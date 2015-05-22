Kanskis Clinical Ophthalmology: A Systematic Approach is the classic specialty text providing the perfect ophthalmology foundation for trainees through to experienced practitioners. The famous visually dynamic and succinct format enables easy comprehension and focused guidance in the diagnosis and management of ophthalmic disorders.

"...must-have comprehensive reference for any general ophthalmic practice." Reviewed by Doody's Review Service, Sept 2015

"...outstanding and excellent textbook." Reviewed by glycosmedia.com, July 2015

"Whether you’re learning ophthalmology for the first time, preparing for OKAP/board exams, or trying to remember some detail years down the road to help one of your patients, this text is a fantastic reference." Blog: Ophthalmologyreview, Nov 2015

