Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9781437717389, 9781455737673

Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology

9th Edition

Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print, 2-Volume Set

Authors: Gary Firestein Ralph Budd Sherine E Gabriel Iain B McInnes James O'Dell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717389
eBook ISBN: 9781455737673
eBook ISBN: 9780323246323
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st September 2012
Page Count: 2292
Description

Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology delivers the state-of-the-art scientific and clinical know-how you need to offer your patients the most effective diagnosis and care. This rheumatology book’s sweeping updates highlight current advances and breakthroughs that impact your practice. With Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology, you'll be ready to handle the toughest clinical challenges you face.

Key Features

  • Search the entire contents online at www.expertconsult.com, download all of images, and watch videos demonstrating the complete musculoskeletal exam, including abnormal findings and the arthroscopic presentation of diseased joints.

  • Review basic science advances and their clinical implications in one place and get dependable, evidence-based guidance with the integrated chapter format that readers of Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology have always appreciated.

  • Gain a thorough understanding of the "whys" and "hows" of rheumatic disease management with detailed coverage of the very latest breakthroughs and the newest clinical algorithms.

Table of Contents

VOLUME I

STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION OF

BONE, JOINTS, AND CONNECTIVE

TISSUE, 1

1 Biology of the Normal Joint, 1

2 Synovium, 20

3 Cartilage and Chondrocytes, 33

4 Biology, Physiology, and Morphology

of Bone, 61

5 Muscle: Anatomy, Physiology,

and Biochemistry, 67

6 Biomechanics, 79

7 Regenerative Medicine and Tissue

Engineering, 90

8 Proteinases and Matrix

Degradation, 97

CELLS INVOLVED IN

AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES

AND INFLAMMATION, 117

9 Dendritic Cells, 117

10 Mononuclear Phagocytes in Rheumatic

Diseases, 134

11 Neutrophils, 152

12 Eosinophils, 170

13 T Lymphocytes, 174

14 B Cells, 191

15 Fibroblasts and Fibroblast-like

Synoviocytes, 215

16 Mast Cells, 232

17 Platelets, 245

EFFECTOR MECHANISMS IN

AUTOIMMUNITY AND

INFLAMMATION, 255

18 Innate Immunity, 255

19 Adaptive Immunity and Organization of Lymphoid

Tissues, 268

20 Autoimmunity, 281

21 Genetics of Rheumatic Diseases, 299

22 Epigenetics, 316

23 Complement System, 325

24 Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes, and Related

Compounds, 340

25 Cell Recruitment and Angiogenesis, 358

26 Cytokines, 369

27 Cell Survival and Death in Rheumatic

Diseases , 382

28 Experimental Models for Rheumatoid

Arthritis, 400

29 Neural Regulation of Pain and Infl ammation, 413

BROAD ISSUES IN THE APPROACH TO

RHEUMATIC DISEASE, 431

30 Principles of Epidemiology in Rheumatic

Disease, 431

31 Economic Burden of Rheumatic

Diseases, 440

32 Clinical Trial Design and Analysis, 452

33 Assessment of Health Outcomes, 462

34 Biologic Markers, 476

35 Occupational and Recreational Musculoskeletal

Disorders, 493

36 Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatic

Disease, 505

37 Cancer Risk in Rheumatic Diseases, 515

38 Introduction to Physical Medicine, Physical

Therapy, and Rehabilitation, 528

39 Pregnancy in the Rheumatic Diseases, 540

EVALUATION OF GENERALIZED AND

LOCALIZED SYMPTOMS, 559

40 History and Physical Examination of the

Musculoskeletal System, 559

41 Acute Monoarthritis, 577

42 Polyarticular Arthritis, 587

43 The Skin and Rheumatic Diseases, 599

44 The Eye and Rheumatic Diseases, 617

DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS OF REGIONAL

AND DIFFUSE MUSCULOSKELETAL

PAIN, 625

45 Neck Pain, 625

46 Shoulder Pain, 639

47 Low Back Pain, 665

48 Hip and Knee Pain, 683

49 Foot and Ankle Pain, 700

50 Hand and Wrist Pain, 708

51 Temporomandibular Joint Pain, 721

52 Fibromyalgia, 733

DIAGNOSTIC TESTS AND PROCEDURES IN

RHEUMATIC DISEASES, 753

53 Synovial Fluid Analyses, Synovial Biopsy,

and Synovial Pathology , 753

54 Arthrocentesis and Injection of Joints and Soft

Tissue, 770

55 Antinuclear Antibodies, 789

56 Autoantibodies in Rheumatoid Arthritis, 804

57 Acute Phase Reactants and the Concept

of Infl ammation, 818

58 Imaging Modalities in Rheumatic Diseases , 830

PHARMACOLOGY OF ANTIRHEUMATIC

DRUGS, 871

59 Prostanoid Biology and Its Therapeutic

Targeting, 871

60 Glucocorticoid Therapy, 894

61 Traditional DMARDs: Methotrexate, Lefl unomide,

Sulfasalazine, Hydroxychloroquine, and

Combination Therapies, 917

62 Immunosuppressive Drugs, 941

63 Anticytokine Therapies, 957

64 Cell-Targeted Biologics and Targets:

Rituximab, Abatacept, and Other

Biologics, 978

65 Antihyperuricemic Agents, 1001

66 Analgesic Agents in Rheumatic

Disease, 1014

67 Psychosocial Management of Rheumatic

Diseases, 1034

68 Nutrition and Rheumatic Diseases, 1044

VOLUME II

RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, 1059

69 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Rheumatoid

Arthritis , 1059

