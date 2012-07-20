Kinetic Control
1st Edition
The Management of Uncontrolled Movement
Authors: Mark Comerford Sarah Mottram
Description
This text is designed as a clinical reference to develop knowledge of the examination, diagnosis and classification of uncontrolled movement (motor control dysfunction) and the management of movement dysfunction.
It will help the therapist:
- Develop clinical skills in the assessment and retraining of movement control
- To use movement control tests to identify uncontrolled movement
- To classify uncontrolled movement into diagnostic subgroups
- Access a large range of motor control and movement retraining strategies
- Develop an assessment framework that will provide a diagnosis of dysfunction, pain sensitive tissues and pain mechanisms
- Use a clinical reasoning framework to prioritise clinical decision making
Key Features
- Provides detailed explanation of evidence and research underpinning motor control dysfunction and movement retraining
- Unique subclassification system of musculoskeletal disorders and pain
- Region specific testing -step by step instructions for assessment, diagnosis, classification and treatment using Movement Performance Solutions' unique system
- Highly illustrated with clear step by step instructions for treatment of Lumbar, Cervical and Thoracic Spine, Shoulder and Hip
Table of Contents
SECTION 1
- Chapter 1 - Uncontrolled Movement
- Chapter 2 - Muscle Function and Physiology
- Chapter 3 - Assessment and Classification of Uncontrolled Movement
- Chapter 4 - Retraining Strategies for the Site and Direction of Uncontrolled Movement
SECTION 2
- Chapter 5 - Lumbo-Pelvic Region
- Chapter 6 - Cervical Spine
- Chapter 7 - Thoracic Spine
- Chapter 8 - The Shoulder
- Chapter 9 - The Hip
About the Author
Mark Comerford
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Movement Performance Solutions
Sarah Mottram
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Movement Performance Solutions
