Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation presents the proceedings of the International Topical Conference on Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation held on April 2-4, 1984 in Athens, Georgia. The purpose of the conference was to bring together international experts from a wide variety of backgrounds who are studying phenomena inherently similar to the formation of large clusters by the union of many separate, small elements, to present and exchange ideas on new theories and results of experimental and computer simulations. This book is divided into 57 chapters, each of which represents an oral presentation that is part of a unified whole. The book begins with a presentation on fractal concepts in aggregation and gelation, followed by presentations on topics such as aggregative fractals called ""squigs""; multi-particle fractal aggregation; theory of fractal growth processes; self-similar structures; and interface dynamics. Other chapters cover addition polymerization and related models; the kinetic gelation model; a new model of linear polymers; red cell aggregation kinetics; the Potts Model; aggregation of colloidal silica; the ballistic model of aggregation; stochastic dynamics simulation of particle aggregation; particle-cluster aggregation; kinetic clustering of clusters; computer simulations of domain growth; and perspectives in the kinetics of aggregation and gelation. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of chemistry, theoretical physics, and materials engineering.

Table of Contents



Preface

Program

Oral Presentations

Posters

List of Participants

Fractal Concepts in Aggregation and Gelation: An Introduction

On the Aggregative Fractals Called "Squigs", which Include Recursive Models of Polymers and of Percolation Clusters

On 2d Percolation Clusters and on Multi-Particle Fractal Aggregation

Theory of Fractal Growth Processes

Self-Similar Structures and the Kinetics of Aggregation of Gold Colloids

Electrostatic Aggregation and Interface Dynamics

Properties of the Growing Interface in Diffusion-Limited Aggregation and in the Eden Process

Addition Polymerization and Related Models

Oscillations and Scaling in a Kinetic Gelation Model

Kinetic Gelation with a Constant Initiator Creation Rate

The Kinetic Growth Walk: A New Model of Linear Polymers

Measuring Red Cell Aggregation Kinetics with Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Monte Carlo Simulation of Vulcanization

Cluster Numbers From the Potts Model

The Atom Probe: A Direct Technique for Kinetic Measurements

A Small-Angle Neutron Scattering Study of the Decomposition of Fe-28Cr-10.5Co

Aggregation of Colloidal Silica

Mean Field Theory for a Ballistic Model of Aggregation

Large-Cell Monte Carlo Renormalization of Irreversible Growth Processes

Stochastic Dynamics Simulation of Particle Aggregation

Observation of Power Law Correlations in Silica-Particle Aggregates by Small-Angle Neutron Scattering

Particle-Cluster Aggregation with Fractal Particle Trajectories and on Fractal Substrates

Scaling Properties of Growth by Kinetic Clustering of Clusters

Critical Dynamics in Cluster-Cluster Aggregation

The Structure and Fractal Dimension of Cluster-Cluster Aggregates

Computer Simulations of Domain Growth

Random-Field Ising Model: Domain Growth Theory

Random Field Ising Model: Computer Simulations of Domain Growth

The Elasticity and Vibrational Modes of Percolating Networks and Other Fractal Structures

Kinetics of Red Blood Cell Aggregation: An Example of Geometric Polymerization

Intrinsic Properties of Percolation Clusters and Branched Polymers

Biased Diffusion on Randomly Grown Percolating Clusters

Nonlinear Response and Metastability of Coulomb Systems Near the Percolation Threshold

The Structure and Fractal Dimension of Generalized Diffusion

Frequency Spectrum of an Elastic Sierpinski Gasket

Particle Deposition on a Filter Medium

Growth of Clusters During Imbibition in a Network of Capillaries

Experimental Measurements of the Kinetic Evolution of Cluster Size Distributions with Applications to the Fractal Structure of Antigen-Antibody Clusters

Experimental Analysis of Diffusion Controlled Coagulation Using an Optical Pulse Particle Size Analyzer

Aggregation Kinetics via Smoluchowskfs Equation

Critical Exponents in the Smoluchowski Equations of Coagulation

Kinetics of Reversible Clustering and Branching

Kinetics of Phase Separation in Mixtures of Linear and Branched Polymers

Imhomogeneity in Gelation

Relationship Between the Kinetic and Statistical Approaches to F-Functional Polycondensation

Smoluchowski's Equation with Surface Interaction and Exponents in the Cluster Size Distribution

Light Scattering Studies of Nucleation of Polypropylene

Glassy Rigidification Phenomena: Is There a Unified Picture Emerging?

Diffusion and Conductivity Exponents not Based on the Alexander-Orbach Conjecture

Irreversible Self-Avoiding Walks

Fractal Geometries in Decay Models

Drift and Diffusion in a Hopping Model with Strong Disorder

Corrections to Scaling in Cluster Statistics Problems: An Overview of Recent Results

Cluster Statistics and Scaling in a Regular Model of Diffusion-Controlled Deposition

Exact RNG For Disordered Diffusive Systems and Fluids

Fibrin Aggregates: Fractal Objects with D=1

Perspectives in The Kinetics of Aggregation and Gelation

Author Index

Subject Index