Kinesiology - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323062442

Kinesiology - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource

2nd Edition

Movement in the Context of Activity

Authors: David Greene Susan Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780323062442
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Key Features

  • In-depth coverage of wrist and hand pathokinesiology, as well as normal kinesiology function of the wrist and fingers
  • Key terms, chapter outlines, and applications that enhance studying and learning
  • 12 appendices and a glossary with metric conversions, review of mathematics, a diagram of body segment parameters, and laboratory activities

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323062442

About the Author

David Greene

Affiliations and Expertise

Colorado State Univeirsity, Fort Collins, CO

Susan Roberts

Affiliations and Expertise

Changes Occupational Therapy, New York, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.