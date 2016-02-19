Keeping and Breeding Aquarium Fishes
1st Edition
Keeping and Breeding Aquarium Fishes deals with the aquarium as a going concern, on the factors which enter into the maintenance of this state, and on fish breeding. Cold-water and goldfish enthusiasts may complain that the tropicals seem to get an overweight share of the text. This is because they need it. This book is not concerned with fancy varieties or show standards, except so far as they need special conditions for maintenance or breeding. The book opens with a chapter on the elements of a balanced aquarium, covering tanks, plants, and aquarium snails. This is followed by separate chapters on anatomy and physiology of fishes, fish foods and feeding, the principles of aquarium keeping, the process of setting up a tank, lighting and heating; and the aeration, filtration, and circulation of the water. Subsequent chapters deal with and aquarium rooms with breeding batteries; the breeding of livebearers, egg scatterers, anabantids, and cichlids; types of fish disease, and keeping saltwater fishes.
Table of Contents
Chapter I—The Modern Aquarium
The Rectangular Tank
The Balanced Aquarium
Aquarium Plants
Mollusks
Other Tank Inhabitants
Fishes
Chapter II—The Anatomy and Physiology of Fishes
Fins
Body
Peculiarities of Fish Anatomy
Swimming and Balancing
Metabolic Rate and Oxygen Need
Growth, Age, and Size
Salt Tolerance and Excretion
Temperature Tolerance and Adaptability
Reproduction
Chapter III—Feeding Fishes
Natural Foods
Dried Foods
Other Prepared Foods
Live Foods
Antibiotics
Feeding
Chapter IV—The Principles of Aquarium Keeping
Shape and Size of Tanks
Fish Capacity of Tanks
Modifying Factors
Water Quality
New and Old Water
Cloudy Water
Removal of Mulm
Removal of Fixed Algae
Routine Checks
Chapter V—Setting Up a Tank
Sand or Gravel
Stones, Rockwork, and Ornaments
Planting
Heating and Lighting
Covers
Introducing Fishes
Catching Fishes
Chapter VI—Lighting and Heating
Light Needed by Plants
Artificial Light
Lighting Intensity
Fluorescent Lighting
Heating
Types of Heater
Thermostats
Multiple Circuits
Controlled Differences in Tank Temperature
Chapter VII—Aeration, Filtration, and Circulation of the Water
Aeration Stones
Factors Affecting Efficiency
Types of Air Pump
Other Aeration Methods
Pumping Water
Filters
Circulation Systems
Chapter VIII—Aquarium Rooms and Breeding Batteries
Heating and Heat Conservation
Lighting Arrangements
The Tanks
Aeration
Water and Drainage
Quarantine Tanks
Breeding Batteries
Chapter IX—Breeding Livebearers
Sex in Livebearers
Fertilization
Development
Saving the Young
Feeding the Young
Strains
Hybrids
Breeding Outside
Culling Livebearer Young
Forced Growth
Chapter X—Breeding the Egg Scatterers
Sex in Egg Scatterers
Cleaning Tanks
Setting Up Tanks
Spawning
Aberrant Types
Incubation of the Eggs
Hatching
Chapter XI—Breeding the Anabantids, Cichlids, and Some Others
Sex Differences
Suitable Tanks
Anabantid Courtship and Spawning
Cichlid Courtship and Spawning
Other Species
Chapter XII—Feeding and Rearing the Fry
Foods and Food Sizes
Infusorial Feeding Methods
Later Feeding
Space Requirements and Culling
Ridding of Pests
Chapter XIII—Diseases and Parasites
White Spot or Ich
Fungus
Mouth Fungus
Fin Congestion and Tail Rot
Flukes
Fish Lice and Anchor Worm
Rust, or Velvet Disease
Neon Tetra Disease
Ichthyophonus
Dropsy
Tuberculosis
Pop-Eyes
Egg-Binding
Swim-Bladder Diseases
"Shimmies"
Melanosis
Constipation
Abrasions and Wounds
General Treatment
Weights and Measures
Stock Solutions
Chapter XIV—Marine Aquaria
The Salt Tank
Artificial Sea Water
Plants, Rocks, and Sand
Maintenance
Fish Capacity
Suitable Fishes
Marine Invertebrates
Feeding
Diseases
Index
