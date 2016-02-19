Kinetic Theory of Nonideal Gases and Nonideal Plasmas
1st Edition
International Series in Natural Philosophy
Description
Kinetic Theory of Nonideal Gases and Nonideal Plasmas presents the fundamental aspects of the kinetic theory of gases and plasmas. The book consists of three parts, which attempts to present some of the ideas, methods and applications in the study of the kinetic processes in nonideal gases and plasmas. The first part focuses on the classical kinetic theory of nonideal gases. The second part discusses the classical kinetic theory of fully ionized plasmas. The last part is devoted to the quantum kinetic theory of nonideal gases and plasmas. A concluding chapter is included, which presents a short account of the kinetic theory of chemically reacting systems and of partially ionized plasmas, in order to espouse further studies in the field. Physicists, scientific researchers, professors, and graduate students in various fields will find the text of good use.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I Kinetic Theory of Non-ideal Gases
Introduction
Chapter 1 The Method of Distribution Functions and the Method of Moments
Section 1 Equations for the Position and Momentum Distribution Functions in a Gas of Monatomic Particles
Section 2 The Approximation of Binary Collisions
Section 3 The Weak Coupling Approximation. The Polarization Approximation
Section 4 The Equation for the Phase Space Density in the Six-dimensional Position and Momentum Space
Section 5 The Method of Moments
Section 6 The Approximations of the First and Second Moments. The polarization approximation
Section 7 Transport Equations for the Mass Density, Momentum Density and Kinetic Energy Density
Chapter 2 The Boltzmann Kinetic Equation for Non-ideal Gases
Section 8 Some Results of the Equilibrium Statistical Theory of Non-ideal Gases
Section 9 Nonlinear Integral Equations for the Two-particle Correlation Function
Section 10 The Boltzmann Kinetic Equation for the Spatially Homogeneous Ideal Gas
Section 11 Properties of the Boltzmann Collision Integral for the Ideal Gas
Section 12 The Boltzmann Kinetic Equation for a Spatially Homogeneous Non-ideal Gas
Section 13 The Collision Integral in the Weak Coupling Approximation. The Landau Kinetic Equation
Section 14 Boltzmann's H-theory for the Non-ideal Gas
Section 15 The Boltzmann Equation for a Spatially Inhomogeneous Non-ideal Gas
Chapter 3 Kinetic Equations for Dense Gases
Section 16 Problems of the Kinetic Theory of Dense Gases
Section 17 Kinetic Equations for Non-ideal Gases Taking into Account Triple Collisions
Section 18 Kinetic Equations for the Smoothed Density of a Gas
Section 19 On the Statistical Description of Non-equilibrium Processes in Dense Gases
Section 20 Generalized Kinetic Equation
Chapter 4 Kinetic Theory of Fluctuations in Gases
Section 21 Equation for the Smoothed Distribution Functions in the Polarization Approximation
Section 22 Equation for the Smoothed Phase Density. The Method of Moments
Section 23 Random Sources in the Boltzmann Kinetic Equation and in the Hydrodynamical Equations
Part II Kinetic Theory of Non-ideal Fully Ionized Plasmas
Introduction
Chapter 5 The Microscopic Equations for a Fully Ionized Plasma and their Average
Section 24 Microscopic Equations for a Fully Ionized Plasma
Section 25 Microscopic Equations for a Coulomb Plasma
Section 26 Averaging of the Microscopic Equations
Section 27 Approximation of Binary Collisions and Polarization Approximation for Plasmas
Section 28 Transport Equations for the Density, the Momentum Density and the Energy Density of the Particles. Transport Equations for the Energy Density and the Momentum Density of the Electromagnetic Field
Chapter 6 Kinetic Equations for the Plasma in the First Moment Approximation. The Vlasov Equation
Section 29 Kinetic Description of the Processes in a Collision-less Plasma
Section 30 The Linear Approximation
Section 31 Electrical Conductivity and Dielectric Constant of a Collision-less Plasma
Section 32 Wave Properties of a Collision-less Plasma
Chapter 7 Kinetic Equations for the Ideal Fully Ionized Plasma
