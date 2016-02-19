Kermit
1st Edition
A File Transfer Protocol
Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9781483293950
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 12th August 1986
Page Count: 379
Description
This authoritative, all-in-one introduction, manual, and complete reference shows readers - at all levels of technical expertise - how to use Kermit to transfer diverse data between different computer systems and data communications environments. Using tutorials, case studies, and examples of actual Kermit codes, it provides instructions for basic use and a detailed description of the Kermit protocols: File management through protocols Command referencing and extended features * Telecommunications protocols
Readership
Data communications specialists
Table of Contents
List of Figures
List of Tables
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Part I-The Basics
1. Introduction
History
Sharing Versus Selling
Kermit Versus Networks
Why is This Book So Thick?
How to Get Kermit
2. The Basics
What is a Protocol?
How the Kermit Protocol Works
Conventions Used in This Book
Getting Connected
How to Transfer Files with Kermit
The End of the Easy Part
Part II-Primers
3. Computers and Files
Hardware and Software
How Computers Represent Data
Operating Systems
The Console Terminal
Disks, Diskettes, Formats
Directories, Files
Naming Conventions for Files
File Organization
File Management
Encoding of Text
Versions of Files
End of File
Other File Attributes
Characteristics of Selected Systems
Data Communication
Serial Transmission
Asynchronous Transmission
Connectors and Pin Assignments
Duplex and Echo
Flow Control
Parity
Modems
Other Communication Equipment
Public Data Networks
Cables and Connectors Revisited
The IBM World
Data Communications Parameters of Selected Systems
Part III-User Guide
5. Kermit Command Reference
Terminology and Syntax Review
The Command Dialog
Invoking Kermit Programs
Terminal Emulation Commands
Commands for Transferring Files
Commands for Server Operation
Bureaucratic Commands
The SET Command
Login Scripts
Raw Download and Upload
6. Common Problems and How to Fix Them
Basic Connection Problems
File Transfer Problems
ASCII/EBCDIC Translation
If All Else Fails
7. Bootstrapping
Bootstrapping to the Local Micro
Bootstrapping in the Other Direction
For Many, the End
Part IV-Programmer Guide
8. How to Write a Kermit Program
Programming Language
Programming Style
The User Interface
Documentation
Frills
Testing
Submission
9. Protocol Specification
Basic File Transfer
Layers
Encoding and Decoding of Data
Initial Connection Negotiation
The Missing Pieces
10. Optional Features
Eighth-Bit Prefixing
Run-Length Encoding
Encoding Summary
Encoding Performance
Sacred Characters
Block Check Options
Graceful Interruption of File Transfer
11. The Client/Server Model
The I Packet
The Client
The Server
12. Advanced Options
The Capabilities Mask
Transmitting and Preserving File Attributes
Performance Options
13. Discussion and Analysis
Kermit Implementation Tricks
Kermit versus Other Protocols
It's Too Late Now
Appendixes
A. Remaining Pieces of the Kermit Program
B. Kermit Command Summary
C. Kermit Packet Summary
D. The ASCII Character Set
E. Binary, Octal, and Hexadecimal Numbers
Glossary
References
Index
