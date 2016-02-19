Keeping and Breeding Aquarium Fishes deals with the aquarium as a going concern, on the factors which enter into the maintenance of this state, and on fish breeding. Cold-water and goldfish enthusiasts may complain that the tropicals seem to get an overweight share of the text. This is because they need it. This book is not concerned with fancy varieties or show standards, except so far as they need special conditions for maintenance or breeding. The book opens with a chapter on the elements of a balanced aquarium, covering tanks, plants, and aquarium snails. This is followed by separate chapters on anatomy and physiology of fishes, fish foods and feeding, the principles of aquarium keeping, the process of setting up a tank, lighting and heating; and the aeration, filtration, and circulation of the water. Subsequent chapters deal with and aquarium rooms with breeding batteries; the breeding of livebearers, egg scatterers, anabantids, and cichlids; types of fish disease, and keeping saltwater fishes.