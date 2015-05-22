Kanski's Clinical Ophthalmology
8th Edition
A Systematic Approach
Description
Kanskis Clinical Ophthalmology: A Systematic Approach is the classic specialty text providing the perfect ophthalmology foundation for trainees through to experienced practitioners. The famous visually dynamic and succinct format enables easy comprehension and focused guidance in the diagnosis and management of ophthalmic disorders.
"...must-have comprehensive reference for any general ophthalmic practice." Reviewed by Doody's Review Service, Sept 2015
"...outstanding and excellent textbook." Reviewed by glycosmedia.com, July 2015
"Whether you’re learning ophthalmology for the first time, preparing for OKAP/board exams, or trying to remember some detail years down the road to help one of your patients, this text is a fantastic reference." Blog: Ophthalmologyreview, Nov 2015
Key Features
- Build the ultimate foundation in ophthalmology with this market-leading resource.
- Benefit from guidance on examination, imaging, and the recognition of systemic conditions associated with ocular disease.
Table of Contents
1. Eyelids
2. Lacrimal Drainage System
3. Orbit
4. Dry Eye Disorders
5. Conjunctiva
6. Cornea
7. Corneal and Refractive Surgery
8. Episclera and Sclera
9. Lens
10. Glaucoma
11. Uveitis
12. Ocular Tumours
13. Retinal Vascular Disease
14. Acquired Macular Disorders
15. Hereditary Fundus Dystrophies
16. Retinal Detachment
17. Vitreous Opacities
18. Strabismus
19. Neuro-ophthalmology
20. Ocular side-effects of systemic medication
21. Trauma
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 928
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2016
- Published:
- 22nd May 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702055744
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702055720
- 9780702066139
- 9780702055751
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702055737
About the Author
Jack Kanski
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Prince Charles Eye Unit, King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor, UK
Brad Bowling
Affiliations and Expertise
Ophthalmologist, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia