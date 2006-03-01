Kendig's Disorders of the Respiratory Tract in Children

Section I. General Considerations



(Chapter editor listed in parentheses with chapter title.)



1. Molecular Determinants of Lung Morphogenesis (Boat) - Jeffrey A. Whitsett, M.D. and Susan E. Wert, Ph.D.



2. The Surfactant System (Boat) - Ann Marie LeVine, M.D. and Alan H. Jobe, M.D.



3. Developmental Physiology of the Respiratory System (Chernick) - Mary Ellen B. Wohl, M.D.



4. The Functional Basis of Respiratory Disease (Chernick) - Victor Chernick, M.D. and John B. West, M.D.



5. Biology and Assessment of Airway Inflammation (Bush) - Peter J. Barnes, D.M.



6. The History and Physical Examination (Chernick) - (Hans Pasterkamp, M.D.



7. Bronchoscopy and Bronchoalveolar Lavage in Pediatric Patients (Boat) - Robert E. Wood, M.D. and Cori Daines, M.D.



8. Diagnostic Imaging of the Respiratory Tract (Bush) - Øystein E. Olsen, Ph.D. and Catherine M. Owens, B.Sc.



9. Pulmonary Function Tests in Infants and Preschool Children (Bush) - Janet Stocks, Ph.D.



10. Pulmonary Function Testing in Children (Chernick) - Robert G. Castile, M.D.



11. Pulmonary Function Assessment in the Laboratory During Exercise (Chernick) - Dan M. Cooper, M.D. and Chaim Springer, M.D.



12. Lung Defenses: Intrinsic, Innate, and Adaptive (Wilmott) - James M. Stark, M.D. and Giuseppe N. Colasurdo, M.D.



13. Acute Respiratory Failure (Wilmott) - Emily L. Dobyns, M.D., Todd C. Carpenter, M.D., Anthony G. Durmowicz, M.D., Kurt R. Stenmark, M.D.



14. Chronic Respiratory Failure (Wilmott) - Raouf Amin, M.D.



15. Pediatric Lung Transplantation (Boat) - Blakeslee E. Noyes, M.D.



16. Drug Administration by Aerosol in Children (Wilmott) - Allan L. Coates, M.D.C.M. and Christopher O’Callaghan, F.R.C.P.



Section II. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn



17. Congenital Lung Disease (Bush) - Robin Abel, Ph.D., Andrew Bush, M.D., Lyn S. Chitty, Ph.D., Jonny Harcourt, F.R.C.S., and Andrew G. Nicholson, D.M.



18. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn (Bush) - Anne Greenough, M.D.(Cantab), M.B.B.S.



19. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (Chernick) - Steven H. Abman, M.D. and Jonathan M. Davis, M.D.



20. Genetic Causes of Surfactant Deficiency (Bush) - Lawrence M. Nogee, M.D.



Section III. Disorders of the Pleura



21. Air and Liquid in the Pleural Space (Chernick) - Mark Montgomery, M.D. and David Sigalet, M.D.



Section IV. Infections of the Respiratory Tract



22. Diagnosis of Viral Respiratory Illness: Practical Applications (Bush) - Stelios Psarras, Ph.D., Nikolaos G. Papadopoulos, M.D., and Sebastian L. Johnston, M.D.



23. Acute Infections Producing Upper Airway Obstruction (Bush) - Ian M. Balfour-Lynn, M.D. and Jane C. Davies, M.D.



24. Bronchitis (Chernick) - Gerald M. Loughlin, M.D.



25. Brochiolitis (Chernick) - Mary Ellen B. Wohl, M.D.



26. Viral Pneumonia (Boat) - James E. Crowe, Jr., M.D.



27. Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (Bush) - Renato Tetelbom Stein, M.D. and Paulo José Cauduro Marostica, M.D.



28. Pulmonary Infections in the Immunocompromised Pediatric Host (Boat) - Dennis C. Stokes, M.D.



29. Bronchiectasis (Chernick) - Anne B. Chang, Ph.D. and Gregory J. Redding, M.D.



30. Lung Abscess and Pulmonary Infections Due to Anaerobic Bacteria (Wilmott) - Itzhak Brook, M.D.



Section V. Infections of the Respiratory Tract Due to Specific Organisms



31. Influenza (Boat) - Margaret W. Leigh, M.D.



32. Atypical Pneumonias in Children (Wilmott) - Misty Colvin, M.D., L. Barry Seltz, M.D., and Leslie L. Barton, M.D.



33. Pediatric Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (Bush) - Albert Martin Li, B.Sc.(Hons) and Ellis K.L. Hon, M.B.B.S.



34. Tuberculosis and Non-Tuberculosis Mycobacterial Disease (Chernick) - Anna Mandalakas, M.D., and Jeffrey R. Starke, M.D.



35. The Mycoses (Boat) - Joseph J. Nania, M.D., and Peter F. Wright, M.D.



36. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections of the Respiratory Tract (Chernick) - Ulrich Heininger, M.D.



37. Pneumonia Secondary to Varicella and Measles (Chernick) - Joanne Embree, M.D., Samira Mubareka, M.D., and Victor Chernick, M.D.



