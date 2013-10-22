Table of Contents



List of Figures

List of Tables

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

Part I-The Basics

1. Introduction

History

Sharing Versus Selling

Kermit Versus Networks

Why is This Book So Thick?

How to Get Kermit

2. The Basics

What is a Protocol?

How the Kermit Protocol Works

Conventions Used in This Book

Getting Connected

How to Transfer Files with Kermit

The End of the Easy Part

Part II-Primers

3. Computers and Files

Hardware and Software

How Computers Represent Data

Operating Systems

The Console Terminal

Disks, Diskettes, Formats

Directories, Files

Naming Conventions for Files

File Organization

File Management

Encoding of Text

Versions of Files

End of File

Other File Attributes

Characteristics of Selected Systems

Data Communication

Serial Transmission

Asynchronous Transmission

Connectors and Pin Assignments

Duplex and Echo

Flow Control

Parity

Modems

Other Communication Equipment

Public Data Networks

Cables and Connectors Revisited

The IBM World

Data Communications Parameters of Selected Systems

Part III-User Guide

5. Kermit Command Reference

Terminology and Syntax Review

The Command Dialog

Invoking Kermit Programs

Terminal Emulation Commands

Commands for Transferring Files

Commands for Server Operation

Bureaucratic Commands

The SET Command

Login Scripts

Raw Download and Upload

6. Common Problems and How to Fix Them

Basic Connection Problems

File Transfer Problems

ASCII/EBCDIC Translation

If All Else Fails

7. Bootstrapping

Bootstrapping to the Local Micro

Bootstrapping in the Other Direction

For Many, the End

Part IV-Programmer Guide

8. How to Write a Kermit Program

Programming Language

Programming Style

The User Interface

Documentation

Frills

Testing

Submission

9. Protocol Specification

Basic File Transfer

Layers

Encoding and Decoding of Data

Initial Connection Negotiation

The Missing Pieces

10. Optional Features

Eighth-Bit Prefixing

Run-Length Encoding

Encoding Summary

Encoding Performance

Sacred Characters

Block Check Options

Graceful Interruption of File Transfer

11. The Client/Server Model

The I Packet

The Client

The Server

12. Advanced Options

The Capabilities Mask

Transmitting and Preserving File Attributes

Performance Options

13. Discussion and Analysis

Kermit Implementation Tricks

Kermit versus Other Protocols

It's Too Late Now

Appendixes

A. Remaining Pieces of the Kermit Program

B. Kermit Command Summary

C. Kermit Packet Summary

D. The ASCII Character Set

E. Binary, Octal, and Hexadecimal Numbers

Glossary

References

Index

