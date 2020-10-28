Key Trials of the Decade, An Issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, Volume 9-4

This issue of Interventional Cardiology Clinics, guest edited by Editor-in-Chief Matthew J. Price, will focus on Key Trials of the Decade. Trials discussed in this issue will include: Physiology over Angiography to determine lesion severity: The FAME trials; Percutaneous Coronary Intervention or surgery for multivessel disease: The SYNTAX trial at 10 years; Percutaneous Coronary Intervention or surgery for unprotected left main disease: The EXCEL trial at 5 years; Complete or Incomplete Revascularization for ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction: the PRAMI trial and beyond; Abbreviated Dual Antiplatelet Therapy after PCI in High Bleeding Risk Patients: LEADERS-FREE and ONYX ONE; Transcatheter treatment of functional mitral regurgitation in patients with heart failure: The COAPT trial; Manual thrombectomy in Primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: Lessons learned from TOTAL; Paradigm shifts in the treatment of aortic stenosis: The PARTNER Trials experience; COURAGE and ORBITA in context: PCI for chronic stable CAD; SIMPLICITY to RADIANCE: Interpreting the past and mapping the future of renal denervation; From WOEST to AUGUSTUS: Dual Therapy after PCI; The ISCHEMIA Trial: Background, Design, Outcomes and Clinical Interpretation.