38. Toxocariasis, Hydatid Disease of the Lung, Strongyloidisis, Pulmonary Paragonimiasis (Wilmott) - Mobeen H. Rathore, M.D.



39. Respiratory Disorders in Pediatric HIV Infection (Chernick) - Meyer Kattan, M.D.



Section VI. Noninfectious Disorders of the Respiratory Tract



40. Noninfectious Disorders of the Respiratory Tract (Chernick) - Arnold C. G. Platzker, M.D.



41. Foreign Body Aspiration (Boat) - Robin T. Cotton, M.D. and Michael J. Rutter, M.D.



42. Atelectasis (Chernick) - Michelle Duggan and Brian P. Kavanagh, M.B.



43. Pulmonary Edema (Chernick) - Hugh O’Brodovich, M.D.



44. ARDS in the Pediatric Patient (Wilmott) - Andrew H. Numa, M.B.B.S. and Christopher J.L. Newth, M.B.



45. Lung Injury From Hydrocarbon Aspiration and Smoke Inhalation (Chernick) - Ada S. Lee, M.D., Michael R. Bye, M.D., and Robert B. Mellins, M.D.



46. Near-drowning and Drowning (Wilmott) - Andrew Numa, M.B.B.S., Jürg Hammer, M.D., and Christopher J. L. Newth, M.B.



47. Interstitial Lung Disease (Wilmott) - Leland L. Fan, M.D. and Claire Langston, M.D.



48. Pulmonary Hemorrhage and Hemoptysis (Wilmott) - Thomas F. Boat, M.D.



49. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis and Eosinophilic Pulmonary Diseases (Wilmott) - Alan P. Knutsen, M.D., Raouf S. Amin, M.D., James Temprano, M.D., and Robert W. Wilmott, M.D.



50. Tumors of the Chest (Chernick) - James W. Brooks, M.D. and Thomas M. Krummel, M.D.



51. Chest Wall Function and Dysfunction (Chernick) - Jean-Paul Praud, M.D. and Emmanuel Canet, M.D.



52. Rare Childhod Lung Disorders: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis and Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis (Boat) - Pierre-Yves Berclaz, M.D. and Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D.



Section VII. Asthma



53. Epidemiology of Asthma (Chernick) - Cameron Grant, F.R.A.C.P. and Innes Asher, M.D.



54. Immunopathogenesis of Asthma (Wilmott) - Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills, M.D. and Peter W. Heymann, M.D.



55. Asthma in the Pre-School Child (Wilmott) - Miles Weinberger, M.D., and Mutasim Abu-Hasan, M.D.



56. Wheezing in Older Children: Asthma (Boat) - Caroline M. Kercsmar, M.D.



57. The Influence of Upper Airway Disease on the Lower Airway (Wilmott) -(Jonathan Corren, M.D.



Section VIII. Cystic Fibrosis



58. Genetics and Pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis (Wilmott) - Garry R. Cutting, M.D. and Pamela L. Zeitlin, M.D.



59. Neonatal Screening for Cystic Fibrosis (Wilmott) - Michael J. Rock, M.D. and Philip M. Farrell, M.D.



60. Diagnosis and Presentation of Cystic Fibrosis (Bush) - Colin Wallis, M.D.



61. Pulmonary Disease in Cystic Fibrosis (Boat) - Pamela B. Davis, M.D.



62 Non-Pulmonary Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis (Chernick) - Najma N. Ahmed, M.D.



Section IX. Other Diseases With a Prominent Respiratory Component



63. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (Boat) - Margaret W. Leigh, M.D.



64. Childhood Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (Wilmott) - Erika Berman Rosenzweig, M.D. and Robyn J. Barst, M.D.



65. Sarcoidosis (Boat) - Marianna M. Henry, M.D. and Terry L. Noah, M.D.



66. Histiocytioc Disorders of the Lung (Wilmott) - Robert J. Arceci, M.D., Amir Shalaee, and Vijay P. Pottabathni



67. Pulmonary Involvement in Rheumatoid Disorders of Childhood (Chernick) - Arnold C. G. Platzker, M.D.



68. Familial Dysautonomia (Bush) - Robert Dinwiddie, F.R.C.P.C.H. and Samatha Sonnappa, M.D.



69. Chronic Granulomatous Disease of Childhood (Wilmott) - Daniel R. Ambruso, M.D. and Richard B. Johnston, Jr., M.D.



70. The Lung in Sickle Cell Disease (Chernick) - Thomas M. Murphy, M.D.



71. Lung Injury Caused by Pharmacologic Agents (Boat) - Marianna M. Henry, M.D. and Terry L. Noah, M.D.



72. Disorders of the Respiratory Tract Due to Trauma (Chernick) - James W. Brooks, M.D. and Thomas M. Krummel, M.D.



73. SIDS and ALTE (Wilmott) - James S. Kemp, M.D. and Bradley T. Thach, M.D.



74. Disorders of Breathing During Sleep (Chernick) - David Gozal, M.D. and Leila Kheirandish, M.D.