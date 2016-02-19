Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122456060, 9780323147064

Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIA

1st Edition

Editors: Willhelm Jost
eBook ISBN: 9780323147064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 528
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume VIA: Kinetics of Gas Reactions discusses single reaction steps, such as transformations of atoms and molecules in specified velocities, impact parameters, and inner states into products of specified states.

This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 covers formal kinetics, while Chapter 2 reviews the survey of kinetic theory, as one of the bases of reaction kinetics. The Born-Oppenheimer adiabatic approximation, valence bond method, and orbital symmetry in reaction kinetics are elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 is devoted to the theory of energy transfer in molecular collisions, considering the several possible types of energy exchange. Chapter 5 focuses on the molecular beam scattering experiments on elastic, inelastic, and reactive collisions. The dynamics of bimolecular reactions are elaborated in the last chapter.

This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in kinetics of gas reactions.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volume

Chapter 1 / Formal Kinetics

I. Introductory Remarks

II. Rate and Thermodynamics

III. Some Elementary Formal Relations

IV. Open and Closed Reaction Sequences. Establishment of a True or Pseudo-Steady State

V. Stability. Thermal and Chain Explosions

VI. Systems of First-Order Reactions. Microscopic Reversibility. Relaxation Systems

VII. Reactions near Equilibrium and close to Steady State. Reaction Rates and Thermodynamics

VIII. Structure and Stability

References

Chapter 2 / Survey of Kinetic Theory

I. Statistical Concepts

II. Quantum Formulation

III. Boltzmann Equation

vi Contents

IV. Transport Properties

References

Chapter 3 / Potential Energy Surfaces

I. Introduction

II. The Born-Oppenheimer Adiabatic Approximation

III. Valence Bond Method

IV. Examples

V. Orbital Symmetry in Reaction Kinetics

References

Chapter 4 / Theory of Energy Transfer in Molecular Collisions

I. General Remarks about Binary Molecular Collision

II. Translational to Rotational Energy Transfer (TR Processes)

III. Translational to Vibrational Energy Transfer (TV Processes)

IV. Transformation of Rotational and Translational Energy into Vibrational Energy (RV and TRV Processes)

V. Quasi-Resonant Transfer of Vibrational Energy (VV Processes)

VI. Transformation of Translational, Rotational, and Vibrational Energy into Electronic Energy

VII. Influence of Nonadiabatic Effects on the Translational to Vibrational Energy Transfer

References

Chapter 5 / Molecular Beam Scattering Experiments on Elastic, Inelastic, and Reactive Collisions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques Used in Molecular Beam Scattering Experiments

III. Elastic Scattering Experiments

IV. Inelastic Scattering Experiments

V. Reactive Scattering Experiments

References

Chapter 6 / The Dynamics of Bimolecular Reactions

I. The Microscopic and the Macroscopic

II. Detailed Models

III. Simple Models

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
528
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323147064

About the Editor

Willhelm Jost

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.