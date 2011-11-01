Kenya: A Natural Outlook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444595591, 9780444595478

Kenya: A Natural Outlook, Volume 16

1st Edition

Geo-Environmental Resources and Hazards

Series Volume Editors: Paolo Paron Daniel Olago Christian Omuto
eBook ISBN: 9780444595478
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444595591
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 2011
Page Count: 402
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
188.14
159.92
175.00
148.75
13900.00
11815.00
143.00
121.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
13900.00
11815.00
141.00
119.85
113.00
96.05
172.00
146.20
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Series Page

Foreword

Introduction

Contributors

Section I: Natural Resources

Chapter 1. General Geology of Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Nyanzian Shield

3 The Kisii Group

4 Mozambique Belt

5 Palaeozoic and Mesozoic Sediments

6 Tertiary and Quaternary Volcanics

7 Tertiary and Quaternary Sediments

References

Chapter 2. Mineral, Oil and Gas Resources

Abstract

1 Mineral Resources

2 Oil and Gas Resources

References

Chapter 3. Relief, Physiography and Drainage

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Major Physical Regions of Kenya

3 The Drainage Patterns

References

Chapter 4. Quaternary Evolution

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Western Kenya Region

3 The Kenya Rift System

4 The Eastern Kenya Region

5 The Coastal Kenya Region

References

Chapter 5. Climate

Abstract

1 The Climate of Kenya

2 Air Masses in Kenya

3 Rainfall and Temperature

4 Climatic Regions in Kenya

5 Climate and Agriculture

6 Climate Extremes

7 A Note on Meteorologic Networks and Observations in Kenya

References

Further-Reading

Chapter 6. Remote Sensing Application Supporting IWRM in Kenya

Abstract

1 Concept of Remote Sensing

2 Status of Stored Water in Kenya

3 Contribution of Geospatial Information in Supporting IWRM

4 Case Studies

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 7. Surface Flows for People and Wildlife in the Transboundary Mara River Basin

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Environmental Flow Assessment to Set the Reserve

3 Results of the Assessment

4 Implications of Environmental Flow Recommendations

References

Chapter 8. Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Northern Kenya

3 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Coastal Kenya

4 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Sedimentary Rocks of Lamu Island

5 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Intrusive and Volcanics of Rift Valley

6 Groundwater Distribution and Aquifer Characteristics of Metamorphic Rocks

References

Chapter 9. Coastal Waters

Abstract

1 Composition and Temperature

2 Pollution

3 Tidal Movements

4 A Note on Coastal Management

References

Chapter 10. Renewable Energy Resources in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Solar Energy

3 Wind Energy

4 Hydropower

5 Geothermal Power Generation

6 Tidal

7 Biogas and Biofuels

References

Chapter 11. Major Soil and Data Types in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Discussions

3 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 12. Vegetation

Abstract

1 Ecoregions, Vegetation Zones and Land Cover

2 Land Cover Change in Kenya

3 Results

4 Discussion

5 Protected Areas in Kenya

6 Land Cover on Protected Areas

References

Chapter 13. Agricultural Expansion and Its Consequences in the Taita Hills, Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction: Land-Cover Change in Sub-Saharan Africa

2 Study Area: The Taita Hills Are Islands in the Sea of Savanna

3 Material and Methods: Land-Cover-Change Studies Using Two Scales

4 Results: Loss of Indigenous Forests in the Hills and Agricultural Expansion in the Lowlands

5 Discussion: Endangered Ecosystem Services

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 14. The Importance of Fire Ecology in Protected Areas Management

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Fires in Africa

References

Chapter 15. Importance and Dynamics of the Mangroves in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Threats to Kenyan Mangroves

3 Conservation Measures

References

Chapter 16. Freshwater Ecology of Kenyan Highlands and Lowlands

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Kenya Water Towers

3 Freshwater Ecosystems of Athi River Basin

4 Freshwater Ecosystems of Tana River Basin

5 Freshwater Ecosystems of Ewaso Ng'iro Basin

6 Freshwater Ecosystems of Lake Victoria Basin

7 Freshwater Ecosystems of the Rift Valley Basin

8 Discussion

References

Chapter 17. The Management of Wildlife and Fisheries Resources in Kenya: Origins, Present Challenges and Future Perspectives

