Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIA
1st Edition
Description
Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise, Volume VIA: Kinetics of Gas Reactions discusses single reaction steps, such as transformations of atoms and molecules in specified velocities, impact parameters, and inner states into products of specified states.
This book is divided into six chapters. Chapter 1 covers formal kinetics, while Chapter 2 reviews the survey of kinetic theory, as one of the bases of reaction kinetics. The Born-Oppenheimer adiabatic approximation, valence bond method, and orbital symmetry in reaction kinetics are elaborated in Chapter 3. Chapter 4 is devoted to the theory of energy transfer in molecular collisions, considering the several possible types of energy exchange. Chapter 5 focuses on the molecular beam scattering experiments on elastic, inelastic, and reactive collisions. The dynamics of bimolecular reactions are elaborated in the last chapter.
This volume is intended for graduate and physical chemistry students interested in kinetics of gas reactions.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Previous and Future Volume
Chapter 1 / Formal Kinetics
I. Introductory Remarks
II. Rate and Thermodynamics
III. Some Elementary Formal Relations
IV. Open and Closed Reaction Sequences. Establishment of a True or Pseudo-Steady State
V. Stability. Thermal and Chain Explosions
VI. Systems of First-Order Reactions. Microscopic Reversibility. Relaxation Systems
VII. Reactions near Equilibrium and close to Steady State. Reaction Rates and Thermodynamics
VIII. Structure and Stability
References
Chapter 2 / Survey of Kinetic Theory
I. Statistical Concepts
II. Quantum Formulation
III. Boltzmann Equation
IV. Transport Properties
References
Chapter 3 / Potential Energy Surfaces
I. Introduction
II. The Born-Oppenheimer Adiabatic Approximation
III. Valence Bond Method
IV. Examples
V. Orbital Symmetry in Reaction Kinetics
References
Chapter 4 / Theory of Energy Transfer in Molecular Collisions
I. General Remarks about Binary Molecular Collision
II. Translational to Rotational Energy Transfer (TR Processes)
III. Translational to Vibrational Energy Transfer (TV Processes)
IV. Transformation of Rotational and Translational Energy into Vibrational Energy (RV and TRV Processes)
V. Quasi-Resonant Transfer of Vibrational Energy (VV Processes)
VI. Transformation of Translational, Rotational, and Vibrational Energy into Electronic Energy
VII. Influence of Nonadiabatic Effects on the Translational to Vibrational Energy Transfer
References
Chapter 5 / Molecular Beam Scattering Experiments on Elastic, Inelastic, and Reactive Collisions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques Used in Molecular Beam Scattering Experiments
III. Elastic Scattering Experiments
IV. Inelastic Scattering Experiments
V. Reactive Scattering Experiments
References
Chapter 6 / The Dynamics of Bimolecular Reactions
I. The Microscopic and the Macroscopic
II. Detailed Models
III. Simple Models
References
Author Index
Subject Index
