Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression
1st Edition
Neurobiology and Applications
Description
After the first studies exploring the potential of intravenous ketamine in the treatment of treatment-resistant depression, ketamine is becoming a wide spread alternative for a large number of patients. Ketamine for Treatment-Resistant Depression: Neurobiology and Applications provides a simple, evidence-based overview for neuropsychiatrists and translational researchers about this medication, its mechanisms of actions, the eligibility of patients for the treatment and the preparation and implementation of ketamine clinics.
Key Features
- Provides efficacy research on ketamine as treatment for depression
- Identifies best practices for clinical use, both long term and acute
- Discusses molecular mechanisms and neurobiology of action
Readership
Neuropsychiatrists and translational researchers, nursing staff, students and administrators
Table of Contents
- History
2. Pharmacology
3. Translational Approach
4. TRD
5. Suicide in Mood Disorders
6. Effectiveness in MADs
7. How to implement a ketamine clinic
8. New developments of rapid agents
9. Consumers view
10. Closing remarks
Details
- No. of pages:
- 150
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128210338
About the Editor
Gustavo Vazquez
Gustavo H. Vazquez is a Full Professor at the School of Medicine, Queen's University, Director of the CME and staff member of the Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service, Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada. He is a member of the Centre for Neuroscience Studies (CNS) at Queen's University (Kingston, Canada), member of the Centre of Neurosicence at Palermo University (Buenos Aires, Argentina) and member of the International Consortium for Psychotic and Bipolar Disorders Research at McLean Hospital, Harvard Medical School (Boston, United States of America).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mood Disorders Research and Treatment Service, Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada
Carlos Zarate
Dr. Zarate completed his residency training in psychiatry at the Massachusetts Mental Health Center/Brockton VAMC division. He later completed a fellowship in Clinical Psychopharmacology at McLean Hospital of the Consolidated Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School and remained on staff at McLean Hospital as the Director of the Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders Outpatient Services. From 1998 to 2000 Dr. Zarate was the Chief of the Bipolar and Psychotic Disorders Program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. In 2001, he joined the Mood and Anxiety Disorders Program at NIMH. His achievements and awards include the Ethel-DuPont Warren Award and Livingston Awards, Consolidated Department of Psychiatry, Harvard Medical School; Outstanding Psychiatrist Research Award, Massachusetts Psychiatric Association; Program for Minority Research Training in Psychiatry, APA; the National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression Young Investigator Award; National Alliance for Research on Schizophrenia and Depression Independent Investigator Award; the National Institutes of Health Director’s Award Scientific/Medical, the 2011 Brain & Behavior Research Foundation Award for Bipolar Mood Disorder Research, the 2013 National Institute of Health Director’s Award—Scientific/Medical Achievement and Mogens Schou Research Award: Bipolar Disorder and the Simon-Bolivar Award American Psychiatric Association; 2015 Ruth L. Kirschtein Mentoring Award NIH and the Astute Clinician Lecture Award, NIH; the 2019 ACNP Dolores Shockley Minority Mentoring Award; and in 2019 was promoted to NIH Distinguished Investigator, NIMH, NIH. Dr. Zarate is a fellow of the American College of Neuropsychopharmacology and member of the Society of Biological Psychiatry and the Society for Neuroscience. Dr. Zarate’s research focuses on the pathophysiology and development of novel therapeutics for treatment-resistant mood disorders as well as the study of biomarkers and neural correlates of treatment response.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Experimental and Therapeutics Branch/Section on Neurobiology and Treatment of Mood and Anxiety Disorders, and Clinical Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, George Washington University, USA
Elisa Brietzke
Elisa Brietzke is a Full Professor at Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Queen's University Department of Psychiatry, Providence Care Hospital, Kingston, ON, Canada