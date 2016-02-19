Kinetic Energy Storage: Theory and Practice of Advanced Flywheel Systems focuses on the use of flywheel systems in storing energy. The book first gives an introduction to the use of flywheels, including prehistory to the Roman civilization, Christian era to the industrial revolution, and middle of the 19th century to 1960. The text then examines the application of flywheel energy storage systems. Basic parameters and definitions, advantages and disadvantages, economic considerations, road vehicle applications, and applications for fixed machines are considered. The book also evaluates the flywheel, including materials, radial bar and filament flywheel, composite material disc flywheel, rotor stress analysis, and flywheel testing. The text also discusses housing and vacuum systems and flywheel suspension and transmission systems. Aerodynamic drag on wheels, burst containment, types of bearings, rotor dynamics, dampers, and types of transmissions are described. The text is a vital source of information for readers wanting to explore the composition and functions of flywheels.