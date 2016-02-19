Keynotes in Energy-Related Catalysis, Volume 35
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Relation between acidic and catalytic properties of zeolites (J. Dwyer, P.J. O'Malley). Acidity definition and measurement. Measurement of acidity in solids. Acid catalysis in hydrocarbon transformations. Theoretical aspects of zeolite acidity. 2. Physicochemical properties of pillared clay catalysts (M.L. Ocelli). Catalyst preparation. Surface properties. Thermal analysis. Sorptive properties. Surface acidity. Fluid catalytic cracking applications. Hydrocracking catalysts. Olefins oligomerization. Aromatics alkylation. Methanol conversion to hydrocarbons. 3. The properties of heteropoly oxometalates as heterogeneous catalysts and their application to the conversion of methanol and the partial oxidation of methane (J.B. Moffat). Heteropoly oxometalates. Heteropoly oxometalates as catalysts. 4. Heterogeneous carbon monoxide hydrogenation (A. Kiennemann, J.-P. Hindermann). Brief history of CO-H2 synthesis. Electronic structure of carbon monoxide and resulting adsorption modes. Activation of carbon monoxide. Methanol synthesis. Higher alcohols synthesis. 5. Homogeneous transition metal catalysis involving syngas and carbon monoxide (A.S.C. Chan). Hydroformylation of olefins. Acetic acid from methanol carbonylation. Carbonylation of methyl acetate to acetic anhydride. Vinyl acetate via carbonylation of methyl acetate. Alternative routes to ethylene glycol. Atlernative routes to adipic acid. Other reactions of interest. 6. Catalytic properties of metal clusters in zeolites (C.P. Nicolaides, M.S. Scurrell). Preparation and characterization of metal clusters in zeolites. The hydrogenation of carbon monoxide. Hydroformylation and carbonylation reactions. Catalytic reactions of hydrocarbons. Oxidation reactions. 7. Chemically modified ZSM-5 zeolites: structure and catalytic properties (S. Kaliaguine et al.). The case of boron. The case of phosphorus. The case of silicon. The case of aluminium. The case of titanium. The case of iron (with some references to cobalt, nickel and ruthenium). Subject Index.
Description
Catalysis by solid acids, which includes (modified) zeolites, is of special relevance to energy applications. Acid catalysis is highly important in modern petroleum refining operations - large-scale processes such as fluid catalytic cracking, catalytic reforming, alkylation and olefin oligomerization rely on the transformation of hydrocarbons by acid catalysts. (Modified) zeolites are therefore essential for the improvement of existing processes and for technical innovations in the conversion of crude. There can be little doubt that zeolite-based catalysts will play a major role in the future management of fossil fuels and biomass, and this book is intended to contribute to tomorrow's achievements in this area.
Each chapter presents the personal views of an expert, or a small group of experts, on the current state of the art, and on the trends in his/their field likely to lead to important developments. The presentation of these various keynotes in one volume will provide inspiration to the reader interested in the development of zeolite-based catalysts for energy applications, and in particular will suggest to the new-comer in the field of catalyst design, methods to develop his own original orientations.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1988
- 1st January 1988
- Elsevier Science
- 9780080960692
S. Kaliaguine Editor
Département de Génie Chimique, Faculté des Sciences et de Génie, Université Laval, Ste-Foy, Québec, Canada G1K 7P4