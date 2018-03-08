Kendig's Disorders of the Respiratory Tract in Children
9th Edition
Description
Now in a fully updated 9th Edition, Kendig's Disorders of the Respiratory Tract in Children, by Drs. Robert Wilmott, Andrew Bush, Robin Deterding, and Felix Ratjen, continues to provide authoritative, evidence-based information to residents, fellows, and practitioners in this wide-ranging specialty. Bringing key knowledge from global experts together in one easy-to-understand volume, it covers everything from the latest basic science and its relevance to today’s clinical issues, to improving patient outcomes for the common and rare respiratory problems found in newborns and children worldwide.
Key Features
- Uses succinct, straightforward text, numerous tables and figures, summaries at the end of each chapter, and more than 500 full-color images to convey key information in an easy-to-digest manner.
Table of Contents
Section 1: General Basic and Clinical Considerations
1. The History and Physical Examination
2. Molecular Determinants of Lung Morphogenesis
3. Basic Genetics and Epigenetics of Childhood Lung Disease
4. Environmental contributions to respiratory disease in children
5. The Surfactant System
6. The Structural and Physiologic Basis of Respiratory Disease
7. Biology and Assessment of Airway Inflammation
8. Lung Defenses: Intrinsic, Inate and adaptive
9. Bronchoscopy and Brochoalveolar Lavage in Pediatric Patients
10. Diagnostic Imaging of the Respiratory Tract
11. Pulmonary Function Tests in Infants and Preschool Children
12. Excercise and Lung Function in child health and disease
13. Integrating Patient reported outcomes into research and clinical practice
14. Transition from Pediatric to Adult Care
15. Long Term Consequences of Childhood Respiratory Disease
16. Drug Administration by inhalation in children
17. Physical Therapies in Pediatric Respiratory Disease
18. Congenital Lung Disease
19. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn
20. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
21. Children Dependent on Respiratory Technology
Section 2: Infections of the Lung
22. Microbiological Diagnosis of Respiratory Illness: Recent advances
23. Acute Infections that produce upper airway obstruction
24. Bronchiolitis
25. Pneumonia in Children
26. Bronchiectasis and Chronic Suppurative Lung Disease
27. Influenza
28. New and Emerging Infections of the Lung
29. Tuberculosis
30. Non -Tuberculosis Mycobacterial Disease
31. The Mycoses
32. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections of the Respiratory Tract
33. Toxocariasis, Hydatid Disease of the Lung, Strongyloidiasis, and Pulmonary Paragonimiasis
Section 3: Pulmonary Disease in the Intensive Care Unit
34. Principles of mechanical ventilation
35. Childhood Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
36. Pulmonary Edema
37. Respiratory Complications of Intensive Care
38. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
39. Pulmonary Disease Associated with Congenital Heart Disease
40. Lung Injury from Hydrocarbon Aspiration and Smoke Inhalation
41. Drowning
Section 4: Asthma
42. The Epidemiology of Asthma
43. The Immunopathogenesis of Asthma
44. Asthma in the Preschool Age Child
45. Wheezing in Older Children: Asthma
46. Severe Asthma
47. The Influence of Upper Airway Disease on the Lower Airway
48. Modern Molecular Therapies for Application in Managing Childhood Asthma
Section 5: Cystic Fibrosis
49. Genetics and Pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis
50. Diagnosis and Presentation of Cystic Fibrosis
51. Pulmonary Disease in Cystic Fibrosis
52. Non-Pulmonary Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis
53. Modern Molecular Therapies for CF
Section 6: Interstitial Lung Disease
54. New Concepts in Children's Interstitial Lung Disease and Diffuse Lung Disease
55. Rare and new childhood Lung Disorders
56. Childhood Interstitial Lung Disease Disorders More Prevalent in Infancy
57. Lung Diseases Associated with Disruption of Pulmonary Surfactant Homeostasis
58. Pulmonary Involvement in the Systemic Diseases of Childhood
59. Lung Injury Caused by Pharmacologic Agents
Section 7: Miscellaneous Disorders of the Lung
60. Pulmonary Embolism And Thromboembolic Disease
61. Diffuse Alveolar Hemorrhage in Children
62. The Lung In Sickle Cell Disease
63. Primary Immunodeficiency: and Other Diseases with Immune Disregulation
64. Pulmonary Disease in the Immunosuppressed Pediatric Patient
65. Hypersentivity Pneumonitis and Eosinophilic Lung Diseases
66. Respiratory Disorders in HIV-Infected Children And Adolescents
67. Pediatric Lung Transplantation
68. Respiratory complication of Down Syndrome and other genetic syndromes
69. Air and Liquid in the Pleural Space
70. Atelectasis
71. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia
72. Chest Wall and Respiratory Muscle Disorders
73. Disorders of the Respiratory Tract caused by trauma
74. Tumors of the Chest
Section 8: The Aerodigestive Model
75. The Aerodigestive Model
76. Aspiration
77. Feeding Swallowing and Voice Disorders
78. Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis in Children with Complex Airway Disease
79. Laryngeal and Tracheal Airway Disorders
80. Sudden Infant Death Syndrome and apparent life threatening events
81. Disorders of Breathing During Sleep
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323448871
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323555944
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323555951
About the Author
Robert Wilmott
Affiliations and Expertise
IMMUNO Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, St. Louis University; Chief Pediatrician, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
Andrew Bush
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatric Respirology, Imperial College, Consultant Pediatric Chest Physician, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, United Kingdom
Robin Deterding
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Director, Breathing Institute, Children’s Hospital Colorado, University of Colorado, Aurora, Colorado
Felix Ratjen
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Respiratory Medicine, Sellers Chair of Cystic Fibrosis, Professor, University of Toronto, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Peter Sly
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, University of Queensland, Department of Children's Lung Environment and Asthma Research Group, Brisbane Austrailia
Heather Zar
Affiliations and Expertise
Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, Rondebosch South Africa
Albert Li
Affiliations and Expertise
In Vitro Technologies, Inc., and University of Maryland Technology Center, Baltimore, Maryland, U.S.A.