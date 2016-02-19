Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation
Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation presents the proceedings of the International Topical Conference on Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation held on April 2-4, 1984 in Athens, Georgia. The purpose of the conference was to bring together international experts from a wide variety of backgrounds who are studying phenomena inherently similar to the formation of large clusters by the union of many separate, small elements, to present and exchange ideas on new theories and results of experimental and computer simulations. This book is divided into 57 chapters, each of which represents an oral presentation that is part of a unified whole. The book begins with a presentation on fractal concepts in aggregation and gelation, followed by presentations on topics such as aggregative fractals called ""squigs""; multi-particle fractal aggregation; theory of fractal growth processes; self-similar structures; and interface dynamics. Other chapters cover addition polymerization and related models; the kinetic gelation model; a new model of linear polymers; red cell aggregation kinetics; the Potts Model; aggregation of colloidal silica; the ballistic model of aggregation; stochastic dynamics simulation of particle aggregation; particle-cluster aggregation; kinetic clustering of clusters; computer simulations of domain growth; and perspectives in the kinetics of aggregation and gelation. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of chemistry, theoretical physics, and materials engineering.
Fractal Concepts in Aggregation and Gelation: An Introduction
On the Aggregative Fractals Called "Squigs", which Include Recursive Models of Polymers and of Percolation Clusters
On 2d Percolation Clusters and on Multi-Particle Fractal Aggregation
Theory of Fractal Growth Processes
Self-Similar Structures and the Kinetics of Aggregation of Gold Colloids
Electrostatic Aggregation and Interface Dynamics
Properties of the Growing Interface in Diffusion-Limited Aggregation and in the Eden Process
Addition Polymerization and Related Models
Oscillations and Scaling in a Kinetic Gelation Model
Kinetic Gelation with a Constant Initiator Creation Rate
The Kinetic Growth Walk: A New Model of Linear Polymers
Measuring Red Cell Aggregation Kinetics with Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
Monte Carlo Simulation of Vulcanization
Cluster Numbers From the Potts Model
The Atom Probe: A Direct Technique for Kinetic Measurements
A Small-Angle Neutron Scattering Study of the Decomposition of Fe-28Cr-10.5Co
Aggregation of Colloidal Silica
Mean Field Theory for a Ballistic Model of Aggregation
Large-Cell Monte Carlo Renormalization of Irreversible Growth Processes
Stochastic Dynamics Simulation of Particle Aggregation
Observation of Power Law Correlations in Silica-Particle Aggregates by Small-Angle Neutron Scattering
Particle-Cluster Aggregation with Fractal Particle Trajectories and on Fractal Substrates
Scaling Properties of Growth by Kinetic Clustering of Clusters
Critical Dynamics in Cluster-Cluster Aggregation
The Structure and Fractal Dimension of Cluster-Cluster Aggregates
Computer Simulations of Domain Growth
Random-Field Ising Model: Domain Growth Theory
Random Field Ising Model: Computer Simulations of Domain Growth
The Elasticity and Vibrational Modes of Percolating Networks and Other Fractal Structures
Kinetics of Red Blood Cell Aggregation: An Example of Geometric Polymerization
Intrinsic Properties of Percolation Clusters and Branched Polymers
Biased Diffusion on Randomly Grown Percolating Clusters
Nonlinear Response and Metastability of Coulomb Systems Near the Percolation Threshold
The Structure and Fractal Dimension of Generalized Diffusion
Frequency Spectrum of an Elastic Sierpinski Gasket
Particle Deposition on a Filter Medium
Growth of Clusters During Imbibition in a Network of Capillaries
Experimental Measurements of the Kinetic Evolution of Cluster Size Distributions with Applications to the Fractal Structure of Antigen-Antibody Clusters
Experimental Analysis of Diffusion Controlled Coagulation Using an Optical Pulse Particle Size Analyzer
Aggregation Kinetics via Smoluchowskfs Equation
Critical Exponents in the Smoluchowski Equations of Coagulation
Kinetics of Reversible Clustering and Branching
Kinetics of Phase Separation in Mixtures of Linear and Branched Polymers
Imhomogeneity in Gelation
Relationship Between the Kinetic and Statistical Approaches to F-Functional Polycondensation
Smoluchowski's Equation with Surface Interaction and Exponents in the Cluster Size Distribution
Light Scattering Studies of Nucleation of Polypropylene
Glassy Rigidification Phenomena: Is There a Unified Picture Emerging?
Diffusion and Conductivity Exponents not Based on the Alexander-Orbach Conjecture
Irreversible Self-Avoiding Walks
Fractal Geometries in Decay Models
Drift and Diffusion in a Hopping Model with Strong Disorder
Corrections to Scaling in Cluster Statistics Problems: An Overview of Recent Results
Cluster Statistics and Scaling in a Regular Model of Diffusion-Controlled Deposition
Exact RNG For Disordered Diffusive Systems and Fluids
Fibrin Aggregates: Fractal Objects with D=1
Perspectives in The Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation
