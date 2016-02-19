Keynotes in Energy-Related Catalysis, Volume 35

Catalysis by solid acids, which includes (modified) zeolites, is of special relevance to energy applications. Acid catalysis is highly important in modern petroleum refining operations - large-scale processes such as fluid catalytic cracking, catalytic reforming, alkylation and olefin oligomerization rely on the transformation of hydrocarbons by acid catalysts. (Modified) zeolites are therefore essential for the improvement of existing processes and for technical innovations in the conversion of crude. There can be little doubt that zeolite-based catalysts will play a major role in the future management of fossil fuels and biomass, and this book is intended to contribute to tomorrow's achievements in this area.

Each chapter presents the personal views of an expert, or a small group of experts, on the current state of the art, and on the trends in his/their field likely to lead to important developments. The presentation of these various keynotes in one volume will provide inspiration to the reader interested in the development of zeolite-based catalysts for energy applications, and in particular will suggest to the new-comer in the field of catalyst design, methods to develop his own original orientations.