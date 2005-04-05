Kinematic Chains and Machine Components Design
1st Edition
Description
Kinematic Chains and Machine Components Design covers a broad spectrum of critical machine design topics and helps the reader understand the fundamentals and apply the technologies necessary for successful mechanical design and execution. The inclusion of examples and instructive problems present the reader with a teachable computer-oriented text. Useful analytical techniques provide the practitioner and student with powerful tools for the design of kinematic chains and machine components.
Kinematic Chains and Machine Components Design serves as a on-volume reference for engineers and students in mechanical engineering with applications for all engineers working in the fields of machine design and robotics. The book contains the fundamental laws and theories of science basic to mechanical engineering including mechanisms, robots and machine components to provide the reader with a thorough understanding of mechanical design.
Key Features
- Combines theories of kinematics and behavior of mechanisms with the practical design of robots, machine parts, and machine systems into one comprehensive mechanical design book
- Offers the method of contour equations for the kinematic analysis of mechanicsl systems and dynamic force analysis
- Mathematica programs and packages for the analysis of mechanical systems
Readership
Upper undergraduate level and advanced undergraduate level engineering students; practitioners and designers in mechanical, automotive, aeronautical, biomedical, and industrial engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface About the Author
Part I: Kinematic Chains I.1 Introduction I.2 Fundamentals I.3 Position Analysis I.4 Velocity and Acceleration Analysis I.5 Contour Equations I.6 Dynamic Force Analysis I.7 Simulation of Kinematic Chains with Mathematica I.8 Packages for Kinematic Chains I.9 Simulation of Kinematic Chains with Working Model
Part II: Machine Components II.1 Stress and Deflection II.2 Fatigue II.3 Screws II.4 Rolling Bearings II.5 Lubrication and Sliding Bearings II.6 Gears II.7 Mechanical Springs II.8 Disk Friction and Flexible Belts Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 5th April 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535258
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124713529
About the Author
Dan Marghitu
Dan B. Marghitu is Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Auburn University. His specialty areas include impact dynamics, biomechanics, nonlinear dynamics, flexible multibody systems and robotics. He is the author of more than 60 journal papers and six books on dynamics, mechanical impact, mechanisms, robots and biomechanics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Auburn University, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Alabama, USA