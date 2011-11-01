Kenya: A Natural Outlook, Volume 16
1st Edition
Geo-Environmental Resources and Hazards
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Contributors
Section I: Natural Resources
Chapter 1. General Geology of Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Nyanzian Shield
3 The Kisii Group
4 Mozambique Belt
5 Palaeozoic and Mesozoic Sediments
6 Tertiary and Quaternary Volcanics
7 Tertiary and Quaternary Sediments
References
Chapter 2. Mineral, Oil and Gas Resources
Abstract
1 Mineral Resources
2 Oil and Gas Resources
References
Chapter 3. Relief, Physiography and Drainage
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Major Physical Regions of Kenya
3 The Drainage Patterns
References
Chapter 4. Quaternary Evolution
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Western Kenya Region
3 The Kenya Rift System
4 The Eastern Kenya Region
5 The Coastal Kenya Region
References
Chapter 5. Climate
Abstract
1 The Climate of Kenya
2 Air Masses in Kenya
3 Rainfall and Temperature
4 Climatic Regions in Kenya
5 Climate and Agriculture
6 Climate Extremes
7 A Note on Meteorologic Networks and Observations in Kenya
References
Further-Reading
Chapter 6. Remote Sensing Application Supporting IWRM in Kenya
Abstract
1 Concept of Remote Sensing
2 Status of Stored Water in Kenya
3 Contribution of Geospatial Information in Supporting IWRM
4 Case Studies
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 7. Surface Flows for People and Wildlife in the Transboundary Mara River Basin
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Environmental Flow Assessment to Set the Reserve
3 Results of the Assessment
4 Implications of Environmental Flow Recommendations
References
Chapter 8. Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Northern Kenya
3 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Coastal Kenya
4 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Lamu Island
5 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Intrusive and Volcanics of Rift Valley
6 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Metamorphic Rocks
References
Chapter 9. Coastal Waters
Abstract
1 Composition and Temperature
2 Pollution
3 Tidal Movements
4 A Note on Coastal Management
References
Chapter 10. Renewable Energy Resources in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Solar Energy
3 Wind Energy
4 Hydropower
5 Geothermal Power Generation
6 Tidal
7 Biogas and Biofuels
References
Chapter 11. Major Soil and Data Types in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results and Discussions
3 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 12. Vegetation
Abstract
1 Ecoregions, Vegetation Zones and Land Cover
2 Land Cover Change in Kenya
3 Results
4 Discussion
5 Protected Areas in Kenya
6 Land Cover on Protected Areas
References
Chapter 13. Agricultural Expansion and Its Consequences in the Taita Hills, Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction: Land-Cover Change in Sub-Saharan Africa
2 Study Area: The Taita Hills Are Islands in the Sea of Savanna
3 Material and Methods: Land-Cover-Change Studies Using Two Scales
4 Results: Loss of Indigenous Forests in the Hills and Agricultural Expansion in the Lowlands
5 Discussion: Endangered Ecosystem Services
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 14. The Importance of Fire Ecology in Protected Areas Management
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Fires in Africa
References
Chapter 15. Importance and Dynamics of the Mangroves in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Threats to Kenyan Mangroves
3 Conservation Measures
References
Chapter 16. Freshwater Ecology of Kenyan Highlands and Lowlands
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Kenya Water Towers
3 Freshwater Ecosystems of Athi River Basin
4 Freshwater Ecosystems of Tana River Basin
5 Freshwater Ecosystems of Ewaso Ng'iro Basin
6 Freshwater Ecosystems of Lake Victoria Basin
7 Freshwater Ecosystems of the Rift Valley Basin
8 Discussion
References
Chapter 17. The Management of Wildlife and Fisheries Resources in Kenya: Origins, Present Challenges and Future Perspectives
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Transitions
3 Management and Mitigation of Human–Wildlife Conflict in Kenya
4 Case Study 1: Human–Elephant Conflict and Attempted Mitigation Measures in Laikipia County
5 Case Study 2: Livestock Depredation and the Use of Monetary Compensation in Amboseli, Kenya
6 Laikipia
7 Wildlife Protection and Antipoaching Operations
8 The Development and Role of Wildlife Civil Society Organizations
9 The Kenya Fisheries Sector
10 Conclusions
References
Chapter 18. Environmental Impact Assessment in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 The Environmental Impact Assessment Process
3 Public Consultation and Participation in Environmental Assessment
4 Social Dimensions in Environmental Impact Assessment
5 Legislative and Regulatory Framework for Environmental Management in Kenya
References
Section II: Natural Hazards
Chapter 19. Seismic Hazard
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Tectonic Setting, Seismicity, and Seismic Hazards in Kenya
3 Seismicity and Seismic Hazards
4 Tsunami Potential Along the East African Coast
5 Conclusion
References
Further-Reading
Chapter 20. Overview of Landslide Occurrences in Kenya: Causes, Mitigation, and Challenges
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Types and Causes of Landslides
3 Causative Factors of Landslides in Kenya
4 Socioeconomic and Environmental Impacts of Landslides in Kenya
5 Landslide Mitigation: How to Reduce the Effects of Landslides
6 Way Forward
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 21. Floods in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 History of the Major Floods in Kenya
3 Flood Hazards in Kenya
4 Impacts of Floods in Kenya
5 Vulnerability Indices for the Flood-Prone Areas
6 Flood Hazards Map for Kenya
References
Further Reading
Chapter 22. Coastal Erosion
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Causes and Impacts of Coastal Erosion
3 Extreme Events
4 Management of the Shoreline
References
Chapter 23. Monitoring Drought with the Combined Drought Index in Kenya
Abstract
1 Introduction
2 Drought Definitions, Types and Estimation
3 Methodology for Calculating the Combined Drought Index
4 Droughts in Kenya, Measured by the CDI
5 Long-Term Trends of Drought Events in Kenya
6 Short-Term Forecast of Drought by the CDI
7 Conclusions
References
Conclusions
1 Challenges due to Lack of Data
2 Challenges Posed by Lack of Integrated Approach in Exploitation of Natural Resources
3 Opportunities
4 Knowledge Application and Sharing
References
Index
Kenya is a thriving country in East Africa: its economy is largely based on the natural environment that frames the tourism sector, mainly through safaris and holidays on the coast. The natural environment also underpins the second largest industry: agriculture. Kenya’s social, technological, and industrial developments are a reference for many neighboring countries. Kenya plays a leading role in Africa and attracts huge amounts of investments. Furthermore, the humanitarian community has made Nairobi its base for international headquarters and regional offices. This makes Kenya a possible model for development and investment in its widest sense.
This book aims at updating the holistic view on Kenya’s natural environment and resources. It provides a sound scientific introduction to this country’s physical and socioeconomic setting and its evolution through time and will appeal to a broad audience of students – in Kenya and abroad – as well as those working in the development and humanitarian sectors and to international donors looking for a scientific compendium on Kenya’s environment. Its structure and references allow the reader to deepen his or her knowledge of every theme touched on in the book.
- Combines different aspects of physical geography, water and soil resources and their management strategies
- Written by a blend of international and national experts
- Includes specific case studies
Environmentalists, land ecologists, engineers, geologists, geomorphologists, archaeologists, soil scientists, and land managers
Paolo Paron Series Volume Editor
UNESCO-IHE, Institute for Water Education, Delft, The Netherlands
Affiliations and Expertise
Christian Omuto Series Volume Editor
University of Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya