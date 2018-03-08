Kendig's Disorders of the Respiratory Tract in Children

Section 1: General Basic and Clinical Considerations

1. The History and Physical Examination

2. Molecular Determinants of Lung Morphogenesis

3. Basic Genetics and Epigenetics of Childhood Lung Disease

4. Environmental contributions to respiratory disease in children

5. The Surfactant System

6. The Structural and Physiologic Basis of Respiratory Disease

7. Biology and Assessment of Airway Inflammation

8. Lung Defenses: Intrinsic, Inate and adaptive

9. Bronchoscopy and Brochoalveolar Lavage in Pediatric Patients

10. Diagnostic Imaging of the Respiratory Tract

11. Pulmonary Function Tests in Infants and Preschool Children

12. Excercise and Lung Function in child health and disease

13. Integrating Patient reported outcomes into research and clinical practice

14. Transition from Pediatric to Adult Care

15. Long Term Consequences of Childhood Respiratory Disease

16. Drug Administration by inhalation in children

17. Physical Therapies in Pediatric Respiratory Disease

18. Congenital Lung Disease

19. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn

20. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia

21. Children Dependent on Respiratory Technology

Section 2: Infections of the Lung

22. Microbiological Diagnosis of Respiratory Illness: Recent advances

23. Acute Infections that produce upper airway obstruction

24. Bronchiolitis

25. Pneumonia in Children

26. Bronchiectasis and Chronic Suppurative Lung Disease

27. Influenza

28. New and Emerging Infections of the Lung

29. Tuberculosis

30. Non -Tuberculosis Mycobacterial Disease

31. The Mycoses

32. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections of the Respiratory Tract

33. Toxocariasis, Hydatid Disease of the Lung, Strongyloidiasis, and Pulmonary Paragonimiasis

Section 3: Pulmonary Disease in the Intensive Care Unit

34. Principles of mechanical ventilation

35. Childhood Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

36. Pulmonary Edema

37. Respiratory Complications of Intensive Care

38. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

39. Pulmonary Disease Associated with Congenital Heart Disease

40. Lung Injury from Hydrocarbon Aspiration and Smoke Inhalation

41. Drowning

Section 4: Asthma

42. The Epidemiology of Asthma

43. The Immunopathogenesis of Asthma

44. Asthma in the Preschool Age Child

45. Wheezing in Older Children: Asthma

46. Severe Asthma

47. The Influence of Upper Airway Disease on the Lower Airway

48. Modern Molecular Therapies for Application in Managing Childhood Asthma

Section 5: Cystic Fibrosis

49. Genetics and Pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis

50. Diagnosis and Presentation of Cystic Fibrosis

51. Pulmonary Disease in Cystic Fibrosis

52. Non-Pulmonary Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis

53. Modern Molecular Therapies for CF

Section 6: Interstitial Lung Disease

54. New Concepts in Children's Interstitial Lung Disease and Diffuse Lung Disease

55. Rare and new childhood Lung Disorders

56. Childhood Interstitial Lung Disease Disorders More Prevalent in Infancy

57. Lung Diseases Associated with Disruption of Pulmonary Surfactant Homeostasis

58. Pulmonary Involvement in the Systemic Diseases of Childhood

59. Lung Injury Caused by Pharmacologic Agents

Section 7: Miscellaneous Disorders of the Lung

60. Pulmonary Embolism And Thromboembolic Disease

61. Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage in Children

62. The Lung In Sickle Cell Disease

63. Primary Immunodeficiency: and Other Diseases with Immune Disregulation

64. Pulmonary Disease in the Immunosuppressed Pediatric Patient

65. Hypersentivity Pneumonitis and Eosinophilic Lung Diseases

66. Respiratory Disorders in HIV-Infected Children And Adolescents

67. Pediatric Lung Transplantation

68. Respiratory complication of Down Syndrome and other genetic syndromes

69. Air and Liquid in the Pleural Space

70. Atelectasis

71. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia

72. Chest Wall and Respiratory Muscle Disorders

73. Disorders of the Respiratory Tract caused by trauma

74. Tumors of the Chest

Section 8: The Aerodigestive Model

75. The Aerodigestive Model

76. Aspiration

77. Feeding Swallowing and Voice Disorders

78. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Children with Complex Airway Disease

79. Laryngeal and Tracheal Airway Disorders

80. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and apparent life threatening events

81. Disorders of Breathing During Sleep