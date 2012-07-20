Kinetic Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729541671, 9780729579070

Kinetic Control

1st Edition

The Management of Uncontrolled Movement

Authors: Mark Comerford Sarah Mottram
eBook ISBN: 9780729579070
Paperback ISBN: 9780729541671
eBook ISBN: 9780729583039
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 20th July 2012
Page Count: 544
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This text is designed as a clinical reference to develop knowledge of the examination, diagnosis and classification of uncontrolled movement (motor control dysfunction) and the management of movement dysfunction.

It will help the therapist:

  • Develop clinical skills in the assessment and retraining of movement control
  • To use movement control tests to identify uncontrolled movement
  • To classify uncontrolled movement into diagnostic subgroups
  • Access a large range of motor control and movement retraining strategies
  • Develop an assessment framework that will provide a diagnosis of dysfunction, pain sensitive tissues and pain mechanisms
  • Use a clinical reasoning framework to prioritise clinical decision making

Key Features

      • Provides detailed explanation of evidence and research underpinning motor control dysfunction and movement retraining

      • Unique subclassification system of musculoskeletal disorders and pain

      • Region specific testing -step by step instructions for assessment, diagnosis, classification and treatment using Movement Performance Solutions' unique system

      • Highly illustrated with clear step by step instructions for treatment of Lumbar, Cervical and Thoracic Spine, Shoulder and Hip

Table of Contents

SECTION 1

  • Chapter 1 - Uncontrolled Movement
  • Chapter 2 - Muscle Function and Physiology
  • Chapter 3 - Assessment and Classification of Uncontrolled Movement
  • Chapter 4 - Retraining Strategies for the Site and Direction of Uncontrolled Movement

 SECTION 2

  • Chapter 5 - Lumbo-Pelvic Region
  • Chapter 6 - Cervical Spine
  • Chapter 7 - Thoracic Spine
  • Chapter 8 - The Shoulder
  • Chapter 9 - The Hip

Details

No. of pages:
544
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729579070
Paperback ISBN:
9780729541671
eBook ISBN:
9780729583039

About the Author

Mark Comerford

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Movement Performance Solutions

Sarah Mottram

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Movement Performance Solutions

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.