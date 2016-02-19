Kimberlites I : Kimberlites and Related Rocks, Volume 11A
1st Edition
Proceedings of the “Third International Kimberlite Conference", Volume-I
Editors: J Kornprobst
eBook ISBN: 9780444601315
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 480
Table of Contents
Academician Vladimir Stepanovitch Sobolev
I - Detection of Kimberlitic Occurrences
(1) A Teledetective Study of Kimberlite Regions in North America (Colorado-Wyoming), East Africa (Mwadui), and Siberia (Mir)
(2) Evaluation of Geophysical Techniques for Diatreme Delineation in the Colorado-Wyoming Kimberlite Province
(3) Geobotanical Expression of a Blind Kimberlite Pipe, Central India
II - Natural Occurrences of Kimberlites and Related Rocks: Geology, Petrology, Mineralogy and Geochemistry
(1) The Geology of the Mayeng Kimberlites Ill Complex, South Africa,
(2) The Oxide Minerals of the Wesselton Mine Kimberlite, Kimberley, South Africa
(3) Petrology of Carbonate Tuff from Melkfontein, East Griqualand, Southern Africa
(4) The Koidu Kimberlite Complex, Sierra Leone: Geological Setting, Petrology and Mineral Chemistry
(5) Petrography, Geochemistry and Strontium Isotopic Composition of the Mbuji-Mayi and Kundelungu Kimberlites (Zaire)
(6) Kimberlites Near Orroroo, South Australia
(7) The Lake Ellen Kimberlite, Michigan, U.S.A.
(8) Petrology of Megacrysts, Mafic and Ultramafic Xenoliths from the Pipe of Eglazines, Causses, France
(9) Oceanic Carbonatites
III - Kimberlites and Lamproites: General Syntheses
(1) Kimberlites in China and Their Major Components: a Discussion on the Physico-Chemical Properties of the Upper Mantle
(2) A Review of the Kimberlitic Rocks of Western Australia,
(3) The Diamond-Bearing Ultrapotassic (Lamproitic) Rocks of the West Kimberley Region, Western Australia
(4) A New Look at Prairie Creek, Arkansas
(5) Spanish and Western Australian Lamproites: Aspects of Whole Rock Geochemistry
IV - Kimberlites: Physical and Chemical Processes
(1) Explosive Volcanism of the West Eifel Volcanic Field/Germany
(2) Physics of the Kimberlite Magmatism
(3) Kimberlite: "The Mantle Sample" Formed By Ultrametasomatism
(4) Subsolidus Reactions in Kimberlitic Ilmenites: Exsolution, Reduction and the Redox State of the Mantle
(5) An Experimental and Theoretical Analysis of Partial Melting in the System KAlSiO4- CaO- MgO- SiO2- CO2 and Applications to the Genesis of Potassic Magmas, Carbonatites and Kimberlites
(6) The Formation of Kelyphite and Associated Sub-Kelyphitic and Sculptured Surfaces on Pyrope from Kimberlite
(7) Compositions of Fluids in Equilibrium with Peridotite: Implications for Alkaline Magmatism-Metasomatism
(8) Kimberlite and the Evolution of the Mantle
(9) Volume Instabilities in the Mantle as a Possible Source for Kimberlite Formation
(10) Kimberlitic Magmatism in the Eastern United States: Relationships to Mid-Atlantic Tectonism
(11) Kimberlites of Southern Africa - Are They Related to Subduction Processes
References
Description
Developments in Petrology 11A, Volume A: Kimberlites I: Kimberlites and Related Rocks covers the proceedings of the Third International Kimberlite Conference, held in Clermont Ferrand, France in September 1982.
Separating 75 papers into three parts and 28 chapters, this volume focuses on Western Australian lamproites and kimberlites. Significant chapters are also devoted to Alpine type ultramafic bodies. The occurrence, detection, geology, petrology, and synthesis of these precious rocks are discussed. Other general topics covered include diatremes, diamonds, and mantle sample.
