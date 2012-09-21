Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology
9th Edition
Expert Consult Premium Edition - Enhanced Online Features and Print, 2-Volume Set
Description
Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology delivers the state-of-the-art scientific and clinical know-how you need to offer your patients the most effective diagnosis and care. This rheumatology book’s sweeping updates highlight current advances and breakthroughs that impact your practice. With Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology, you'll be ready to handle the toughest clinical challenges you face.
Key Features
- Review basic science advances and their clinical implications in one place and get dependable, evidence-based guidance with the integrated chapter format that readers of Kelley's Textbook of Rheumatology have always appreciated.
- Gain a thorough understanding of the "whys" and "hows" of rheumatic disease management with detailed coverage of the very latest breakthroughs and the newest clinical algorithms.
Table of Contents
VOLUME I
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION OF
BONE, JOINTS, AND CONNECTIVE
TISSUE, 1
1 Biology of the Normal Joint, 1
2 Synovium, 20
3 Cartilage and Chondrocytes, 33
4 Biology, Physiology, and Morphology
of Bone, 61
5 Muscle: Anatomy, Physiology,
and Biochemistry, 67
6 Biomechanics, 79
7 Regenerative Medicine and Tissue
Engineering, 90
8 Proteinases and Matrix
Degradation, 97
CELLS INVOLVED IN
AUTOIMMUNE DISEASES
AND INFLAMMATION, 117
9 Dendritic Cells, 117
10 Mononuclear Phagocytes in Rheumatic
Diseases, 134
11 Neutrophils, 152
12 Eosinophils, 170
13 T Lymphocytes, 174
14 B Cells, 191
15 Fibroblasts and Fibroblast-like
Synoviocytes, 215
16 Mast Cells, 232
17 Platelets, 245
EFFECTOR MECHANISMS IN
AUTOIMMUNITY AND
INFLAMMATION, 255
18 Innate Immunity, 255
19 Adaptive Immunity and Organization of Lymphoid
Tissues, 268
20 Autoimmunity, 281
21 Genetics of Rheumatic Diseases, 299
22 Epigenetics, 316
23 Complement System, 325
24 Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes, and Related
Compounds, 340
25 Cell Recruitment and Angiogenesis, 358
26 Cytokines, 369
27 Cell Survival and Death in Rheumatic
Diseases , 382
28 Experimental Models for Rheumatoid
Arthritis, 400
29 Neural Regulation of Pain and Infl ammation, 413
BROAD ISSUES IN THE APPROACH TO
RHEUMATIC DISEASE, 431
30 Principles of Epidemiology in Rheumatic
Disease, 431
31 Economic Burden of Rheumatic
Diseases, 440
32 Clinical Trial Design and Analysis, 452
33 Assessment of Health Outcomes, 462
34 Biologic Markers, 476
35 Occupational and Recreational Musculoskeletal
Disorders, 493
36 Cardiovascular Risk in Rheumatic
Disease, 505
37 Cancer Risk in Rheumatic Diseases, 515
38 Introduction to Physical Medicine, Physical
Therapy, and Rehabilitation, 528
39 Pregnancy in the Rheumatic Diseases, 540
EVALUATION OF GENERALIZED AND
LOCALIZED SYMPTOMS, 559
40 History and Physical Examination of the
Musculoskeletal System, 559
41 Acute Monoarthritis, 577
42 Polyarticular Arthritis, 587
43 The Skin and Rheumatic Diseases, 599
44 The Eye and Rheumatic Diseases, 617
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS OF REGIONAL
AND DIFFUSE MUSCULOSKELETAL
PAIN, 625
45 Neck Pain, 625
46 Shoulder Pain, 639
47 Low Back Pain, 665
48 Hip and Knee Pain, 683
49 Foot and Ankle Pain, 700
50 Hand and Wrist Pain, 708
51 Temporomandibular Joint Pain, 721
52 Fibromyalgia, 733
DIAGNOSTIC TESTS AND PROCEDURES IN
RHEUMATIC DISEASES, 753
53 Synovial Fluid Analyses, Synovial Biopsy,
and Synovial Pathology , 753
54 Arthrocentesis and Injection of Joints and Soft
Tissue, 770
55 Antinuclear Antibodies, 789
56 Autoantibodies in Rheumatoid Arthritis, 804
57 Acute Phase Reactants and the Concept
of Infl ammation, 818
58 Imaging Modalities in Rheumatic Diseases , 830
PHARMACOLOGY OF ANTIRHEUMATIC
DRUGS, 871
59 Prostanoid Biology and Its Therapeutic
Targeting, 871
60 Glucocorticoid Therapy, 894
61 Traditional DMARDs: Methotrexate, Lefl unomide,
Sulfasalazine, Hydroxychloroquine, and
Combination Therapies, 917
62 Immunosuppressive Drugs, 941
63 Anticytokine Therapies, 957
64 Cell-Targeted Biologics and Targets:
Rituximab, Abatacept, and Other
Biologics, 978
65 Antihyperuricemic Agents, 1001
66 Analgesic Agents in Rheumatic
Disease, 1014
67 Psychosocial Management of Rheumatic
Diseases, 1034
68 Nutrition and Rheumatic Diseases, 1044
VOLUME II
RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, 1059
69 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Rheumatoid
Arthritis , 1059
70 Clinical Features of Rheumatoid
Arthritis , 1109
