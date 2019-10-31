Kern's Cardiac Catheterization Handbook

Section I: Mitral disease

Transcatheter repair

1. Uncomplicated transcatheter mitral valve repair with MitraClip

2. Commissural mitral regurgitation therapy

3. Advanced steering in the left atrium for an aortic hugger

4. Transcatheter repair of ruptured papillary muscle

5. Optimal intraprocedural guidance for mitral therapy

6. Challenges of transcatheter therapy for functional mitral regurgitation

7. The zip-and-clip technique in transcatheter mitral valve repair

8. Mitral annular calcification and transcatheter mitral valve repair

9. Optimization for multiple clip placement

10. Importance of hemodynamics for assessing residual regurgitation

11. Use of low profile pressure wire for simultaneous left atrial pressure during repair

12. Barlow's valve therapy

13. Transcatheter mitral repair for cardiogenic shock

14. A space too small for additional clipping

15. Treatment of leaflet perforation with vascular plugs

16. Occluder therapy for residual mitral regurgitation after transcatheter repair

17. Clip-to-annuloplasty ring

18. Transcatheter repair of severe mitral regurgitation after surgical annuloplasty

19. Unsuccessful transcatheter repair after prior cardiac surgery

20. MitraClip in a patient with radiation heart disease

21. A difficult case of transcatheter mitral valve repair

22. Stuck on the atrial septum

23. Ensuring mitral leaflet insertion

24. One of my most difficult transcatheter repair cases

25. Single leaflet device attachment and clip embolization

26. Lessons learned from a difficult MitraClip case

27. Percutaneous treatment of ventricular dysfunction and secondary mitral regurgitation (Accucinch)

28. Percutaneous annuloplasty for severe mitral regurgitation (MitraAlign)

29. Left ventricular therapy for mitral regurgitation (Myocor)

30. Coronary sinus approach for mitral regurgitation (Carillon)

31. Plugging a hole near a mitral surgical ring

32. Anatomical intelligence and image fusion for image guidance of transcatheter mitral valve repair



Valve replacement

33. Computed tomography imaging for transcatheter mitral replacement

34. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Twelve)

35. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Tendyne)

