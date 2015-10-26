Kaufman’s Atlas of Mouse Development Supplement
1st Edition
With Coronal Sections
Description
Kaufman's Atlas of Mouse Development: With Coronal Sections continues the stellar reputation of the original Atlas by providing updated, in-depth anatomical content and morphological views of organ systems.The publication offers written descriptions of the developmental origins of the organ systems alongside high-resolution images for needed visualization of developmental processes. Matt Kaufman himself has annotated the coronal images in the same clear, meticulous style of the original Atlas. Kaufman's Atlas of Mouse Development: With Coronal Sections follows the original Atlas as a continuation of the standard in the field for developmental biologists and researchers across biological and biomedical sciences studying mouse development.
Key Features
- Provides high-resolution images for best visualization of key developmental processes and structures
- Offers in-depth anatomy and morphological views of organ systems
- Written descriptions convey developmental origins of the organ systems
Readership
Researchers, graduate students in developmental biology, anatomy, neuroscience, and in all fields across biological and biomedical research.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Coronal Sections
- Introduction
- Methods
- Results
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 3. A Revised Staging of Mouse Development Before Organogenesis
- Introduction
- Methods
- Overview of the Revised Staging System, TS1–12
- Anatomy of Stages with Representative Molecular Markers
- Timing and Litter Variation
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 4. Development of Early Embryonic Lineages
- Introduction
- Preimplantation Development
- Postimplantation Development
- Acknowledgment
- References
- 5. The Alimentary Canal
- Introduction
- Current Views and Molecular Mechanisms of Developing Gut Anatomy
- Concluding Remarks
- References
- 6. The Pancreas
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Pancreas
- Discussion
- References
- 7. Development of the Heart and Great Vessels
- Addition of Cardiac Populations to the Early Heart Tube
- Atrial Septation
- Formation and Incorporation of the Pulmonary Vein
- Septation and Separation of the OFT
- Discussion
- References
- 8. Ontogeny of the Hematopoietic System
- Introduction
- Sites of Hematopoietic Progenitor Generation
- Midgestation Hematopoietic Sites
- Late Gestation-Perinatal Hematopoietic Sites
- Conclusion
- Abbreviations
- References
- 9. The Reproductive System
- Introduction
- The Early Stages
- The Indifferent or Bipotential Stage
- Female Development
- Male Development
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 10. Development of the Respiratory System
- Overview
- Discussion
- References
- 11. The Urinary System
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the System
- New Lineage Data
- Discussion
- Further Resources
- References
- 12. Integument and Associated Integumentary Appendages
- Introduction: The Structural Diversity of the Mouse Integument
- Early Integumental Development
- Cornea, Interfollicular Skin, and Pilosebaceous Units
- The Mammary Gland
- Other Ducted Cutaneous Glands
- Discussion
- References
- 13. The Axial Musculoskeletal System
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the System
- New Lineage Data
- Discussion
- References
- 14. Spinal Cord and Peripheral Nervous System
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Spinal Cord and the Peripheral Nervous System
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 15. Limb Development
- Introduction
- Anatomical Features of the Early Limb Bud
- Limb Initiation and Specification
- Limb Outgrowth
- Programmed Cell Death
- Chondrogenesis and Joint Formation
- Tendon and Ligament Development
- Muscle Formation
- Conclusion
- References
- 16. The Craniofacial Region
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Head and Neck
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 17. Recent Advances in Palate and Tongue Development
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Palate and Tongue
- Discussion
- References
- 18. The Developmental Anatomy of Teeth
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of Teeth
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 19. Brain Development
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Mouse Brain
- The Developmental Anatomy of the Mouse Cerebral Neocortex
- Mechanisms Controlling Development of the Mouse Cerebral Neocortex
- Development of the Mouse Cerebellum
- Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 20. The Visual System
- Introduction
- The Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Visual System
- Discussion
- References
- 21. Development and Lineage Relationships of the Mouse Inner Ear
- Introduction
- Development of the Membranous Labyrinth
- Cell Fate and Lineage Relationships
- Contribution from the Neural Crest
- Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 22. Olfactory System Embryonic Development
- Introduction
- Current View of the Developmental Anatomy of the Olfactory System
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- Abbreviations
- References
- 23. Textual Anatomics: The Mouse Developmental Anatomy Ontology and the Gene Expression Database for Mouse Development (GXD)
- Introduction
- The Anatomical Ontology for Mouse Development: Evolution and Current Status
- The Gene Expression Database for Mouse Development (GXD)
- Anatomy-Based Data Integration: Other Data Sets and Resources
- Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 24. Digital Graphical Resources and Developmental Anatomy in the Mouse
- Introduction
- 3D Digital Atlas Models and Developmental Anatomy
- Kaufman eHistology Atlas
- Use Case: Identifying Developmentally Significant Molecular Anatomy Profiles Using Digital Atlas Resources
- Future Work
- Acknowledgments
- References
- 25. The Informatics of Developmental Phenotypes
- Introduction
- What are Developmental Phenotypes?
- Methods for Capturing Phenotype Information
- Phenotype Ontologies
- Challenges in Morphometric Phenotyping
- Integrating Developmental Phenotypes Within and Across Species
- Discussion
- Acknowledgments
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 26th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128009130
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128000434
About the Editor
Richard Baldock
Biomedical Systems Analysis, MRC (Medical Research Council) Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomedical Systems Analysis, MRC (Medical Research Council) Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Jonathan Bard
Bioinformatics & Development, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Bioinformatics & Development, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Duncan Davidson
Biomedical Systems Analysis, MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Biomedical Systems Analysis, MRC Human Genetics Unit, University of Edinburgh Western General Hospital, Edinburgh, UK
Gillian Morriss-Kay
Dept. of Human Anatomy and Genetics, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Human Anatomy and Genetics, University of Oxford, Oxford, UK