Section 33 Limitations Necessary for the Derivation of Kinetic Equations
Section 34 Spectral Densities of the Source Fluctuations in the Ideal Plasma
Section 35 Spectral Densities of Fluctuations in the Ideal Plasma
Section 36 Spectral Densities of the Fluctuations in the Equilibrium Plasma
Section 37 The Balescu-Lenard Kinetic Equation
Section 38 The Landau Kinetic Equation
Section 39 Spectral Densities of Fluctuations in a Relativistic Plasma
Section 40 Kinetic Equation for a Relativistic Plasma
Chapter 8 Effect of an External Field on the Kinetic Properties of Plasmas
Section 41 Equations for the Functions fa, δNa in the Presence of an External Field
Section 42 Spectral Density of the Source Fluctuations in the Presence of a High-frequency Electric Field
Section 43 Spectral Density of the Electric Field Fluctuations
Section 44 Kinetic Equation of a Plasma in a High-frequency Electric Field
Section 45 Conductivity of a Plasma in a High-frequency Electric Field
Section 46 Low Frequencies
Section 47 The Effective Potential Originating from the Average Dynamical Polarization
Section 48 Electrical Conductivity and Effective Potential
Section 49 Fluctuations in the Presence of a Magnetic Field
Section 50 Kinetic Equation for a Plasma in the Presence of an External Magnetic Field
Chapter 9 The Spatially Homogeneous Non-ideal Plasma
Section 51 Spectral Densities of Non-stationary Processes
Section 52 Spectral Densities of the Source Fluctuations in a Non-ideal Plasma
Section 53 The Landau Kinetic Equation for a Non-ideal Plasma
Section 54 The Balescu-Lenard Equation for a Non-ideal Plasma
Section 55 The Collision Integral of the Non-ideal Plasma, Taking into Account the Averaged Dynamical Polarization
Section 56 Boltzmann Kinetic Equation for a Non-ideal Plasma
Section 57 Interaction of Charged Particles with Plasmons
Chapter 10 The Spatially Inhomogeneous Non-ideal Plasma
Section 58 Relation Between Collision Integral and Spectral Density of Fluctuations
Section 59 The Collision Integral
Section 60 Properties of the Collision Integral
Chapter 11 Kinetic Theory of Fluctuations in a Plasma
Section 61 Equations for the Smoothed Phase-space Density and Field
Section 62 The Method of Moments. The Polarization Approximation
Section 63 The Spectral Densities of the Long-range Fluctuations
Section 64 Kinetic Equations for Plasmas with Account of the Long-range Fluctuations
Section 65 Hydrodynamical Equations with Account of the Long-range Fluctuations
Part III Quantum Kinetic Equations for Non-ideal Gases and Non-ideal Plasmas
Introduction
Chapter 12 Quantum Kinetic Equations for Non-ideal Gases
Section 66 Hierarchy of Equations for the Quantum Distribution Functions. The Binary Collision Approximation
Section 67 Macroscopic Equations and Thermodynamic Functions for Non-ideal Gases
Section 68 Two Forms of the Quantum Collision Integral
Section 69 The Weak Coupling Approximation
Section 70 Quantum Boltzmann Collision Integral for Non-ideal Gases, with Account of the Exchange Effects
Chapter 13 Quantum Kinetic Equations for Plasmas
Section 71 The Phase-space Density Operator
Section 72 The Equations for the Moments
Section 73 The Polarization Approximation
Section 74 The Quantum Collision Integral in the Polarization Approximation
Section 75 The Effective Potential. The Pseudopotential
Section 76 The Quantum Boltzmann Equation for a Non-ideal Plasma
Section 77 Thermodynamic Functions of the Non-ideal Plasma
Section 78 Exchange Effects
Chapter 14 Kinetic Equations for Partially Ionized Plasmas and for Chemically Reacting Gases
Section 79 Partially Ionized Plasmas. Initial Model
Section 80 Kinetic Equations for the Distribution Functions of Electrons, Ions and Atoms
Section 81 Chemically Reacting Gases. Initial Model
Section 82 Kinetic Equations for Chemically Reacting Gases
Section 83 Equations for the Concentrations of Free and Bound Charged Particles. Ionization and Recombination Coefficients
Section 84 Effect of the Electromagnetic Field Fluctuations on the Kinetic Processes in a Partially Ionized Plasma
Section 85 Kinetic Theory of Fluctuations in Chemically Reacting Gases and in Partially Ionized Plasmas
