kinetics, while Chapter 2 reviews the survey of kinetic theory, as one of the bases of reaction kinetics. The Born-Oppenheimer adiabatic approximation, valence bond method, and orbital symmetry in reaction kinetics are elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 is devoted to the theory of energy transfer in molecular collisions, considering the several possible types of energy exchange. Chapter 5 focuses on the molecular beam scattering experiments on elastic, inelastic, and reactive collisions. The dynamics of bimolecular reactions are elaborated in the last chapter.

This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in kinetics of gas reactions.