Key Environments: Malaysia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080288666, 9781483285986

Key Environments: Malaysia

1st Edition

Editors: Earl of Cranbrook
eBook ISBN: 9781483285986
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 22nd September 1988
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

The physical setting, H D Tjia. Forest types and forest zonation, T C Whitmore. The dipterocarps, M Jacobs. Forest palms, J Dransfield. Forest bamboos, S Dransfield. Herbaceous flowering plants, R Kiew. Ferns, R E Holttum. Higher fungi, E T H Corner. Forest tree biology, F S P Ng. Forest management, S Mohamed Nor. Mammals: Genetic diversity and evolution, H S Yong. Mammals: Distribution and ecology, Earl of Cranbrook. Birds, D Wells. Termites, N M Collins. Forest Lepidoptera, H S Barlow. Freshwaters, Earl of Cranbrook & J I Furtado. Animal conservation strategies, M K Mohamed Khan. People of the forest, A T Rambo. Species Index. Subject Index.

Description

Of the vast area of structurally similar vegetation that forms the Far Eastern tropical rain forest block, only the forests of peninsular Malaysia lie on the mainland of Asia. Although showing some influence from this source, the flora and fauna are distinctive and exceedingly rich in species. Among other factors, this richness reflects the complex structure of the vegetation, justly famous for the extensive stands of tall trees that create the conditions to which many smaller plants, fungi and a huge variety of animals are adapted. After a century of scientific investigation, it is now possible to understand peninsular Malaysia's complex ecosystem as an essential prerequisite to the successful management for conservation and long-term productivity in the area. Compiled by authors with personal experience of the region, this book constitutes the most authoritative account of this diverse and fragile region. It is essential reading for all those interested in Malaysia and its conservation.

Readership

For biologists, environmentalists, conservationists, professional ecologists and geographers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285986

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Earl of Cranbrook Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Glemham House, Great Glemham, Saxmundham, Suffolk, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.