Kinetic Energy Storage
1st Edition
Theory and Practice of Advanced Flywheel Systems
Description
Kinetic Energy Storage: Theory and Practice of Advanced Flywheel Systems focuses on the use of flywheel systems in storing energy. The book first gives an introduction to the use of flywheels, including prehistory to the Roman civilization, Christian era to the industrial revolution, and middle of the 19th century to 1960. The text then examines the application of flywheel energy storage systems. Basic parameters and definitions, advantages and disadvantages, economic considerations, road vehicle applications, and applications for fixed machines are considered. The book also evaluates the flywheel, including materials, radial bar and filament flywheel, composite material disc flywheel, rotor stress analysis, and flywheel testing. The text also discusses housing and vacuum systems and flywheel suspension and transmission systems. Aerodynamic drag on wheels, burst containment, types of bearings, rotor dynamics, dampers, and types of transmissions are described. The text is a vital source of information for readers wanting to explore the composition and functions of flywheels.
Table of Contents
Preface
Symbols
1 Historical Background
1.1 Philosophers and Flywheels 1
1.2 From Prehistory to Roman Civilization
1.3 From the Beginning of the Christian Era to the Industrial Revolution
1.4 The Industrial Revolution
1.5 From the Middle of the 19th Century to 1960
1.6 High Performance Flywheels or 'SuperFlywheels'
1.7 Future Developments
2 Application of Flywheel Energy Storage Systems
2.1 Basic Parameters and Definitions
2.2 Advantages and Disadvantages
2.3 Some Economic Considerations
2.4 Road Vehicle Applications
2.5 Other Vehicles
2.6 Gyroscopic Moments Due to Flywheels Aboard Vehicles
2.7 Applications for Fixed Machines
3 The Flywheel
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Material for Flywheels
3.3 Failure Criteria
3.4 Rotor Stress Analysis
3.4.1 Load Conditions
3.4.2 Tri-dimensional Approach
3.4.3 Axi-symmetrical Flywheels
3.4.4 Plane Stress or Plane Strain State
3.4.5 One Dimensional Calculation of the Stress Field
3.4.6 Specialized Approaches
3.5 Isotropic Flywheels
3.5.1 Disc Flywheels
3.5.2 Rim-with-Spokes Flywheels
3.5.3 Isotropic Sub-circular Flywheels
3.6 Radial Bar and Filament Flywheels
3.7 Composite Material Rim Flywheels
3.8 Composite Material Disc Flywheels
3.9 Variable-Inertia Flywheels
3.10 Other Types of Flywheel
3.11 Flywheel Testing
3.11.1 Non Destructive Evaluation
3.11.2 Spin Testing
3.11.3 Measurement of the Moment of Inertia
4 The Housing and Vacuum System
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Aerodynamic Drag on Flywheels
4.3 Aerodynamic Heating
4.4 The Vacuum System
4.5 The Seals
4.6 Burst Containment
5 Flywheel Suspension System
5.1 Types of Bearings
5.2 Ball Bearings
5.3 Magnetic Bearings
5.4 Some Topics in Rotor Dynamics
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Critical Speeds
5.4.3 Whirl Motions
5.4.4 Effect of Damping
5.4.5 Multi-body Systems
5.4.6 Rotor Balancing
5.4.7 Torsional Vibrations
5.5 Dampers
6 Transmission Systems
6.1 Types of Transmission for Flywheel Systems
6.2 Mechanical Transmissions
6.3 Electrical Transmissions
6.4 Hydrostratic Transmissions
7 A Look to the Future
7.1 An Integrated Design Approach
7.2 Development Possibilities
Bibliography
Appendices: Computer Programs
1 Program HYPER
2 Program MADIS
3 Program RIMDIS
4 Program NONMAN
5 Program SPOKES
6 Program SUBDIS
7 Program ORTDIS
8 Program DYNROT
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1985
- Published:
- 20th February 1985
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483101590