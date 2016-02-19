Kinetic Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080118703, 9781483155937

Kinetic Theory

1st Edition

Irreversible Processes

Authors: S. G. Brush
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483155937
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 262
Description

Kinetic Theory, Volume 2: Irreversible Processes compiles the fundamental papers on the kinetic theory of gases. This book comprises the two papers by Maxwell and Boltzmann in which the basic equations for transport processes in gases are formulated, as well as the first derivation of Boltzmann's “H-theorem” and problem of irreversibility. Other topics include the dynamical theory of gases; kinetic theory of the dissipation of energy; three-body problem and the equations of dynamics; theorem of dynamics and the mechanical theory of heat; and mechanical explanation of irreversible processes. This volume is beneficial to physics students in the advanced undergraduate or postgraduate level.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part 1

Introduction

Bibliography

Part 2

1. On the Dynamical Theory of Gases

2. Further Studies on the Thermal Equilibrium of Gas Molecules

3. The Kinetic Theory of the Dissipation of Energy

4. On the Relation of a General Mechanical Theorem to the Second Law of Thermodynamics

5. On the Three-Body Problem and the Equations of Dynamics

6. Mechanism and Experience

7. On a Theorem of Dynamics and the Mechanical Theory of Heat

8. Reply to Zermelo's Remarks on the Theory of Heat

9. On the Mechanical Explanation of Irreversible Processes

10. On Zermelo's Paper "On the Mechanical Explanation of Irreversible Processes"

Index

Volume 1

Preface

Part 1

Introduction

Bibliography

Part 2

1. The Spring of the Air

2. The Repulsion Theory

3. On the Properties and Motions of Elastic Fluids, Especially Air

4. The Existence of Fire

5. The Forces of Inorganic Nature

6. On Matter, Living Force, and Heat

7. The Conservation of Force

8. The Nature of the Motion which we Call Heat

9. On the Mean Length of the Paths Described by the Separate Molecules of Gaseous Bodies

10. Illustrations of the Dynamical Theory of Gases

11. On a Mechanical Theorem Applicable to Heat

Index

Details

No. of pages:
262
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155937

About the Author

S. G. Brush

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

