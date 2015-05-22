Kanski's Clinical Ophthalmology - 8th Edition - ISBN: 9780702055720, 9780702055744

Kanski's Clinical Ophthalmology

8th Edition

A Systematic Approach

Authors: Jack Kanski Brad Bowling
eBook ISBN: 9780702055744
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702055720
eBook ISBN: 9780702066139
eBook ISBN: 9780702055751
Paperback ISBN: 9780702055737
Imprint: Saunders Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd May 2015
Page Count: 928
Description

Kanskis Clinical Ophthalmology: A Systematic Approach is the classic specialty text providing the perfect ophthalmology foundation for trainees through to experienced practitioners. The famous visually dynamic and succinct format enables easy comprehension and focused guidance in the diagnosis and management of ophthalmic disorders.

 

"...must-have comprehensive reference for any general ophthalmic practice." Reviewed by Doody's Review Service, Sept 2015

 

"...outstanding and excellent textbook." Reviewed by glycosmedia.com, July 2015

"Whether you’re learning ophthalmology for the first time, preparing for OKAP/board exams, or trying to remember some detail years down the road to help one of your patients, this text is a fantastic reference." Blog: Ophthalmologyreview, Nov 2015

 

Key Features

  • Build the ultimate foundation in ophthalmology with this market-leading resource.
  • Benefit from guidance on examination, imaging, and the recognition of systemic conditions associated with ocular disease.

Table of Contents

1. Eyelids

2. Lacrimal Drainage System

3. Orbit

4. Dry Eye Disorders

5. Conjunctiva

6. Cornea

7. Corneal and Refractive Surgery

8. Episclera and Sclera

9. Lens

10. Glaucoma

11. Uveitis

12. Ocular Tumours

13. Retinal Vascular Disease

14. Acquired Macular Disorders

15. Hereditary Fundus Dystrophies

16. Retinal Detachment

17. Vitreous Opacities

18. Strabismus

19. Neuro-ophthalmology

20. Ocular side-effects of systemic medication

21. Trauma

Index

About the Author

Jack Kanski

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon, Prince Charles Eye Unit, King Edward VII Hospital, Windsor, UK

Brad Bowling

Affiliations and Expertise

Ophthalmologist, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

