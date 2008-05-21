Kidney Transplantation - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9781416033431

Kidney Transplantation

6th Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Stuart Knechtle Peter Morris
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416033431
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2008
Page Count: 872
Description

Updated to reflect today’s practice guidelines, the new edition of this comprehensive text remains the definitive resource on all aspects of renal transplantation, including immunological, pathological, psychological and ethical considerations. It examines evaluation, management, and procurement of living and deceased donor kidneys, the selection of suitable recipients, interpretation of graft dysfunction, and expected survival based upon a large database of information. There are comprehensive chapters on pediatric renal transplantation and on renal transplantation in the developing world. Extensive tables and figures and comprehensive lists of references with each chapter enhance its value to the transplant team. A multidisciplinary approach from internationally renowned contributors from around the world—many new to this edition—offers practice-applicable guidance for all members of the transplant team, with coverage encompassing applied science, clinical information, and surgical procedures. This 6th edition remains the balanced reference you need to stay apprised of issues important to successful kidney transplantation.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive description of surgical techniques, immunosuppressive methods, outcomes, risks, and medical considerations related to kidney transplantation, both in adults and children, in one convenient reference.
  • Presents more than 335 superb illustrations—50 in full color—that demonstrate key concepts and nuances of techniques.
  • Features a multidisciplinary approach from contributors from around the world—many new to this edition—offers practice-applicable guidance for all members of the transplant team, with coverage encompassing applied science, clinical information, and surgical procedures.
  • Offers evidence-based decision making advice in renal transplantation—supported by a wealth of data in chapters written by internationally recognized experts—to help you make the most informed clinical decisions.

Table of Contents

  1. Kidney Transplantation: A History, David Hamilton

    2. Immunology of Graft Rejection, Margaret Dallman

    3. Non-Transplant Modalities of Kidney Replacement Therapy, Lisa Nanovic and Bryan Becker

    4. The Recipient of a Renal Transplant, Jeremy Chapman

    5. Access for Renal Replacement Therapy, Mike Nicholson

    6. Brain Death and Donor Management, Kenneth Wood

    7. Medical Evaluation of the Living Donor, Dicken S. C. Ko and Frank Delmonico

    8. Donor Nephrectomy

    A. Open Nephrectomy, Benedict Cosimi

    B. Laparoscopic Live Donor Nephrectomy, Christopher Simpkins and Robert Montgomery

    9. Renal Preservation, Henri Leuvenink and Rutger Ploeg

    10. Histocompatibility in Renal Transplantation, Sue Fuggle, Craig Taylor

    11.Surgical Techniques of Renal Transplantation,
    John Barry, Peter Morris

    12. Transplantation and the Abnormal Bladder, Julie Franc-Guimond and Ricardo Gonzalez

    13. Anaesthesia for Patients Undergoing Renal Transplantation, John Sear and Oliver Dyar

    14. Early Course of the Patient with a Kidney Transplantation, John Pirsch, Stuart Knechtle

    15. Azathioprine and Steroids, Simon Knight and Peter Morris

    16. Cyclosporine, Neil Russell, Simon Knight, and Peter Morris

    17. Tacrolimus in Renal Transplantation, Amit Basu and Ron Shapiro

    18. Mycophenolate mofetil, Barry Kahan

    19. mTOR Inhibitors: Sirolimus and Everolimus, Christopher Watson and John Andrew Bradley

    20. Antibodies and Fusion Proteins, Allan Kirk

    21. Other Forms of Immunosuppression, B. Sprangers, E. van Etten, Mark Waer, Mathieu Chantal, Jacques Pirenne

    22. Transplantation in the Sensitized Recipient and across the ABO Blood Groups, Mark Stegall and James Gloor

    23. Approaches to the Induction of Tolerance, Satish Nadig, Gregor Warnecke, and Kathryn Wood

    24. Pathology of Kidney Transplantation, Robert Colvin and Shamila Mauiyyedi

    25. Chronic Allograft Nephropathy, Brian Nankivell

    26. Vascular Complications After Kidney Transplantation, Richard Allen

    27. Urological Complications After Kidney Transplantation, David Cranston, Daniel Shoskes

    28. Cardiovascular Complications After Renal Transplantation, Bert Kasiske and Ajay Israni

    29. Infection in Renal Transplant Recipient, Jay Fishman John Davis

    30. Liver Disease Among Renal Transplant Recipients, Adnan Said, Nasia Safdar, Jennifer Wells, and Michael Lucey

    31. Neurological Complications After Renal Transplantation, Andria Ford, Katie Vo, and Jin-Moo Lee

    32. Nonmalignant and Malignant Skin Lesions in Renal Transplant Patients, Vanessa Venning, and Fenella Wojnarowska, Christine Bordea, Aoife Lally

    33. Cancer in Dialysis and Transplant Patients, John Thompson and Paula Mohacsi

    34. Pancreas and Kidney Transplantation for Diabetic Neuropathy, Takashi Kobayashi, David Sutherland, Angelika Gruessner, and Rainer Gruessner

    35. Kidney Transplantation in Children, Robert Ettenger, Minnie Sarwal, Pornpimol Rianthavorn

    36. Renal Transplantation in Developing Countries, Rafique Moosa

    37. Results of Renal Transplantation, Peter Morris, Stuart Knechtle

    38. Psychological Aspects of Kidney Transplantation and Organ Donation, Patricia Franklin

    39. Ethics in Transplantation: Allotransplantation and Xenotransplantation, Abdallah Daar, Linda Wright, and Michael Campbell

About the Author

Stuart Knechtle

Affiliations and Expertise

William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of Surgery, Executive Director, Duke Transplant Center, Duker University School of Medicine, Durham, NC, USA

Peter Morris

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Nuffield Professor of Surgery, University of Oxford; Honorary Professor, University of London; Director, Centre for Evidence in Transplantation, Royal College of Surgeons of England; London, UK

