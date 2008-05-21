Updated to reflect today’s practice guidelines, the new edition of this comprehensive text remains the definitive resource on all aspects of renal transplantation, including immunological, pathological, psychological and ethical considerations. It examines evaluation, management, and procurement of living and deceased donor kidneys, the selection of suitable recipients, interpretation of graft dysfunction, and expected survival based upon a large database of information. There are comprehensive chapters on pediatric renal transplantation and on renal transplantation in the developing world. Extensive tables and figures and comprehensive lists of references with each chapter enhance its value to the transplant team. A multidisciplinary approach from internationally renowned contributors from around the world—many new to this edition—offers practice-applicable guidance for all members of the transplant team, with coverage encompassing applied science, clinical information, and surgical procedures. This 6th edition remains the balanced reference you need to stay apprised of issues important to successful kidney transplantation.