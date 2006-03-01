Kendig's Disorders of the Respiratory Tract in Children
7th Edition
Description
This definitive text on respiratory disease in children has been completely updated and revised for the 7th Edition. Several new chapters have been added, including information on the impact of environmental pollution on lung disease in children. Provides the most authoritative and comprehensive coverage available of basic science and clinical problems related to pediatric lung disease.
Table of Contents
Section I. General Considerations
(Chapter editor listed in parentheses with chapter title.)
1. Molecular Determinants of Lung Morphogenesis (Boat) - Jeffrey A. Whitsett, M.D. and Susan E. Wert, Ph.D.
2. The Surfactant System (Boat) - Ann Marie LeVine, M.D. and Alan H. Jobe, M.D.
3. Developmental Physiology of the Respiratory System (Chernick) - Mary Ellen B. Wohl, M.D.
4. The Functional Basis of Respiratory Disease (Chernick) - Victor Chernick, M.D. and John B. West, M.D.
5. Biology and Assessment of Airway Inflammation (Bush) - Peter J. Barnes, D.M.
6. The History and Physical Examination (Chernick) - (Hans Pasterkamp, M.D.
7. Bronchoscopy and Bronchoalveolar Lavage in Pediatric Patients (Boat) - Robert E. Wood, M.D. and Cori Daines, M.D.
8. Diagnostic Imaging of the Respiratory Tract (Bush) - Øystein E. Olsen, Ph.D. and Catherine M. Owens, B.Sc.
9. Pulmonary Function Tests in Infants and Preschool Children (Bush) - Janet Stocks, Ph.D.
10. Pulmonary Function Testing in Children (Chernick) - Robert G. Castile, M.D.
11. Pulmonary Function Assessment in the Laboratory During Exercise (Chernick) - Dan M. Cooper, M.D. and Chaim Springer, M.D.
12. Lung Defenses: Intrinsic, Innate, and Adaptive (Wilmott) - James M. Stark, M.D. and Giuseppe N. Colasurdo, M.D.
13. Acute Respiratory Failure (Wilmott) - Emily L. Dobyns, M.D., Todd C. Carpenter, M.D., Anthony G. Durmowicz, M.D., Kurt R. Stenmark, M.D.
14. Chronic Respiratory Failure (Wilmott) - Raouf Amin, M.D.
15. Pediatric Lung Transplantation (Boat) - Blakeslee E. Noyes, M.D.
16. Drug Administration by Aerosol in Children (Wilmott) - Allan L. Coates, M.D.C.M. and Christopher O’Callaghan, F.R.C.P.
Section II. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn
17. Congenital Lung Disease (Bush) - Robin Abel, Ph.D., Andrew Bush, M.D., Lyn S. Chitty, Ph.D., Jonny Harcourt, F.R.C.S., and Andrew G. Nicholson, D.M.
18. Respiratory Disorders in the Newborn (Bush) - Anne Greenough, M.D.(Cantab), M.B.B.S.
19. Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia (Chernick) - Steven H. Abman, M.D. and Jonathan M. Davis, M.D.
20. Genetic Causes of Surfactant Deficiency (Bush) - Lawrence M. Nogee, M.D.
Section III. Disorders of the Pleura
21. Air and Liquid in the Pleural Space (Chernick) - Mark Montgomery, M.D. and David Sigalet, M.D.
Section IV. Infections of the Respiratory Tract
22. Diagnosis of Viral Respiratory Illness: Practical Applications (Bush) - Stelios Psarras, Ph.D., Nikolaos G. Papadopoulos, M.D., and Sebastian L. Johnston, M.D.
23. Acute Infections Producing Upper Airway Obstruction (Bush) - Ian M. Balfour-Lynn, M.D. and Jane C. Davies, M.D.
24. Bronchitis (Chernick) - Gerald M. Loughlin, M.D.
25. Brochiolitis (Chernick) - Mary Ellen B. Wohl, M.D.
26. Viral Pneumonia (Boat) - James E. Crowe, Jr., M.D.
27. Community Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (Bush) - Renato Tetelbom Stein, M.D. and Paulo José Cauduro Marostica, M.D.
28. Pulmonary Infections in the Immunocompromised Pediatric Host (Boat) - Dennis C. Stokes, M.D.
29. Bronchiectasis (Chernick) - Anne B. Chang, Ph.D. and Gregory J. Redding, M.D.
30. Lung Abscess and Pulmonary Infections Due to Anaerobic Bacteria (Wilmott) - Itzhak Brook, M.D.
Section V. Infections of the Respiratory Tract Due to Specific Organisms
31. Influenza (Boat) - Margaret W. Leigh, M.D.
32. Atypical Pneumonias in Children (Wilmott) - Misty Colvin, M.D., L. Barry Seltz, M.D., and Leslie L. Barton, M.D.
33. Pediatric Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (Bush) - Albert Martin Li, B.Sc.(Hons) and Ellis K.L. Hon, M.B.B.S.
34. Tuberculosis and Non-Tuberculosis Mycobacterial Disease (Chernick) - Anna Mandalakas, M.D., and Jeffrey R. Starke, M.D.
35. The Mycoses (Boat) - Joseph J. Nania, M.D., and Peter F. Wright, M.D.
36. Pertussis and Other Bordetella Infections of the Respiratory Tract (Chernick) - Ulrich Heininger, M.D.
37. Pneumonia Secondary to Varicella and Measles (Chernick) - Joanne Embree, M.D., Samira Mubareka, M.D., and Victor Chernick, M.D.
38. Toxocariasis, Hydatid Disease of the Lung, Strongyloidisis, Pulmonary Paragonimiasis (Wilmott) - Mobeen H. Rathore, M.D.
