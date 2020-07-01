Kidney Biomarkers
1st Edition
Clinical Aspects and Laboratory Determination
Since laboratory testing and biomarkers are an integral part in the diagnosis and treatment of kidney disease, Kidney Biomarkers: Clinical Aspects and Laboratory Determination covers currently used biomarkers as well as markers that are in development. Laboratories are increasingly more involved in the follow-up confirmatory laboratory testing and this unique volume showcases the collaboration needed to solve diagnostic clinical puzzles between the laboratory and clinician. This volume provides guidance on laboratory test selection and results interpretation in patients. Sources of inaccurate results in the measurement of kidney biomarkers are discussed along with possibility of eliminating such interferences. Each chapter is organized with a uniform easy-to-follow format with insightful case examples highlighting the collaboration between clinical laboratorians and clinicians.
- Categorizes biomarkers into diagnostic markers, disease follow-up markers, and prognostic biomarkers
- Include case examples to show the collaboration between the clinical laboratorian and clinician
- Discusses the application of kidney biomarkers in clinical practice along with addressing laboratory aspects of kidney biomarker determination
Residents, fellows and professionals in molecular pathology, lab medicine, clinical chemistry, medical genetics, clinicians and nephrologists
1. Ideal Biomarkers of Kidney
2. Sampling Considerations and statistical analysis in renal biomarkers
3. Utility of Metabolomics and Proteomics in the Analysis of Kidney disease
4. Application of Genes, and Epigenetics in search of new renal biomarkers
5. Biomarkers in Acute kidney disease
6. Biomarkers in Diabetic Nephropathy
7. Biomarkers in Renal Vasculitis
8. Biomarkers in Kidney Transplantation
9. Biomarkers in Renal Cancer
10. Biomarkers in Hypertension
11. Biomarkers in Preeclampsia
- 450
- English
- © Academic Press 2020
- 1st July 2020
- Academic Press
- 9780128159231
Seema Ahuja
Dr. Ahuja spent five years doing research at the NIH in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Bethesda, MD. Currently, she is Staff Physician at the Audie L. Murphy VA Hospital and a tenured Professor of Nephrology at the University of Texas Medical Center at San Antonio. She has served as the Principal Investigator for the NIH and VA funded research for over 20 years on projects involved in elucidating the role of chemokine receptors in dendritic cell biology and various animal models of human diseases including diabetic nephropathy, metabolic syndrome, nephrogenic systemic fibrosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. She has served as a reviewer for several journals and is a member of American Society for Clinical Investigation.
Professor of Internal Medicine/Division of Nephrology, University of Texas Medical Center, San Antonio, TX, USA
Brian Castillo
Dr. Castillo completed his residency training in Pathology and received his M.D from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School. After completion of his blood bank fellowship from Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX he joined the University of Texas McGovern Medical School department of pathology and laboratory medicine as assistant professor in 2015. Currently he is the associate director of pathology residency training and medical director of clinical laboratory at the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at Houston. He is well published and is a co-author of “Transfusion Medicine for Pathologists: A Comprehensive Review for Board Preparation, Certification, and Clinical Practice” to be published by Elsevier.
Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medicine School, University of Texas Health Science Center, Houston, TX, USA