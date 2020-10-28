COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Key Trials of the Decade, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323776745

Key Trials of the Decade, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-4

1st Edition

Editor: Matthew Price
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323776745
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th October 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Editor-in-Chief Matthew J. Price, will focus on Key Trials of the Decade. Trials discussed in this issue will include: Physiology over Angiography to determine lesion severity: The FAME trials; Percutaneous Coronary Intervention or surgery for multivessel disease: The SYNTAX trial at 10 years; Percutaneous Coronary Intervention or surgery for unprotected left main disease: The EXCEL trial at 5 years; Complete or Incomplete Revascularization for ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: the PRAMI trial and beyond; Abbreviated Dual Antiplatelet Therapy after PCI in High Bleeding Risk Patients: LEADERS-FREE and ONYX ONE; Transcatheter treatment of functional mitral regurgitation in patients with heart failure: The COAPT trial; Manual thrombectomy in Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Lessons learned from TOTAL; Paradigm shifts in the treatment of aortic stenosis: The PARTNER Trials experience; COURAGE and ORBITA in context: PCI for chronic stable CAD; SIMPLICITY to RADIANCE: Interpreting the past and mapping the future of renal denervation; From WOEST to AUGUSTUS: Dual Therapy after PCI; The ISCHEMIA Trial: Background, Design, Outcomes and Clinical Interpretation.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
28th October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323776745

About the Editor

Matthew Price

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, Scripps Green Hospital; Division of Cardiovascular Diseases, Scripps Clinic; Assistant Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute, La Jolla, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.