39. Respiratory Disorders in Pediatric HIV Infection (Chernick) - Meyer Kattan, M.D.
Section VI. Noninfectious Disorders of the Respiratory Tract
40. Noninfectious Disorders of the Respiratory Tract (Chernick) - Arnold C. G. Platzker, M.D.
41. Foreign Body Aspiration (Boat) - Robin T. Cotton, M.D. and Michael J. Rutter, M.D.
42. Atelectasis (Chernick) - Michelle Duggan and Brian P. Kavanagh, M.B.
43. Pulmonary Edema (Chernick) - Hugh O’Brodovich, M.D.
44. ARDS in the Pediatric Patient (Wilmott) - Andrew H. Numa, M.B.B.S. and Christopher J.L. Newth, M.B.
45. Lung Injury From Hydrocarbon Aspiration and Smoke Inhalation (Chernick) - Ada S. Lee, M.D., Michael R. Bye, M.D., and Robert B. Mellins, M.D.
46. Near-drowning and Drowning (Wilmott) - Andrew Numa, M.B.B.S., Jürg Hammer, M.D., and Christopher J. L. Newth, M.B.
47. Interstitial Lung Disease (Wilmott) - Leland L. Fan, M.D. and Claire Langston, M.D.
48. Pulmonary Hemorrhage and Hemoptysis (Wilmott) - Thomas F. Boat, M.D.
49. Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis and Eosinophilic Pulmonary Diseases (Wilmott) - Alan P. Knutsen, M.D., Raouf S. Amin, M.D., James Temprano, M.D., and Robert W. Wilmott, M.D.
50. Tumors of the Chest (Chernick) - James W. Brooks, M.D. and Thomas M. Krummel, M.D.
51. Chest Wall Function and Dysfunction (Chernick) - Jean-Paul Praud, M.D. and Emmanuel Canet, M.D.
52. Rare Childhod Lung Disorders: Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, Pulmonary Alveolar Proteinosis and Pulmonary Alveolar Microlithiasis (Boat) - Pierre-Yves Berclaz, M.D. and Bruce C. Trapnell, M.D.
Section VII. Asthma
53. Epidemiology of Asthma (Chernick) - Cameron Grant, F.R.A.C.P. and Innes Asher, M.D.
54. Immunopathogenesis of Asthma (Wilmott) - Thomas A. E. Platts-Mills, M.D. and Peter W. Heymann, M.D.
55. Asthma in the Pre-School Child (Wilmott) - Miles Weinberger, M.D., and Mutasim Abu-Hasan, M.D.
56. Wheezing in Older Children: Asthma (Boat) - Caroline M. Kercsmar, M.D.
57. The Influence of Upper Airway Disease on the Lower Airway (Wilmott) -(Jonathan Corren, M.D.
Section VIII. Cystic Fibrosis
58. Genetics and Pathophysiology of Cystic Fibrosis (Wilmott) - Garry R. Cutting, M.D. and Pamela L. Zeitlin, M.D.
59. Neonatal Screening for Cystic Fibrosis (Wilmott) - Michael J. Rock, M.D. and Philip M. Farrell, M.D.
60. Diagnosis and Presentation of Cystic Fibrosis (Bush) - Colin Wallis, M.D.
61. Pulmonary Disease in Cystic Fibrosis (Boat) - Pamela B. Davis, M.D.
62 Non-Pulmonary Manifestations of Cystic Fibrosis (Chernick) - Najma N. Ahmed, M.D.
Section IX. Other Diseases With a Prominent Respiratory Component
63. Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia (Boat) - Margaret W. Leigh, M.D.
64. Childhood Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (Wilmott) - Erika Berman Rosenzweig, M.D. and Robyn J. Barst, M.D.
65. Sarcoidosis (Boat) - Marianna M. Henry, M.D. and Terry L. Noah, M.D.
66. Histiocytioc Disorders of the Lung (Wilmott) - Robert J. Arceci, M.D., Amir Shalaee, and Vijay P. Pottabathni
67. Pulmonary Involvement in Rheumatoid Disorders of Childhood (Chernick) - Arnold C. G. Platzker, M.D.
68. Familial Dysautonomia (Bush) - Robert Dinwiddie, F.R.C.P.C.H. and Samatha Sonnappa, M.D.
69. Chronic Granulomatous Disease of Childhood (Wilmott) - Daniel R. Ambruso, M.D. and Richard B. Johnston, Jr., M.D.
70. The Lung in Sickle Cell Disease (Chernick) - Thomas M. Murphy, M.D.
71. Lung Injury Caused by Pharmacologic Agents (Boat) - Marianna M. Henry, M.D. and Terry L. Noah, M.D.
72. Disorders of the Respiratory Tract Due to Trauma (Chernick) - James W. Brooks, M.D. and Thomas M. Krummel, M.D.
73. SIDS and ALTE (Wilmott) - James S. Kemp, M.D. and Bradley T. Thach, M.D.
74. Disorders of Breathing During Sleep (Chernick) - David Gozal, M.D. and Leila Kheirandish, M.D.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1136
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2006
- Published:
- 1st March 2006
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721636955
About the Author
Victor Chernick
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Pediatrics and Child Health, University of Manitoba, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
Thomas Boat
Affiliations and Expertise
Christian R. Holmes Professor, Vice President for Health Affairs , Dean of the College of Medicine, University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio
Robert Wilmott
Affiliations and Expertise
IMMUNO Professor and Chair, Department of Pediatrics, St. Louis University; Chief Pediatrician, Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
Andrew Bush
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatric Respirology, Imperial College, Consultant Pediatric Chest Physician, Royal Brompton Hospital, London, United Kingdom