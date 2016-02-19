Kidney and Body Fluids
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 28th International Congress of Physiological Sciences, Budapest, 1980
Description
Advances in Physiological Sciences, Volume 11: Kidney and Body Fluids offers a thorough discussion of the experiments, research, and investigations done on the function, composition, and chemical reactions the kidney and body fluids undergo.
Divided into 10 parts and having 88 chapters, the book features lengthy literature of authors who have actively pursued research on kidney and body fluids. Areas covered include renal cell cultures and blood flow; glomerulotubular balance; cell ionic activity and element analysis; electrophysiology and epithelial transport; and tubular handling of phosphate and calcium. Tubular acidification, regulation of water balance, and extracellular volume control are also discussed. The text presents as well how the study of the kidney and body fluids have captured the interest of physiologists and other individuals interested in this discipline.
The book is a dependable source of information for those interested in the composition, function, and chemical reactions of the kidney and body fluids. The text is highly recommended to scholars and students who find this field of study interesting.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Neural Control of Renal Function
A Membrane-Molecular Approach to Renal Physiology
Phylogenetic Aspects of Ion Transport in the Kidney
Renal Cortical Interstitium and Renal Lymph with Remarks on a Stochastic Conception of the Reflexion Coefficient of the Peritubular Capillary Wall
Tubulo-Glomerular Feedback
Ontogenetic Aspects, Compensatory Hypertrophy
Renal Ontogeny and Compensatory Hypertrophy
Ontogeny of Amino Acid Reabsorption in Mammalian Kidney, the Proline Model
Para-Amino-Hippurate Uptake by Cultured Fetal Mouse Kidneys
The Developing Kidney and the Age-Dependent Adaptation to the Salt Intake
Factors Influencing Renal Sodium Excretion in the Fetal Lamb
Development of Glomerular and Tubular Function in Fetal and Newborn Pigs and their Response to Hypotonic Saline Load
Structural and Functional Compensatory Hypertrophy in Chronically Altered Rat Nephrons
Kidney Collagen Content Following Nephrectomy in Rats of Different Ages
The Role of Lymphatic Tissue in the Compensatory Renal Growth
Integration of Water and Salt Metabolism Control Mechanisms in Ontogenesis
Concluding Remarks on Renal Ontogeny and Hypertrophy
Renal Cell Cultures
Renal Cell Cultures
Hormone-Dependent Differential Growth of Renal Epithelia Cultivated In Vitro from Individual Mammalian Nephron Segments
Transport Related Properties and the Development of Polarity of an Established Epithelial Cell Line of Renal Origin
Concluding Remarks on Renal Cell Cultures
Renal Blood Flow
Introduction to Renal Blood Flow
"Redistribution" of Intrarenal Blood Flow: A Question of Microsphere Size?
General and Intrarenal Hemodynamic Alterations after Unilateral Nephrectomy in Rats
Macula Densa Feedback Regulation of Renal Hemodynamics and Renal Auto-Regulation
Autoregulation of Glomerular Filtration Rate and Renal Blood Flow in Conscious Rats
Role of Calcium and Aalbumin in the Autoregulation of Renal Blood Flow
Renal and Nephron Hemodynamics in the Dog Kidney at Varying Perfusion Pressure
Renal Vascular Tone Affects the Severity of Renal Artery Stenosis in Conscious Dogs
Effect of Indomethacin (IM) on Renal Function before and after Release of 24 Hours Unilateral (UUL) and Bilateral (BUL) Ureteral Ligation
Concluding Remarks on Renal Blood Flow
Glomerulotubular Balance
Glomerulotubular Balance
Intraluminal Control of Glomerulotubular Balance (GTB)
Intrinsic Factors Regulating Glomerulotubular Balance
Carbonic Anhydrase and Na, K-ATPase in the Regulation of Tubular Sodium Transport
The Relationship between Glomerular Tubular Balance (GTB) and the Hydrodynamics in the Mammalian Proximal Tubule
Glomerulotubular Balance: Renal Bicarbonate Reabsorption Varies with Plasma pH
Bicarbonate as Mediator of Glomerulotubular Balance during Osmotic Diuresis
Concluding Remarks on Glomerulotubular Balance
Cell Ionic Activity and Element Analysis
Element-Specific Biophysical Approaches to the Study of Intracellular Fluids
Intracellular Electrochemical Potentials of K+ Na+, Cl-and HCO-3 in Cells of Renal Tubules