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Transitions

3 Management and Mitigation of Human–Wildlife Conflict in Kenya

4 Case Study 1: Human–Elephant Conflict and Attempted Mitigation Measures in Laikipia County

5 Case Study 2: Livestock Depredation and the Use of Monetary Compensation in Amboseli, Kenya

6 Laikipia

7 Wildlife Protection and Antipoaching Operations

8 The Development and Role of Wildlife Civil Society Organizations

9 The Kenya Fisheries Sector

10 Conclusions

References

Chapter 18. Environmental Impact Assessment in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 The Environmental Impact Assessment Process

3 Public Consultation and Participation in Environmental Assessment

4 Social Dimensions in Environmental Impact Assessment

5 Legislative and Regulatory Framework for Environmental Management in Kenya

References

Section II: Natural Hazards

Chapter 19. Seismic Hazard

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Tectonic Setting, Seismicity, and Seismic Hazards in Kenya

3 Seismicity and Seismic Hazards

4 Tsunami Potential Along the East African Coast

5 Conclusion

References

Further-Reading

Chapter 20. Overview of Landslide Occurrences in Kenya: Causes, Mitigation, and Challenges

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Types and Causes of Landslides

3 Causative Factors of Landslides in Kenya

4 Socioeconomic and Environmental Impacts of Landslides in Kenya

5 Landslide Mitigation: How to Reduce the Effects of Landslides

6 Way Forward

Acknowledgements

References

Chapter 21. Floods in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 History of the Major Floods in Kenya

3 Flood Hazards in Kenya

4 Impacts of Floods in Kenya

5 Vulnerability Indices for the Flood-Prone Areas

6 Flood Hazards Map for Kenya

References

Further Reading

Chapter 22. Coastal Erosion

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Causes and Impacts of Coastal Erosion

3 Extreme Events

4 Management of the Shoreline

References

Chapter 23. Monitoring Drought with the Combined Drought Index in Kenya

Abstract

1 Introduction

2 Drought Definitions, Types and Estimation

3 Methodology for Calculating the Combined Drought Index

4 Droughts in Kenya, Measured by the CDI

5 Long-Term Trends of Drought Events in Kenya

6 Short-Term Forecast of Drought by the CDI

7 Conclusions

References

Conclusions

1 Challenges due to Lack of Data

2 Challenges Posed by Lack of Integrated Approach in Exploitation of Natural Resources

3 Opportunities

4 Knowledge Application and Sharing

References

Index

Description

Kenya is a thriving country in East Africa: its economy is largely based on the natural environment that frames the tourism sector, mainly through safaris and holidays on the coast. The natural environment also underpins the second largest industry: agriculture. Kenya’s social, technological, and industrial developments are a reference for many neighboring countries. Kenya plays a leading role in Africa and attracts huge amounts of investments. Furthermore, the humanitarian community has made Nairobi its base for international headquarters and regional offices. This makes Kenya a possible model for development and investment in its widest sense.

This book aims at updating the holistic view on Kenya’s natural environment and resources. It provides a sound scientific introduction to this country’s physical and socioeconomic setting and its evolution through time and will appeal to a broad audience of students – in Kenya and abroad – as well as those working in the development and humanitarian sectors and to international donors looking for a scientific compendium on Kenya’s environment. Its structure and references allow the reader to deepen his or her knowledge of every theme touched on in the book.

Key Features

  • Combines different aspects of physical geography, water and soil resources and their management strategies
  • Written by a blend of international and national experts
  • Includes specific case studies

Readership

Environmentalists, land ecologists, engineers, geologists, geomorphologists, archaeologists, soil scientists, and land managers

Details

No. of pages:
402
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444595478
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444595591

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Paolo Paron Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

UNESCO-IHE, Institute for Water Education, Delft, The Netherlands

Daniel Olago Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Christian Omuto Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Nairobi, Nairobi, Kenya

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.