70 Clinical Features of Rheumatoid

Arthritis , 1109

71 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, 1137

72 Early Synovitis and Early Undifferentiated

Arthritis, 1161

73 Sjögren’s Syndrome, 1169

SPONDYLOARTHROPATHIES, 1193

74 Pathogenesis of Ankylosing Spondylitis and

Reactive Arthritis, 1193

75 Ankylosing Spondylitis, 1202

76 Reactive Arthritis and Undifferentiated

Spondyloarthritis, 1221

77 Psoriatic Arthritis, 1232

78 Enteropathic Arthritis, 1251

SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS AND

RELATED SYNDROMES, 1269

79 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus, 1269

80 Clinical Features of Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus, 1283

81 Treatment of Systemic Lupus

Erythematosus, 1304

82 Antiphospholipid Syndrome, 1331

SCLERODERMA, INFLAMMATORY

MYOPATHIES, AND OVERLAP

SYNDROMES, 1343

83 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Scleroderma, 1343

84 Clinical Features and Treatment of

Scleroderma, 1366

85 Infl ammatory Diseases of Muscle and Other

Myopathies, 1404

86 Overlap Syndromes, 1431

VASCULITIS, 1453

87 Classifi cation and Epidemiology of Systemic

Vasculitis, 1453

88 Giant Cell Arteritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica, and

Takayasu’s Arteritis, 1461

89 Antineutrophil Cytoplasm Antibody–Associated

Vasculitis, 1481

90 Polyarteritis Nodosa and Related Disorders, 1498

91 Immune Complex–Mediated Small Vessel

Vasculitis, 1508

92 Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous

System, 1518

93 Behçet’s Disease, 1525

CRYSTAL-INDUCED AND

INFLAMMASOME-MEDIATED

INFLAMMATION, 1533

94 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia

and Gout , 1533

95 Clinical Features and Treatment of Gout, 1554

96 Calcium Crystal Disease: Calcium

Pyrophosphate Dihydrate and Basic

Calcium Phosphate , 1576

97 Familial Autoinfl ammatory Syndromes, 1597

CARTILAGE, BONE, AND HERITABLE

CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISORDERS, 1617

98 Pathogenesis of Osteoarthritis, 1617

99 Clinical Features of Osteoarthritis, 1636

100 Treatment of Osteoarthritis , 1646

101 Metabolic Bone Disease, 1660

102 Proliferative Bone Diseases, 1680

103 Osteonecrosis, 1692

104 Relapsing Polychondritis , 1712

105 Heritable Diseases of Connective Tissue, 1719

RHEUMATIC DISEASES OF

CHILDHOOD, 1741

106 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Juvenile

Idiopathic Arthritis, 1741

107 Treatment of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, 1752

108 Pediatric Systemic Lupus Erythematosus,

Dermatomyositis, Scleroderma, and

Vasculitis, 1771

INFECTION AND ARTHRITIS, 1801

109 Bacterial Arthritis, 1801

110 Lyme Disease, 1815

111 Mycobacterial Infections of Bones

and Joints, 1829

112 Fungal Infections of Bones and

Joints, 1841

113 Rheumatic Manifestations of Human

Immunodefi ciency Virus Infection, 1851

114 Viral Arthritis, 1865

115 Poststreptococcal Arthritis and Rheumatic

Fever, 1875

ARTHRITIS ACCOMPANYING

SYSTEMIC DISEASE, 1889

116 Amyloidosis, 1889

117 Sarcoidosis , 1898

118 Hemochromatosis, 1907

119 Hemophilic Arthropathy, 1915

120 Rheumatologic Manifestations of

Hemoglobinopathies, 1924

121 Endocrine Diseases and the Musculoskeletal

System, 1927

122 Musculoskeletal Syndromes in Malignancy, 1934

123 Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Joints and

Related Structures, 1951

Details

No. of pages:
2292
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717389
eBook ISBN:
9781455737673
eBook ISBN:
9780323246323

About the Author

Gary Firestein

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Dean and Associate Vice Chancellor of Translational Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California

Ralph Budd

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Director, Vermont Center for Immunology and Infectious Diseases, University of Vermont College of Medicine Distinguished University Professor, The University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont

Sherine E Gabriel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Dean, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Group, Emeritus Professor, Mayo Clinic, New Brunswick, New Jersey

Iain B McInnes

Affiliations and Expertise

Muirhead Professor of Medicine, Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology, Director of Institute of Infection,Immunity, and Inflammation , College of Medical, Veterinary, and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

James O'Dell

Affiliations and Expertise

Bruce Professor and Vice Chairman of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Chief of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, Omaha Veterans Affairs, Omaha, Nebraska

Reviews

"The ninth edition has many positive changes, including in the presentation, such as color coding of sections and charts and diagrams, which have made the information easier to assimilate. The book also provides up-to-date information while keeping with the traditional feel of previous editions. In times where electronic media have taken over print media, Kelly's still draws readers. It is likely the most definitive rheumatology book not only in the U.S., but also in the rest of the world." - Deepali P Sen, M.D.(Washington University Medical Center)  Doody 5 star rating!

