Kinesiology of the Musculoskeletal System - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323287531, 9780323527996

Kinesiology of the Musculoskeletal System

3rd Edition

Foundations for Rehabilitation

Authors: Donald Neumann
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287531
eBook ISBN: 9780323527996
eBook ISBN: 9780323287579
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th October 2016
Page Count: 784
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With its focus on the normal and abnormal mechanical interactions between the muscles and joints of the body, Kinesiology of the Musculoskeletal System: Foundations for Rehabilitation, 3rd Edition provides a foundation for the practice of physical rehabilitation. This comprehensive, research-based core text presents kinesiology as it relates to physical rehabilitation in a clinically relevant and accessible manner. It provides students and clinicians with the language of human movement — and acts as a bridge between basic science and clinical management. Full-color anatomic and kinesiologic illustrations clearly demonstrate the anatomy, functional movement, and biomechanical principles underlying movement; and dynamic new video clips help you interpret new concepts with visual demonstration.

Key Features

  • More than 900 high-quality illustrations provide you with the visual accompaniments you need to comprehend the material.
  • Clinical Connections boxes at the end of each chapter in Sections II through IV highlight or expand upon a particular clinical concept associated with the kinesiology covered in the chapter.
  • Special Focus boxes interspersed throughout the text provide numerous clinical examples that demonstrate why kinesiologic information is needed.
  • Critical thinking questions challenge you to review or reinforce the main concepts contained within each chapter.
  • Evidence-based approach emphasizes the importance of research in physical therapy decision-making.
  • Evolve site for students comes with video clips, answers to study questions, and references linked to Medline.
  • Evolve site for instructors includes an image collection from the text, teaching tips, and lab activities.

Table of Contents

Section I: Essential Topics of Kinesiology
 1. Getting Started
 2. Basic Structure and Function of Human Joints
 3. Muscle: The Ultimate Force Generator in the Body
 4. Biomechanical Principles
 App I: Trigonometry Review and Additional Biomechanical Problems
Section II: Upper Extremity
 5. Shoulder Complex
 6. Elbow and Forearm
 7. The Wrist
 8. The Hand
 App II: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Upper Extremity
Section III: Axial Skeleton
 9. Axial Skeleton: Osteology and Arthrology
 10. Axial Skeleton: Muscle and Joint Interactions
 11. Miscellaneous Topics in Kinesiology (tentative title – will include mastication, ventilation, and pelvic floor)
 App III: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Axial Skeleton
Section IV: Lower Extremity
 12. Hip
 13. Knee
 14. Ankle and Foot
 15. Kinesiology of Walking
 16. NEW! Kinesiology of Running
 App IV: Reference Materials for Muscle Attachments and Innervation of the Lower Extremity

Details

No. of pages:
784
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323287531
eBook ISBN:
9780323527996
eBook ISBN:
9780323287579

About the Author

Donald Neumann

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Physical Therapy and Exercise Science, College of Health Sciences, Marquette University, Milwaukee, WI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.