71 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis, 1137
72 Early Synovitis and Early Undifferentiated
Arthritis, 1161
73 Sjögren’s Syndrome, 1169
SPONDYLOARTHROPATHIES, 1193
74 Pathogenesis of Ankylosing Spondylitis and
Reactive Arthritis, 1193
75 Ankylosing Spondylitis, 1202
76 Reactive Arthritis and Undifferentiated
Spondyloarthritis, 1221
77 Psoriatic Arthritis, 1232
78 Enteropathic Arthritis, 1251
SYSTEMIC LUPUS ERYTHEMATOSUS AND
RELATED SYNDROMES, 1269
79 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Systemic Lupus
Erythematosus, 1269
80 Clinical Features of Systemic Lupus
Erythematosus, 1283
81 Treatment of Systemic Lupus
Erythematosus, 1304
82 Antiphospholipid Syndrome, 1331
SCLERODERMA, INFLAMMATORY
MYOPATHIES, AND OVERLAP
SYNDROMES, 1343
83 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Scleroderma, 1343
84 Clinical Features and Treatment of
Scleroderma, 1366
85 Infl ammatory Diseases of Muscle and Other
Myopathies, 1404
86 Overlap Syndromes, 1431
VASCULITIS, 1453
87 Classifi cation and Epidemiology of Systemic
Vasculitis, 1453
88 Giant Cell Arteritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica, and
Takayasu’s Arteritis, 1461
89 Antineutrophil Cytoplasm Antibody–Associated
Vasculitis, 1481
90 Polyarteritis Nodosa and Related Disorders, 1498
91 Immune Complex–Mediated Small Vessel
Vasculitis, 1508
92 Primary Angiitis of the Central Nervous
System, 1518
93 Behçet’s Disease, 1525
CRYSTAL-INDUCED AND
INFLAMMASOME-MEDIATED
INFLAMMATION, 1533
94 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Hyperuricemia
and Gout , 1533
95 Clinical Features and Treatment of Gout, 1554
96 Calcium Crystal Disease: Calcium
Pyrophosphate Dihydrate and Basic
Calcium Phosphate , 1576
97 Familial Autoinfl ammatory Syndromes, 1597
CARTILAGE, BONE, AND HERITABLE
CONNECTIVE TISSUE DISORDERS, 1617
98 Pathogenesis of Osteoarthritis, 1617
99 Clinical Features of Osteoarthritis, 1636
100 Treatment of Osteoarthritis , 1646
101 Metabolic Bone Disease, 1660
102 Proliferative Bone Diseases, 1680
103 Osteonecrosis, 1692
104 Relapsing Polychondritis , 1712
105 Heritable Diseases of Connective Tissue, 1719
RHEUMATIC DISEASES OF
CHILDHOOD, 1741
106 Etiology and Pathogenesis of Juvenile
Idiopathic Arthritis, 1741
107 Treatment of Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis, 1752
108 Pediatric Systemic Lupus Erythematosus,
Dermatomyositis, Scleroderma, and
Vasculitis, 1771
INFECTION AND ARTHRITIS, 1801
109 Bacterial Arthritis, 1801
110 Lyme Disease, 1815
111 Mycobacterial Infections of Bones
and Joints, 1829
112 Fungal Infections of Bones and
Joints, 1841
113 Rheumatic Manifestations of Human
Immunodefi ciency Virus Infection, 1851
114 Viral Arthritis, 1865
115 Poststreptococcal Arthritis and Rheumatic
Fever, 1875
ARTHRITIS ACCOMPANYING
SYSTEMIC DISEASE, 1889
116 Amyloidosis, 1889
117 Sarcoidosis , 1898
118 Hemochromatosis, 1907
119 Hemophilic Arthropathy, 1915
120 Rheumatologic Manifestations of
Hemoglobinopathies, 1924
121 Endocrine Diseases and the Musculoskeletal
System, 1927
122 Musculoskeletal Syndromes in Malignancy, 1934
123 Tumors and Tumor-like Lesions of Joints and
Related Structures, 1951
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437717389
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737673
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323246323
About the Author
Gary Firestein
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor of Medicine, Dean and Associate Vice Chancellor of Translational Medicine, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California
Ralph Budd
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine and Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Director, Vermont Center for Immunology and Infectious Diseases, University of Vermont College of Medicine Distinguished University Professor, The University of Vermont College of Medicine, Burlington, Vermont
Sherine E Gabriel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean, Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, CEO, Robert Wood Johnson Medical Group, Emeritus Professor, Mayo Clinic, New Brunswick, New Jersey
Iain B McInnes
Affiliations and Expertise
Muirhead Professor of Medicine, Arthritis Research UK Professor of Rheumatology, Director of Institute of Infection,Immunity, and Inflammation , College of Medical, Veterinary, and Life Sciences, University of Glasgow, Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom
James O'Dell
Affiliations and Expertise
Bruce Professor and Vice Chairman of Internal Medicine, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Chief of Rheumatology, Department of Medicine, Omaha Veterans Affairs, Omaha, Nebraska
