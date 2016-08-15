Kinesiology
3rd Edition
The Skeletal System and Muscle Function
Description
Learn how to apply kinesiology concepts and treat dysfunction with Muscolino’s Kinesiology: The Skeletal System and Muscle Function, 3rd Edition! With more than 1,200 full-color illustrations, this highly visual text offers a vividly illustrated look at the skeletal system and how muscles function as movers, antagonists, and stabilizers in the body. Part One covers the fundamentals of structure and motion, including essential terminology that is used in kinesiology. Part Two covers the skeletal system including the makeup of skeletal and fascial tissues. Part Three contains a detailed study of the joints of the body. And lastly, Part Four examines how muscles function. This new edition also boasts an all-new chapter on biomechanics, more than 100 online video clips, and an interactive muscle program. If you want a thorough understanding of muscle function and how to apply that knowledge on the job, then there’s no better guide than Muscolino!
Key Features
- Coverage of strengthening exercises and stretching emphasizes the purposes and benefits of stretching and how to perform various stretching techniques.
- The most up-to-date information on posture and the gait cycle features high-quality art.
- Comprehensive chapter on muscle action and attachments includes illustrations of all of the muscles of the human body organized by function.
- Clinical applications throughout the book are directly related to kinesiology concepts and challenge you to apply what you’ve learned to clinical practice.
- Complete atlas of bones, bony landmarks, and joints includes more than 100 full-color photographs of every bone in the human body, giving you comprehensive coverage of bones not found in other kinesiology books.
- Clear, simple explanations of kinesiology concepts cover muscle contraction(s), coordination of muscles with movement, core stabilization, posture, exercise, reflexes, and how the nervous system controls and directs the muscular system.
- Approximately 1,200 four-color illustrations help you visualize important concepts.
- A wide variety of user resources include a comprehensive glossary of terms from the book, radiographs, answers to the review questions at the end of each chapter in the book, an interactive muscle program, and videos featuring joint actions and palpation techniques.
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals of Structure and Motion of the Human Body
1. Parts of the Human Body
2. Mapping the Human Body
Part II: Skeletal Osteology: Study of the Bones
3. Skeletal Tissues
4. Fascia
5. Bones of the Skeleton
Part III: Skeletal Arthrology: Study of the Joints
6. Joint Action Terminology
7. Classification of Joints
8. Joints of the Axial Body
9. Joints of the Lower Extremity
10. Joints of the Upper Extremity
Part IV: Myology: Study of the Muscular System
11. Attachments and Actions of Muscles
12. Anatomy and Physiology of Muscle Tissue
13. How Muscles Function – The Big Picture
14. Types of Muscle Contractions
15. Roles of Muscles
16. Types of Joint Motion and Musculoskeletal Assessment
17. Determining the Force of a Muscle Contraction
18. Biomechanics NEW!
19. Neuromuscular System
20. Posture and the Gait Cycle
21. Postural Distortion Patterns
22. Stretching
23. Strengthening Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 15th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396202
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399258
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399241
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399357
About the Author
Joseph Muscolino
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Purchase College, State University of New York, Purchase, NY; Owner, The Art and Science of Kinesiology, Redding, CT