Kinesiology of the Musculoskeletal System
3rd Edition
Foundations for Rehabilitation
Description
With its focus on the normal and abnormal mechanical interactions between the muscles and joints of the body, Kinesiology of the Musculoskeletal System: Foundations for Rehabilitation, 3rd Edition provides a foundation for the practice of physical rehabilitation. This comprehensive, research-based core text presents kinesiology as it relates to physical rehabilitation in a clinically relevant and accessible manner. It provides students and clinicians with the language of human movement — and acts as a bridge between basic science and clinical management. Full-color anatomic and kinesiologic illustrations clearly demonstrate the anatomy, functional movement, and biomechanical principles underlying movement; and dynamic new video clips help you interpret new concepts with visual demonstration.
Key Features
- More than 900 high-quality illustrations provide you with the visual accompaniments you need to comprehend the material.
- Clinical Connections boxes at the end of each chapter in Sections II through IV highlight or expand upon a particular clinical concept associated with the kinesiology covered in the chapter.
- Special Focus boxes interspersed throughout the text provide numerous clinical examples that demonstrate why kinesiologic information is needed.
- Critical thinking questions challenge you to review or reinforce the main concepts contained within each chapter.
- Evidence-based approach emphasizes the importance of research in physical therapy decision-making.
- Evolve site for students comes with video clips, answers to study questions, and references linked to Medline.
- Evolve site for instructors includes an image collection from the text, teaching tips, and lab activities.
Table of Contents
Section I: Essential Topics of Kinesiology
1. Getting Started
2. Basic Structure and Function of Human Joints
3. Muscle: The Ultimate Force Generator in the Body
4. Biomechanical Principles
App I: Trigonometry Review and Additional Biomechanical Problems
Section II: Upper Extremity
5. Shoulder Complex
6. Elbow and Forearm
7. The Wrist
8. The Hand
App II: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Upper Extremity
Section III: Axial Skeleton
9. Axial Skeleton: Osteology and Arthrology
10. Axial Skeleton: Muscle and Joint Interactions
11. Miscellaneous Topics in Kinesiology (tentative title – will include mastication, ventilation, and pelvic floor)
App III: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Axial Skeleton
Section IV: Lower Extremity
12. Hip
13. Knee
14. Ankle and Foot
15. Kinesiology of Walking
16. NEW! Kinesiology of Running
App IV: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Lower Extremity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 28th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323287531
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323527996
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287579
About the Author
Donald Neumann
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Exercise Science, College of Health Sciences, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI