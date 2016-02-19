Key Environments: Madagascar
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface, B Vaohita. Madagascar: microcontinent between Africa and Asia, R Paulian. The vegetation: an extraordinary diversity, J-L Guillaumet. Flora of the Malagasy southwest, R Rabesandratana. The invertebrates, P Griveaud. The amphibians, R M A Blommers-Schlosser & L H M Blommers. Reptiles, C P Blanc. The birds of Madagascar, C W Benson. Introduction to the mammals, R Paulian. The insectivores, J F Eisenberg & E Gould. The carnivores, R Albignac. Malagasy lemurs, A Jolly et al. The Malagasy and the chameleon: a traditional view of nature, G A Ramanantsoa. Malagasy economics and conservation: a tragedy without villains, A Jolly & R Jolly. Natural reserves and nature conservation in Madagascar, J Andriamampianina. Index.
Description
In the forests of Madagascar, about nine-tenths of the plant and animal species are unique to the island. Their natural habitats range from true rainforest to the lunar landscape of the spiny desert, and the natural rock-gardens of the mountain tops. Madagascar is no oceanic island, but a fragment of continent a thousand miles long, wrenched loose from the side of Africa. In this Lost World, plants and animals have become a living museum of evolution. Aepornis, the largest bird which ever lived, became extinct on Madagascar in the last few hundred years. Many more Malagasy species are now following Aerpornis into extinction. This volume introduces Madagascar's unique fauna and flora to general readers - the first such handbook available in English, and the first book to combine articles by Malagasy, French, English and American scientists, writing in their own fields of expertise.
@qu:...well produced, well indexed...much useful ancillary information. @source:The Geographical Journal
