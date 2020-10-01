Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128210338

Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression

1st Edition

Neurobiology and Applications

Editors: Gustavo Vazquez Carlos Zarate Elisa Brietzke
Paperback ISBN: 9780128210338
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 150
Description

After the first studies exploring the potential of intravenous ketamine in the treatment of treatment-resistant depression, ketamine is becoming a wide spread alternative for a large number of patients. Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Neurobiology and Applications provides a simple, evidence-based overview for neuropsychiatrists and translational researchers about this medication, its mechanisms of actions, the eligibility of patients for the treatment and the preparation and implementation of ketamine clinics.

Key Features

  • Provides efficacy research on ketamine as treatment for depression
  • Identifies best practices for clinical use, both long term and acute
  • Discusses molecular mechanisms and neurobiology of action

Readership

Neuropsychiatrists and translational researchers, nursing staff, students and administrators

Table of Contents

  1. History
    2. Pharmacology
    3. Translational Approach
    4. TRD
    5. Suicide in Mood Disorders
    6. Effectiveness in MADs
    7. How to implement a ketamine clinic
    8. New developments of rapid agents
    9. Consumers view
    10. Closing remarks

Gustavo Vazquez

Gustavo H. Vazquez is a Full Professor at the School of Medicine, Queen's University, Director of the CME and staff member of the Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service, Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada. He is a member of the Centre for Neuroscience Studies (CNS) at Queen's University (Kingston, Canada), member of the Centre of Neurosicence at Palermo University (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and member of the International Consortium for Psychotic and Bipolar Disorders Research at McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School (Boston, United States of America).

Professor, Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service, Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada

Carlos Zarate

Dr. Zarate completed his residency training in psychiatry at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center/Brockton VAMC division. He later completed a fellowship in Clinical Psychopharmacology at McLean Hospital of the Consolidated Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and remained on staff at McLean Hospital as the Director of the Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders Outpatient Services. From 1998 to 2000 Dr. Zarate was the Chief of the Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders Program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. In 2001, he joined the Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program at NIMH. His achievements and awards include the Ethel-DuPont Warren Award and Livingston Awards, Consolidated Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School; Outstanding Psychiatrist Research Award, Massachusetts Psychiatric Association; Program for Minority Research Training in Psychiatry, APA; the National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression Young Investigator Award; National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression Independent Investigator Award; the National Institutes of Health Director’s Award Scientific/Medical, the 2011 Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Award for Bipolar Mood Disorder Research, the 2013 National Institute of Health Director’s Award—Scientific/Medical Achievement and Mogens Schou Research Award: Bipolar Disorder and the Simon-Bolivar Award American Psychiatric Association; 2015 Ruth L. Kirschtein Mentoring Award NIH and the Astute Clinician Lecture Award, NIH; the 2019 ACNP Dolores Shockley Minority Mentoring Award; and in 2019 was promoted to NIH Distinguished Investigator, NIMH, NIH. Dr. Zarate is a fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and member of the Society of Biological Psychiatry and the Society for Neuroscience. Dr. Zarate’s research focuses on the pathophysiology and development of novel therapeutics for treatment-resistant mood disorders as well as the study of biomarkers and neural correlates of treatment response.

Chief, Experimental and Therapeutics Branch/Section on Neurobiology and Treatment of Mood and Anxiety Disorders, and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, George Washington University, USA

Elisa Brietzke

Elisa Brietzke is a Full Professor at Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada.

Full Professor, Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada

