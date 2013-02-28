Kaufman's Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists
7th Edition
Table of Contents
Contents
SECTION 1
CLASSIC ANATOMIC NEUROLOGY
1 First Encounter with a Patient: Examination and Formulation, XXX
2 Central Nervous System Disorders, XXX
3 Psychogenic Neurologic Deficits
4 Cranial Nerve Impairments
5 Peripheral Nerve Disorders
6 Muscle Disorders

SECTION 2
MAJOR NEUROLOGIC SYMPTOMS
7 Dementia
8 Aphasia and Anosognosia
9 Headaches
10 Epilepsy
11 TIAs and Strokes
12 Visual Disturbances
13 Congenital Cerebral Impairments
14 Neurologic Aspects of Chronic Pain
15 Multiple Sclerosis
16 Neurologic Aspects of Sexual Function
17 Sleep Disorders
18 Involuntary Movement Disorders
19 Brain Tumors, Metastatic Cancer, and Paraneoplastic Syndromes
20 Lumbar Puncture and Imaging Studies
21 Neurotransmitters and Drug Abuse
22 Traumatic Brain Injury
Neurotoxins, XXXAppendix 5: Three Nonethanol Toxic Alcohols, XXXAdditional Review Questions and Answers, XXXIndex, XXX
Description
Completely revised in response to the new format of the ABPN certifying exam, Kaufman’s Clinical Neurology for Psychiatrists is the ideal reference to enhance your mastery of the neurology knowledge needed for the Psychiatry Board exam. Nearly 2,000 multiple-choice practice questions, in print and online, assess your familiarity with the latest topics in the field!
Key Features
- Enhance your mastery of the material with the help of abundant line drawings, CTs, MRIs, and EEGs that demonstrate key clinical findings to facilitate diagnosis.
- Fully understand each condition's relevant history , neurologic and psychiatric features, easily performed office and bedside examinations, appropriate tests, differential diagnosis, and management options.
David Kaufman Author
Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Director of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY, USA
Mark Milstein Author
Department of Neurology, Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York