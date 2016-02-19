Key Environments: Madagascar - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080280028, 9781483285955

Key Environments: Madagascar

1st Edition

Editors: A. Jolly P. Oberle R. Albignac
eBook ISBN: 9781483285955
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 31st August 1984
Table of Contents

Preface, B Vaohita. Madagascar: microcontinent between Africa and Asia, R Paulian. The vegetation: an extraordinary diversity, J-L Guillaumet. Flora of the Malagasy southwest, R Rabesandratana. The invertebrates, P Griveaud. The amphibians, R M A Blommers-Schlosser & L H M Blommers. Reptiles, C P Blanc. The birds of Madagascar, C W Benson. Introduction to the mammals, R Paulian. The insectivores, J F Eisenberg & E Gould. The carnivores, R Albignac. Malagasy lemurs, A Jolly et al. The Malagasy and the chameleon: a traditional view of nature, G A Ramanantsoa. Malagasy economics and conservation: a tragedy without villains, A Jolly & R Jolly. Natural reserves and nature conservation in Madagascar, J Andriamampianina. Index.

Description

In the forests of Madagascar, about nine-tenths of the plant and animal species are unique to the island. Their natural habitats range from true rainforest to the lunar landscape of the spiny desert, and the natural rock-gardens of the mountain tops. Madagascar is no oceanic island, but a fragment of continent a thousand miles long, wrenched loose from the side of Africa. In this Lost World, plants and animals have become a living museum of evolution. Aepornis, the largest bird which ever lived, became extinct on Madagascar in the last few hundred years. Many more Malagasy species are now following Aerpornis into extinction. This volume introduces Madagascar's unique fauna and flora to general readers - the first such handbook available in English, and the first book to combine articles by Malagasy, French, English and American scientists, writing in their own fields of expertise.

Readership

Of interest to anyone concerned with the future of Planet Earth.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285955

@qu:...well produced, well indexed...much useful ancillary information. @source:The Geographical Journal

About the Editors

A. Jolly Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA

P. Oberle Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Abidjan, Ivory Coast, West Africa

R. Albignac Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Université de Besançon, France

