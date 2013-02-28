Kaufman's Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780723437482, 9781455740048

Kaufman's Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists

7th Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: David Kaufman Mark Milstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723437482
eBook ISBN: 9781455740048
eBook ISBN: 9780323247221
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th February 2013
Page Count: 696
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contents

Dedication, XXX

Acknowledgments,  XXX

Notes About References,  XXX

Physician-Readers, Please Note,  XXX

Preface,  XXX

SECTION 1

CLASSIC ANATOMIC NEUROLOGY, XXX

1 First Encounter with a Patient: Examination and Formulation,  XXX

2 Central Nervous System Disorders,  XXX

3 Psychogenic Neurologic Deficits, XXX 4 Cranial Nerve Impairments, XXX 5 Peripheral Nerve Disorders, XXX 6 Muscle Disorders, XXXSECTION 2

MAJOR NEUROLOGIC SYMPTOMS,XXX 7 Dementia, XXX 8 Aphasia and Anosognosia, XXX 9 Headaches, XXX10 Epilepsy, XXX11 TIAs and Strokes, XXX12 Visual Disturbances, XXX13 Congenital Cerebral Impairments, XXX14 Neurologic Aspects of Chronic Pain, XXX15 Multiple Sclerosis, XXX16 Neurologic Aspects of Sexual Function, XXX17 Sleep Disorders, XXX18 Involuntary Movement Disorders, XXX19 Brain Tumors, Metastatic Cancer, and Paraneoplastic Syndromes, XXX20 Lumbar Puncture and Imaging Studies, XXX21 Neurotransmitters and Drug Abuse, XXX22 Traumatic Brain Injury, XXXAppendix 1: Patient and Family Support Groups, XXXAppendix 2: Costs of Various Tests and Treatments, XXXAppendix 3: Diseases Transmitted by Chromosome or Mitochondria Abnormalities, XXXAppendix 4: Chemical and Biological
Neurotoxins, XXXAppendix 5: Three Nonethanol Toxic Alcohols, XXXAdditional Review Questions and Answers, XXXIndex, XXX

Description

Completely revised in response to the new format of the ABPN certifying exam, Kaufman’s Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists is the ideal reference to enhance your mastery of the neurology knowledge needed for the Psychiatry Board exam. Nearly 2,000 multiple-choice practice questions, in print and online, assess your familiarity with the latest topics in the field!

Key Features

  • Enhance your mastery of the material with the help of abundant line drawings, CTs, MRIs, and EEGs that demonstrate key clinical findings to facilitate diagnosis.
  • Fully understand each condition's relevant history, neurologic and psychiatric features, easily performed office and bedside examinations, appropriate tests, differential diagnosis, and management options.

Details

No. of pages:
696
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723437482
eBook ISBN:
9781455740048
eBook ISBN:
9780323247221

About the Authors

David Kaufman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Director of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY, USA

Mark Milstein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.