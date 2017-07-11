Key Advances in Clinical Informatics
1st Edition
Transforming Health Care through Health Information Technology
Key Advances in Clinical Informatics: Transforming Health Care through Health Information Technology provides a state-of-the-art overview of the most current subjects in clinical informatics. Leading international authorities write short, accessible, well-referenced chapters which bring readers up-to-date with key developments and likely future advances in the relevant subject areas.
This book encompasses topics such as inpatient and outpatient clinical information systems, clinical decision support systems, health information technology, genomics, mobile health, telehealth and cloud-based computing. Additionally, it discusses privacy, confidentiality and security required for health data.
Edited by internationally recognized authorities in the field of clinical informatics, the book is a valuable resource for medical/nursing students, clinical informaticists, clinicians in training, practicing clinicians and allied health professionals with an interest in health informatics.
- Presents a state-of-the-art overview of the most current subjects in clinical informatics.
- Provides summary boxes of key points at the beginning of each chapter to impart relevant messages in an easily digestible fashion
- Includes internationally acclaimed experts contributing to chapters in one accessible text
- Explains and illustrates through international case studies to show how the evidence presented is applied in a real world setting
Medical/nursing students, clinical informaticists, clinicians in training, practicing clinicians and allied health professionals with an interest in health informatics
1. An Overview of Clinical Informatics
2. Inpatient Clinical Information Systems
3. Outpatient Clinical Information Systems
4. Clinical Documentation
5. Interoperability
6. Privacy, Confidentiality and Security
7. HIT Policy
8. Health Information Technology and Value
9. Organizational Issues
10. Medication, Laboratory, and Radiology Testing
11. Bioinformatics and Precision Medicine
12. Knowledge Management and Computerized Guidelines
13. Mobile Health
14. HIT and Safety
15. Predictive Analytics and Population Health
16. An Apps-Based Information Economy in Healthcare
17. Cloud-based Computing
18. Social/consumer Informatics
19. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
20. Conclusions and future directions
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 11th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095256
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095232
Aziz Sheikh
Professor of Primary Care Research and Development and Co-Director, Centre of Medical Informatics, The University of Edinburgh, UK Areas of expertise: Allergy and Respiratory Medicine; eHealth; Patient Safety; and Ethnicity, Religion and Health.
Professor of Primary Care, Research and Development, University of Edinburgh, UK
David Bates
Chair, Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, USA Areas of expertise: Patient Safety and Health Information Technology
Chair, Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, USA
Adam Wright
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, USA Areas of expertise: Clinical Decision Support and Data Mining.
Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine and Primary Care, Brigham and Women’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, USA
Kathrin Cresswell
CSO Post-doctoral Fellow, Centre of Medical Informatics, The University of Edinburgh, UK Areas of expertise: Patient Safety and Qualitative Health Services Research.
CSO Post-doctoral Fellow, Centre of Medical Informatics, The University of Edinburgh, UK