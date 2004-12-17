Kinesiology - Elsevier eBook on VitalSource
2nd Edition
Movement in the Context of Activity
Authors: David Greene Susan Roberts
eBook ISBN: 9780323062442
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th December 2004
Key Features
- In-depth coverage of wrist and hand pathokinesiology, as well as normal kinesiology function of the wrist and fingers
- Key terms, chapter outlines, and applications that enhance studying and learning
- 12 appendices and a glossary with metric conversions, review of mathematics, a diagram of body segment parameters, and laboratory activities
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 17th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323062442
About the Author
David Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Colorado State Univeirsity, Fort Collins, CO
Susan Roberts
Affiliations and Expertise
Changes Occupational Therapy, New York, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.