Direct Measurement of Intracellular Na and K Activities in the Renal Tubular Cells with Triple-Barreled Micro-Electrodes
Membrane Potentials and Elemental Microanalysis of Renal Papillary Cells
Cytosolic Ca Ion Activity in Proximal Tubular Cells of Necturus Kidney
Concluding Remarks on Cell Ionic Activity and Element Analysis
Electrophysiology and Epithelial Transport
Introduction to Electrophysiology and Epithelial Transport: The Use of Fast Concentration Step Experiments in the Electrical Analysis of Tubular Transport
Time Course of Ouabain and Furosemide Effects on Transepithelial Potential Difference in Cortical Thick Ascending Limbs of Rabbit Nephrons
Inhibition of Fluid Reabsorption and Sodium Efflux by Low Peritubular Na and by A23187 or Quinidine in Isolated Perfused Proximal Tubules of the Rabbit
The Double-Barreled Microelectrode for the Measurement of Intracellular pH, Using Liquid Ion-Exchanger, and its Biological Application
Electrical Properties of Proximal Tubular Cell Membranes of Necturus Kidney
Changes in Membrane Resistance of Renal Proximal Tubule Induced by Cotransport of Sodium and Organic Solute
A Cyanine Dye as Indicator of Membrane Electrical Potential Differences in Brush Border Membrane Vesicles. Studies with K+ Gradients and Na+/Amino Acid Cotransport
The Stoichiometry of Na+ Coupled Anion Absorption Across the Brushborder Membrane of Rat Renal Proximal Tubule
Concluding Remarks on Electrophysiology and Epithelial Transport
Tubular Handling of Calcium and Phosphate
Mechanisms of Renal Epithelial Transport of Phosphate
Effect of pH on Renal Phosphate Transport
Control of the Tubular Handling of Phosphate: Relation between the Adaptation Mechanism and 1,25-Dihydroxyvitamin D3
Adaptation of Tubular Phosphate (Pi) Transport to Renal Mass Reduction in Thyroparathyroidectomized (TPTX) Rats
Renal Handling of Phosphate (Pi) and Calcium (Ca) in X-Linked Hypophosphatemic (HYP) Mice
Heterogeneity of Calcium Transport in the Medullary and Cortical Segments of the Thick Ascending Limb
Concluding Remarks on Tubular Handling of Calcium and Phosphate
Tubular Acidification
H+ Electrochemical Potential Profile and Luminal Acidification in Necturus Proximal Tubule
Role of Anion Transport Mechanisms in Proximal Tubule Acidification
Proton Translocation Systems in Rat Renal Brush Border Membranes
Primary Electrogenic H Pump in the Proximal Tubule
Profile of Total CO2 Movements along the Proximal Tubule of Rat Kidney
Studies on the Disequilibrium pH in Renal Tubules
Renal Tubular Net Acid (NA) Excretion: Interpretations from Potassium Imbalance
Reabsorptive Mechanism of Bicarbonate Ions Across the Luminal Membrane of Proximal Tubule
Concluding Remarks on Renal Tubular Acidification
Regulation of Water Balance
Nonosmotic Release and Vascular Effects of Vasopressin
Osmotic and Hemodynamic Control of Vasopressin: Functional and Anatomical Relationships
The Effect of Vasopressin on its Target Cell
The Role of Angiotensin II in the Control of Hypovolemic Thirst and Sodium Appetite
Effect of Osmotic Stimuli on the Concentration of Vasopressin in Jugular and Peripheral Venous Plasma
Role of Arginine Vasotocin (AVT) in Osmoregulation of Conscious Pekin Ducks at Different States of Salt and Water Balance: Central and Afferent Control of Serum AVT
Concentration of Urine in the Absence of Vasopressin: Effect of Decreased Renal Perfusion Pressure in Conscious Brattleboro Homozygotes
A Circulating Plasma Factor that Inhibits the Action of Antidiuretic Hormone
Mechanism of the Renal Hyaluronate-Hydrolase Activation in Response to ADH
Extracellular Volume Control
Introductory Remarks to the Control of the Extracellular Fluid Volume
Role of Sodium in Cerebral Control of Body Fluid Homeostasis
Postprandial Volume Regulation and Renin-Angiotensin System in Conscious Dogs
The Renal Response to Salt Loading
The Past and the Presence of a Natriuretic Hormone
Cerebral Sodium Sensors, Thirst and Sodium Balance in Sheep
Diuretic Response to Left Atrial Distension is Eliminated after Cardiac Denervation
Food Restriction, Fluid Balance and Electrolyte Balance in Sheep
Extracellular Fluid Volume in Skeletal Muscle of Man as Affected by Postural Changes
The Nature and the Mechanism of the Liver Osmoreceptor Excitation
Concluding Remarks on Control of the Extracellular Fluid Volume
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153803