36. Retrograde transcatheter mitral valve replacement for mitral regurgitation (Tiara)

37. Antegrade valve replacement in severe mitral annular calcification

38. Self expanding prosthesis for severe mitral annular calcification

39. Retrograde valve replacement in severe mitral annular calcification with a rail

40. Management of LVOT obstruction from mitral valve replacement

41. Transcatheter valve placement in a mitral ring



Balloon commissurotomy

42. Hemodynamic assessment of mitral disease

43. Balloon mitral valvuloplasty for rheumatic mitral stenosis

44. Rupture of mitral valve with balloon mitral valvuloplasty

45. The banking technique for Inoue balloon movement

Section II Aortic valve disease

Valve replacement

46. Caseous mitral annular calcification distorting the aortic annulus

47. Transfemoral balloon-expandable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (Sapien 3)

48. Double Valve Transcatheter Therapy for Mitral and Aortic Stenosis

49. Transvenous antegrade transcatheter aortic valve replacement

50. Valve embolization in transcatheter aortic valve replacement

51. Transcatheter aortic valve therapy for ascending aortic dissection with aortic regurgitation

52. Superior placement to overcome severe left ventricular outflow tract calcification

53. Retrieval of transaortic sheath marker loss

54. Left ventricular perforation during transcatheter aortic valve replacement

55. Subaortic ring therapy

56. Bicuspid aortic valve therapy - transcatheter challenges

57. Transcatheter aortic valve-in-valve therapy with high risk of coronary obstruction

58. A difficult case of transcatheter aortic valve replacement

59. Valve embolization during transcatheter aortic therapy

60. Transcaval transcatheter aortic valve replacement

61. Subclavian management during transcatheter aortic valve replacement

62. Rapid ventricular pacing and demise of left ventricular function

63. Pure aortic regurgitation treatment

64. Aortic regurgitation treatment in the presence of a left ventricular assist device

65. Prosthetic valve thrombosis

66. Fractures and twists during transcatheter aortic valve implantation

67. Transcatheter aortic valve therapy without pre-procedural computed tomography



Section III Prosthetic valve

Paravalvular regurgitation

68. Computed tomography for paravalvular leak closure

69. Retrograde repair of aortic paravalvular regurgitation

70. Retrograde repair of mitral paravalvular regurgitation

71. Retrograde Repair of a Multi-Orifice Mitral Paravalvular Leak by Hopscotch Technique

72. Antegrade repair of mitral paravalvular regurgitation

73. Benefit of accurate transseptal puncture in paravalvular closure

74. Challenging echocardiographic imaging for leak closure

75. Coronary dissection from paravalvular leak closure

76. Treatment of Coronary Obstruction after Paravalvular Leak Closure

77. Papillary muscle rupture during paravalvular leak closure

78. Step up technique with coronary guidewire use for paravalvular leak closure

79. The anchor wire technique for aortic paravalvular leak closure

80. Venous-arterial rail and anchor

81. Simultaneous plug placement for paravalvular leaks

82. Closure of aorta to right ventricle fistula

83. The aortic-arterial rail technique

84. Repair of paravalvular regurgitation in a balloon-expanding prosthesis

Valve-in-valve

85. Mitral valve-in-valve therapy with an apical rail

86. Antegrade mitral valve-in-valve therapy

87. Bioprosthetic valve fracture at the time of valve-in-valve TAVR

88. Self-expanding prosthesis for aortic valve-in-valve

89. Small prosthesis therapy

90. Transcatheter valve-in-valve therapy for tricuspid disease

91. Complex self-expanding aortic valve therapy

92. A very difficult case of valve-in-valve therapy

93. Antegrade balloon-expandable valve for tricuspid valve-in-valve therapy

94. Complex tricuspid valve-in-valve therapy

95. Fusion imaging for apical access and mitral valve placement

96. Fusion Imaging for Mitral Valve-in-Valve Replacement

97. Challenging case of surgical mitral ring therapy



Section IV Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

98. Mitral valve abnormalities in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

99. Closure of eccentric atrial septal defect" and place in congenital section

100. Reversed pulsus paradoxus

101. Percutaneous mitral valve repair in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

102. Recurrent obstruction after percutaneous plication in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

103. Complicated alcohol septal ablation

104. Untoward myocardial targeting with contrast during alcohol septal ablation

105. Case selection for alcohol septal ablation

106. Assessment of aortic stenosis in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Dilated cardiomyopathy

107. Volume reduction through infarct exclusion

Section V Congenital abnormalities, pseudoaneurysms, and shunts

Patent ductus arteriosus

108. Closure of patent ductus arteriosus

Patent foramen ovale

109. Complicated patent foramen ovale closure

110. Techniques of ASD Closure with Deficient Rims

111. Closure of patent foramen ovale (Helex)

Coarctation of the aorta

112. Transcatheter open-cell stent implantation for treatment of native coarctation of the aorta

Ventricular septal defect

113. Transcatheter device closure of a post myocardial infarction ventricular septal defect

114. Gerbode therapy

115. Congenital muscular ventricular septal defect closure

116. Treatment of post-infarct ventricular septal defect

117. Patent foramen ovale closure from the right internal jugular vein

Pulmonary

118. Pulmonary homograft therapy

119. Treatment of a chicken wing left atrial appendage

120. Complicated left atrial appendage closure

121. Pearls from a case of left atrial appendage closure

122. Residual leak treatment after left atrial appendage closure

Pseudoaneurysm

123. Closure of multiple pseudoaneurysms in the ascending aorta

124. Apical pseudoaneurysm

125. Transventricular therapy of pulmonary homograft

Atrial shunt creation

126. Induction of left-to-right atrial shunting for heart failure (Corvia)

Section VI Tricuspid disease

Tricuspid regurgitation

127. Transcatheter tricuspid valve annuloplasty with pledgets implantation for severe tricuspid regurgitation

128. Imaging for the tricuspid valve: tips and techniques

129. Tricuspid transcatheter repair

130. Transcatheter tricuspid valve repair with the FORMA Repair System

131. Transapical valve in tricuspid ring

